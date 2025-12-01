UKMSSB Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 587 Vacancies at ukmssb.org; Document Required, Application Process

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: The Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has issued a fresh recruitment notification for 2025, announcing 587 vacancies for the post of Nursing Officer (male & female) across government medical institutions of Uttarakhand. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online via the official website- ukmssb.org. The online registration window opens from 27 November 2025 and closes on 17 December 2025. This recruitment offers a great opportunity for nursing professionals to secure a stable government job under UKMSSB. UKMSSB 2025 Recruitment Overview The 2025 recruitment drive by UKMSSB offers a valuable opportunity for nursing professionals seeking secure government roles in Uttarakhand’s public health sector. Eligible aspirants should carefully check the official notification, gather requisite documents, and apply online well before the last date to avoid last-minute issues. Check the UKMSSB 2025 recruitment overview here:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) Post Name Nursing Officer (Male / Female) Total Vacancies 587 Application Mode Online at ukmssb.org Application Start Date 27 November 2025 Last Date to Apply 17 December 2025, up to 05:00 PM Pay Scale ₹44,900 - ₹1,42,400 (Level 7) UKMSSB 2025 Vacancy Details The total number of vacancies (including backlog) for the post of Group "C" Nursing Officer (Female/Male) Diploma/Degree Holder in Government Medical Colleges under the Medical Education Department, Uttarakhand is 587. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease. The vacancies are as follows: Category Female- Diploma Holder Female- Degree Holder Male- Diploma Holder Male- Degree Holder Total Scheduled Caste (SC) 68 28 16 6 118 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 13 46 4 21 82 Other Backward Class (OBC) 14 3 11 7 58 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 1 2 3 4 10 General / Unreserved (UR) 34 175 77 38 308 Total Vacancies 150 254 111 76 587

Steps to Apply for UKMSSB Nursing Officer 2025 Candidates should follow the given step-by-step procedure when applying online: Visit the official UKMSSB website: ukmssb.org.

Applicants must first register themselves on the UKMSSB website www.ukmssb.org by going to Apply Now and clicking on the link "Candidate, register Here".

Applicants must have a valid email ID and mobile number to register.

While registering, the candidate must select the post code and designation correctly and fill in other required details carefully and save it.

After saving the registration profile, the registration number and password will be sent to the candidate by the system on the e-mail ID and mobile number entered by him.

Candidates can log in to the online portal by entering the registration number and password.

After logging in to the online portal, applicants should fill in the required details and save them. Before saving the data, verify the entered data.

After filling the details, it is mandatory for the applicant to mention his/her educational qualification and details related to registration in the council.

Candidates should enter the registration details of Uttarakhand Nurses and Midwives Council, Dehradun, registration number, date of registration and validity date of registration in the Uttarakhand / Indian Nursing and Midwifery Council registration details and check it before saving the data.

Candidates should choose two examination centre cities from the ones provided.

Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee as applicable and submit your form.

Uttarakhand Nursing Officer 2025 Application Link Candidates who are interested in applying for the UKMSSB Nursing Officer posts can visit the UKMSSB official website or access the direct link provided below to apply. UKMSSB Nursing Officer Application Form 2025 Apply Here Uttarakhand Nursing Officer 2025 Application Fee To complete the online application form, candidates must first register online. After completing the application form, they must pay the application fee. The application fee can be paid online (through Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI). If the application fee is deposited after the deadline, the candidate will not be able to apply, and the fee will not be refunded under any circumstances. Candidates must retain the receipt of the deposited fee/a copy of the online application.

It is mandatory for the candidate to deposit the following application fee: Category Application Fee Unreserved (General) / OBC ₹300 EWS ₹150 SC / ST / PwBD / Reserved ₹150 The fee once deposited will not be refunded under any circumstances. After depositing the application fee, in case of any error, the candidate can cancel his/her application and apply again, but the fee deposited on cancellation of application will not be refunded under any circumstances. UKMSSB 2025 Eligibility Criteria A candidate for direct recruitment to the service must possess the following qualifications: Essential Qualification:

Candidates should have B.Sc. (Hons.) in Nursing from a University or Institute recognized by the Indian Nursing Council, or



B.Sc. Nursing regular course from a University or Institute recognized by the Indian Nursing Council, or



Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from a University or Institute recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or



Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery/Psychiatry from a University recognized by the Indian Nursing Council.

Certificate of registration as B.Sc. (Hons.) or B.Sc. Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing or General Nursing and Midwifery/Psychiatry from Uttarakhand/Indian Nursing and Midwifery Council.

Have a working knowledge of Hindi.

Preferential Qualifications: Must have served in the Territorial Army for at least 02 years, or

Must have obtained “B” or “C” certificate of National Cadet Corps. Documents Required for UKMSSB 2025 Registration The details of the documents to be attached in a combined single PDF file are as follows. High School Certificate

Intermediate Certificate

Domicile of Uttarakhand (If Any)

Category certificate SC/ST/OBC/EWS

Sub Category Certificates: Dependent of Freedom Fighter (DFF)/Ex-Army/Differently abled (PH)/ Orphan Children of Uttarakhand State/Uttarakhand Agitator or dependent/Skilled sportsperson

Degree/Diploma All year Mark sheet

Degree/Diploma Passing Certificate.

NCC/Territorial Army Certificate

Uttarakhand Nurses and Midwives council, Dehradun Registration Certificate