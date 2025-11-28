Cyclone Ditwah School Holiday: School Closed in THESE States due to Rain and Bad Weather

Cyclone Ditwah is currently posing a threat to the Tamil Nadu coast, bringing with it a forecast of heavy rainfall across many districts. As a precautionary measure against the severe weather and potential disruption, several district administrations have announced either half-day or full-day holidays for educational institutions on Friday, November 28, 2025. This proactive step aims to ensure the safety of students and staff as the cyclonic system influences weather patterns in the region, particularly in the delta and adjoining areas. The cyclonic system, positioned over coastal Sri Lanka and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, is expected to generate intense rainfall over the delta districts before gradually shifting its trajectory towards north Tamil Nadu over the weekend. In response to the intensifying weather, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued various alerts, including a Yellow alert for five south coastal and delta districts like Ramanathapuram and Thanjavur, and Orange and Yellow alerts for areas such as Ariyalur and Cuddalore, urging residents and authorities to remain vigilant.

District-Wise School and College Holiday Declarations Tiruvarur District Tiruvarur Collector V. Mohanachandran declared a half-day holiday, requiring schools to close after the forenoon session on Friday due to the heavy rainfall warning. Consequently, classroom sessions for schools and colleges were suspended for the afternoon of November 28. Mayiladuthurai District A half-day holiday was also declared for all schools and colleges in Mayiladuthurai district for the afternoon session. This decision was mandated by District Collector H.S. Srikanth in light of the severe rain alert. Pudukottai District Similar to the neighboring districts, a half-day leave has been announced for schools and colleges in Pudukottai district due to the prevailing heavy rainfall warning. Ramanathapuram District

Ramanathapuram District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon declared a full-day holiday specifically for schools in the Rameswaram block, citing concerns over the continuous rain. Other Affected Regions and Rainfall Forecast Meanwhile, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema are expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall until December 2. The IMD has forecasted isolated extremely heavy rainfall on November 30 in Kerala, and isolated heavy rainfall is likely until November 29. In Telangana, heavy rain is likely on November 30 and December 1, while South Interior Karnataka can brace for heavy rains on November 29. Thunderstorm and lightning warnings are also in place for the above-mentioned states. Wind Warning and Advisory Strong winds with a speed of 50-70 kmph are likely to prevail along the coast from Friday evening.