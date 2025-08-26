Punjab School Holidays 2025: All Schools to Remain Closed from August 27 to 30 Amid Heavy Rain and Flood Alerts

Punjab School Holidays August 2025: The Punjab government has announced that all primary, secondary, and senior secondary schools, both government and private, will remain closed from August 27 to 30, 2025, due to heavy rain and flood alerts. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann confirmed the decision on X, citing student safety as the top priority. Check this article for district-wise updates, red alert details, and the latest announcements on Punjab school holidays 2025. Punjab School Holiday Announcement 2025 According to the official update, the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure due to the rising water levels in rivers and the possibility of floods in several districts. With continuous rainfall in parts of the state, the administration has issued high alerts, prompting the government to declare an extended holiday for all schools.

CM Bhagwant Mann’s Official Update Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann shared the announcement on his official X handle, assuring parents and teachers that the government is closely monitoring the weather conditions and flood situation. He emphasized that students’ safety is the top priority, and schools will remain closed from August 27 to 30, 2025, until further review after August 30. ਪਿਛਲੇ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਭਾਰੀ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਅੱਗੇ ਵੀ ਕੁੱਝ ਦਿਨ ਭਾਰੀ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈਣ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਮਾਨ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸਨੂੰ ਦੇਖਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਇਮਰੀ, ਸੈਕੰਡਰੀ, ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਸੈਕੰਡਰੀ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਸਕੂਲ 27 ਅਗਸਤ ਤੋਂ 30 ਅਗਸਤ ਤੱਕ ਬੰਦ ਰਹਿਣਗੇ।

पिछले दिनों से भारी बारिश हो रही… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 26, 2025 Schools Already Closed in Several Districts Even before the state-wide closure announcement, several districts in Punjab had already declared holidays due to heavy rains, waterlogging, and rising river levels:

Hoshiarpur: Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain ordered the closure of all government and private schools on August 26 and 27 due to heavy rainfall forecast and waterlogging on several routes leading to schools. Pathankot: Deputy Commissioner Aditya Uppal declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, and educational institutions on August 26, citing incessant rainfall. Schools had already remained closed on August 25. Jalandhar & Kapurthala: Both district administrations announced a holiday for all educational institutions on August 26 owing to rainfall alerts. Fazilka: Authorities ordered the closure of schools in 20 villages along the Sutlej river due to rising water levels and safety concerns. Districts on High Alert In addition to the above, districts like Rupnagar, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, and Patiala continue to remain under close watch because of overflowing rivers and heavy rainfall. Disaster management teams have been put on standby in flood-prone areas.

Red Alert for Heavy Rainfall in Five Districts The Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Barnala, Sangrur, and Mansa. These districts are expected to receive extremely heavy downpours, which may lead to waterlogging, flash floods, and traffic disruptions. District administrations have been asked to remain on high alert and activate disaster management protocols. Impact on Academic Schedule The sudden closure of schools has raised concerns about the academic calendar, especially for students preparing for upcoming exams. However, education department officials have assured that revised schedules and compensatory classes will be arranged once schools reopen. Key Highlights Holiday Duration: August 27 to 30, 2025

