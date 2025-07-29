RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
HTET Exam Centers List 2025: Check District-wise Test Centre Locations

HTET 2025: Exam Centre: The HTET exam is going to be conducted on 30 & 31 July. The exam will be conducted in three shifts. It will be held across 673 exam centres throughout Haryana.

ByUpasna Choudhary
Jul 29, 2025, 18:37 IST
Check the HTET Exam Center List Here
HTET 2025: Exam Centre: The Board of Secondary Education Haryana releases the exam center details on its official website. Candidates must visit the website and check for the examination centers. The list of exam centers helps the candidates have an idea about the nearby examination centers. Generally, the candidates are allocated the exam centers which are nearby to their hometown, but in some cases, candidates may get the exam centers which are far away from their locations. In such scenarios, the candidate must first hand check the exam location to avoid any hassles on the exam day. Check the exam center details in this article.

HTET Exam Centre 2025

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET)

Conducted By

Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH)

Exam Dates

30-31 July 2025

Posts

Level 1 (PRT)

Level 2 (TGT)

Level 3 (PGT)

Exam Mode

Offline

Medium of Exam

English and Hindi

HTET 2025: Exam Center Changed

Each candidate is allocated a specific exam centre, district‑wise. These details are printed on the HTET Admit Card 2025. Candidates must re-download their admit cards if their exam centers were from any of these two districts.

  • Recently, the authorities updated the venue names for two centres:

    • Jind: Centre code ‑08015 changed from Guru Dronacharya Public School (Manoharpur) to Scholars International School (same village).

    • Sirsa: Centre code ‑17040 renamed from PM SHRI KV No. 1 to Arya Sr Sec School, Patel Basti (code ‑17042).

HTET 2025: Exam Center Measures

  • Strict security measures: Candidates must expect biometric verification, metal detector frisking, and live monitoring using AI‑powered CCTV from the BSEH command center.
  • Monitoring at the exam center: Local police and other relevant personnel are assigned to monitor centres, each with district and board observers present.

District-wise Exam Centre Coverage

HTET 2025 centres span nearly all districts of Haryana. While individual centre details appear on admit cards, the exam will cover major cities including (but not limited to):

Ambala

Faridabad

Bhiwani

Karnal

Hisar

Sirsa

Palwal

Yamunanagar

Panchkula

Nuh

Panipat

Kurukshetra

Rohtak

Jind

Rewari

Jhajjar

Kaithal

Fatehabad

Sonipat

Mahendragarh

Charkhi Dadri

Gurugram

HTET 2025: Exam Day Schedule

Candidates are advised to arrive at their exam centre at least 2 hours 10 minutes prior to start time. Gates close 30 minutes before the exam begins.

Level

Exam Date

Exam Time

Level III (PGT)

July 30, 2025

3:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Level II (TGT)

July 31, 2025

10:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Level I (PRT)

July 31, 2025

3:00 PM - 5:30 PM

What to Do If Your Centre Details Changed

  • Log in again on the official HTET website (bseh.org.in) to re-download your admit card.

  • Verify your centre name and code, especially if you are from Jind or Sirsa, where updates were issued.

  • Contact authorities immediately via the helpline numbers provided by BSEH if there’s any mismatch or concern.

