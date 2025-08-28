School Holiday on August 29, 2025 - The final week of August 2025 has been marked by both celebrations and extreme weather events. Heavy rainfall has severely impacted several regions, including Jammu, Punjab's Pathankot district, Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, and various districts in Himachal Pradesh, leading to devastating cloudbursts. In response to the urgent situation, the governments of these affected states have declared a holiday for educational institutions as a precautionary measure. Check the article below to know about school holiday in different states and cities. IMD Warns More Rain in September As per the media reports, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on thursday said that above-normal rainfall is expected in many parts of north, west, and central India at least until September 4, with generally wet weather likely to last until September 18. This year the Northwest region has already received 23 per cent more rainfall than usual since the monsoon began on June 1, and weather models suggest that heavy and widespread rain is likely to continue well into the month.

Schools Closed in Punjab Due to Heavy Rain Due to predictions of heavy rainfall by the Indian Meterological Department (IMD), all government and private schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed in Punjab for the remaining days of this week. The decision of school closures was made by the Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann in his recent tweet on X (previously Twitter) He notified the public that since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for the next few days too, all primary, secondary, and senior secondary government and private schools will remain till August 30 (Saturday). In Punjab, cities including Pathankot, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, and Patiala have recorded significant rainfall. Keeping in mind the flood-like situation in the state, the state government has decided to keep all educational institutions shut till the end of the month.

School Closed in Himachal Pradesh As the Himachal regions have experienced heavy downpour, the local meteorological office issued a yellow warning for heavy rain in isolated areas of two to seven districts in the state, valid until August 30. Also, The IMD has issued a red alert for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi for the next two days. A yellow alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for August 29 in Shimla and Mandi. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for August 30-31 in Mandi, Shimla, and Solan. Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla will also experience an orange alert on August 31. School Closure in Jammu and Kashmir As heavy rain and cloudburst continues to batter Jammu and Kashmir region, the government of the Union Territory has announced the closure of schools and educational institutions. The Kashmir University has also postponed all examinations scheduled for Thursday, August 28. "In view of inclement weather conditions, all Kashmir University examinations scheduled to be held on 28.08.2025 stand postponed," the university said. The new dates for the examination will be announced separately. Students are advised to keep themselves updated with the official website.

Onam Holiday in Kerala Onam, one of the most significant and cherished festivals in Kerala, is celebrated with immense fervor and cultural richness. This year, the festivities bring a welcome break for students, with a 10-day school holiday scheduled from August 27 to September 7, 2025. Schools are scheduled to re-open on September 8, 2025, marking the end of this festive interlude. Why More Rain This Year Shifting Rainfall Patterns - Climate change is altering monsoon patterns. The monsoon trough's predictable path has shifted, with more low-pressure systems causing heavy rainfall in traditionally drier central and northern Indian regions like Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Western Disturbances and Monsoon Currents - Frequent interactions between western disturbances and monsoon currents over North India have led to significant rainfall, making this the wettest monsoon in over a decade, as noted by the IMD.

Warming Atmosphere - A warming climate drives fewer rainy days but more frequent, short, intense downpours in India, as a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, leading to heavier rainfall globally.