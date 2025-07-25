HTET Admit Card 2025: The Haryana Board of Education has released the HTET Admit Card 2025 for the written exam for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) on its official website. Candidates registered successfully for the much awaited Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. The HTET exam is scheduled to be held on 26th and 27th July 2025 (Saturday and Sunday) across the state. The candidates who are appearing in the exam can download the admit card from the official website of the board i.e. bseh.org.in.

HTET Exam Date 2025

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) is all set to conduct the HTET exam 2025 for the Haryana TET 2025 examination on 26th and 27th July 2025 across the state. The exam will be in three levels. Level 1 is for Primary Teachers (PRT) who will teach classes 1 to 5, Level 2 is for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) who will teach classes 6 to 8. The Level 3 is For Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) who will teach classes 9 to 12. The HTET exam will be conducted in two shifts daily for PRT, TGT and PGT exams. Exam shift will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes.