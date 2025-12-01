Bihar Police Enforcement SI Mains Exam Date 2025 Out: Check Official Schedule, Exam Pattern and Other Details

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC), Patna, has officially released the Bihar Police Enforcement SI Mains Exam Date 2025. The announcement was made on 14th November 2025 through Advertisement No. 03/2025. According to the notice, the Mains Exam for Enforcement Sub Inspectors under the Transport Department will be conducted on 14th December 2025, and the test will take place in two separate shifts on the same day. Candidates can find the detailed exam schedule further in this article. Bihar Enforcement SI Mains Exam Date 2025 The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission has officially announced that the Bihar Police Enforcement SI Mains Exam Date 2025 is scheduled for 14 December 2025 (Sunday). The mains examination will be conducted in two shifts across various exam centres in Patna.

This written test is the final stage before candidates move toward the next recruitment process. The commission has also issued complete guidelines regarding reporting time, identity verification, entry rules, and the e-admit card download date. Bihar Police Enforcement SI Mains Shift Timings 2025 The Bihar Police Enforcement SI mains exam will be held in two shifts, and candidates must strictly follow the reporting time at the exam centre. Check the official Bihar Police Enforcement SI Mains Shift Timings 2025 in the table below. Shift Exam Timing Reporting Time at Centre First Shift 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon 08:30 AM Second Shift 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 01:00 PM Bihar Police Enforcement SI Mains E-Admit Card 2025 The BPSSC has made it clear that the e-admit card for the mains written exam will be released on the official website. Candidates can download their admit card from 19 November 2025 through the ‘Transport Dept.’ section on bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

The admit card will not be sent by post, and every candidate must print a clear copy of the e-admit card. Candidates must check the following details on their admit card: Name, roll number, and photograph

Exam centre address

Shift timing

Important instructions

Reporting time and items allowed Documents Required on Bihar Police Enforcement SI Mains Exam Date 2025 Carrying the right documents is extremely important. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without proper verification. Candidates must bring the following: Printed E-Admit Card

Valid Photo Identity Proof

Photographs Candidates failing to produce valid identity proof and a clear admit card will not be permitted to take the exam.

Important Guidelines for Bihar Police Enforcement SI Exam Centre 2025

The following are the guidelines for the Bihar Police Enforcement SI Exam Date 2025: Arriving late will result in disqualification. Gates will close strictly at the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.

Candidates must not carry mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, bluetooth devices, bags or written materials.

Candidates will undergo biometric verification before entering the exam hall. You must cooperate with the staff during this process.

Avoid wearing items that can delay checking, such as full-sleeve jackets, heavy jewellery, and shoes with thick soles BPSSC Enforcement SI Mains Exam Pattern 2025 The BPSSC Enforcement SI Mains Exam is designed to evaluate candidates more thoroughly through two objective-type papers. These papers test the candidate’s command of language as well as their knowledge of general studies and analytical skills.