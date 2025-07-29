HTET Exam Centers List 2025: Check District-wise Test Centre Locations

HTET 2025: Exam Centre: The Board of Secondary Education Haryana releases the exam center details on its official website. Candidates must visit the website and check for the examination centers. The list of exam centers helps the candidates have an idea about the nearby examination centers. Generally, the candidates are allocated the exam centers which are nearby to their hometown, but in some cases, candidates may get the exam centers which are far away from their locations. In such scenarios, the candidate must first hand check the exam location to avoid any hassles on the exam day. Check the exam center details in this article.

: Candidates must expect biometric verification, metal detector frisking, and live monitoring using AI‑powered CCTV from the BSEH command center.

Recently, the authorities updated the venue names for two centres:

Each candidate is allocated a specific exam centre, district‑wise. These details are printed on the HTET Admit Card 2025. Candidates must re-download their admit cards if their exam centers were from any of these two districts.

District-wise Exam Centre Coverage

HTET 2025 centres span nearly all districts of Haryana. While individual centre details appear on admit cards, the exam will cover major cities including (but not limited to):

Ambala Faridabad Bhiwani Karnal Hisar Sirsa Palwal Yamunanagar Panchkula Nuh Panipat Kurukshetra Rohtak Jind Rewari Jhajjar Kaithal Fatehabad Sonipat Mahendragarh Charkhi Dadri Gurugram

HTET 2025: Exam Day Schedule

Candidates are advised to arrive at their exam centre at least 2 hours 10 minutes prior to start time. Gates close 30 minutes before the exam begins.