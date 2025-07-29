HTET Exam Centers List 2025: Check District-wise Test Centre Locations

HTET 2025: Exam Centre: The Board of Secondary Education Haryana releases the exam center details on its official website. Candidates must visit the website and check for the examination centers. The list of exam centers helps the candidates have an idea about the nearby examination centers. Generally, the candidates are allocated the exam centers which are nearby to their hometown, but in some cases, candidates may get the exam centers which are far away from their locations. In such scenarios, the candidate must first hand check the exam location to avoid any hassles on the exam day. Check the exam center details in this article.
HTET Exam Centre 2025
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET)
|
Conducted By
|
Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH)
|
Exam Dates
|
30-31 July 2025
|
Posts
|
Level 1 (PRT)
Level 2 (TGT)
Level 3 (PGT)
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Medium of Exam
|
English and Hindi
HTET 2025: Exam Center Changed
Each candidate is allocated a specific exam centre, district‑wise. These details are printed on the HTET Admit Card 2025. Candidates must re-download their admit cards if their exam centers were from any of these two districts.
-
Recently, the authorities updated the venue names for two centres:
-
Jind: Centre code ‑08015 changed from Guru Dronacharya Public School (Manoharpur) to Scholars International School (same village).
-
Sirsa: Centre code ‑17040 renamed from PM SHRI KV No. 1 to Arya Sr Sec School, Patel Basti (code ‑17042).
HTET 2025: Exam Center Measures
- Strict security measures: Candidates must expect biometric verification, metal detector frisking, and live monitoring using AI‑powered CCTV from the BSEH command center.
- Monitoring at the exam center: Local police and other relevant personnel are assigned to monitor centres, each with district and board observers present.
District-wise Exam Centre Coverage
HTET 2025 centres span nearly all districts of Haryana. While individual centre details appear on admit cards, the exam will cover major cities including (but not limited to):
|
Ambala
|
Faridabad
|
Bhiwani
|
Karnal
|
Hisar
|
Sirsa
|
Palwal
|
Yamunanagar
|
Panchkula
|
Nuh
|
Panipat
|
Kurukshetra
|
Rohtak
|
Jind
|
Rewari
|
Jhajjar
|
Kaithal
|
Fatehabad
|
Sonipat
|
Mahendragarh
|
Charkhi Dadri
|
Gurugram
HTET 2025: Exam Day Schedule
Candidates are advised to arrive at their exam centre at least 2 hours 10 minutes prior to start time. Gates close 30 minutes before the exam begins.
|
Level
|
Exam Date
|
Exam Time
|
Level III (PGT)
|
July 30, 2025
|
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
|
Level II (TGT)
|
July 31, 2025
|
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|
Level I (PRT)
|
July 31, 2025
|
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
What to Do If Your Centre Details Changed
-
Log in again on the official HTET website (bseh.org.in) to re-download your admit card.
-
Verify your centre name and code, especially if you are from Jind or Sirsa, where updates were issued.
-
Contact authorities immediately via the helpline numbers provided by BSEH if there’s any mismatch or concern.
