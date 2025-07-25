Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
HTET Admit Card 2025 Out at bseh.org.in , Download Haryana TET Examination Hall Ticket - Link Here

HTET Admit Card 2025 has been released by the Haryana Board of Education on its official website. The HTET exam is scheduled to be held on 26th and 27th July 2025. Candidates can download the Haryana TET Exam Call Letter, Check HTET Exam Dates and Steps to Download Here.

HTET Admit Card 2025 Download Link
HTET Admit Card 2025: The Haryana Board of Education has released the HTET Admit Card 2025 for the written exam for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) on its official website. Candidates registered successfully for the much awaited Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. The HTET exam is scheduled to be held on 26th and 27th July 2025 (Saturday and Sunday) across the state. The candidates who are appearing in the exam can download the admit card from the official website of the board i.e. bseh.org.in.

HTET Exam Date 2025

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) is all set to conduct the HTET exam 2025 for the Haryana TET 2025 examination on 26th and 27th July 2025 across the state. The exam will be in three levels. Level 1 is for Primary Teachers (PRT) who will teach classes 1 to 5, Level 2 is for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) who will teach classes 6 to 8. The Level 3 is For Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) who will teach classes 9 to 12. The HTET exam will be conducted in two shifts daily for PRT, TGT and PGT exams. Exam shift will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

HTET Admit Card Download Date 2025 Download

The HTET admit card 2025 for the Haryana TET 2025 examination will be released by the officials around 5 to 10 days before the exam date. Candidates are advised to go through this article to get information on the HTET exam date, exam timings, etc. However, the direct link to download the admit card will be provided in this article. You will be required to enter their mobile number and password in the provided fields to download the admit card.

HTET Admit Card 2025 Highlights

The candidates appearing in the HTET Exam can check the details related to the admit card and exam through the table given below:

Organisation

Board of School Education, Haryana

Exam Name

Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET)

HTET Admit Card 2025

Out

Mode of Exam

Offline (Pen and Paper Based)

HTET Exam Date 2025

July 26 and July 27, 2025

Official Website

www.haryanatet.com or www.bseh.org.in

How to download HTET Admit Card 2025?

You can download the HTET Admit Card 2025 after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official website: bseh.org.in.
  • Locate the "Download Admit Card" link.
  • Provide your registration number and password to the link.
  • Download and print your admit card for future reference.

