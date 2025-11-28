School Assembly News Headlines 29 November, 2025 - Regular engagement with current events is an ongoing educational necessity. This practice is essential for cultivating students' critical-thinking skills and fostering news literacy. By encouraging this habit, a natural curiosity is developed, which allows students to deeply investigate contemporary issues and formulate their own independent viewpoints. Crucially, this prepares them for responsible citizenship, enabling them to make informed decisions in a constantly changing world. Through this process, they gain a vital understanding of India's advancements, its difficulties, and its international standing.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
PM Modi to unveil Asia's ‘tallest’ 77-foot-tall bronze statue of Lord Ram in South Goa
Prime Minister Modi gives nine mantras to make India self-reliant
India sends aid to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, PM Modi condoles deaths
India secures third rank in Asia Power Index 2025
Assam Assembly Passes Strict Anti-Polygamy Bill, 2025
International Conference on Preserving Rural Buddhist Heritage inaugurates in New Delhi
India unveils new quake map: Entire Himalayas in highest-risk danger zone
International News Headlines for School Assembly
Cyclone Ditwah causes several deaths in Sri Lanka
Russian President Vladimir Putin on a two day visit to India from 4th December to attend 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit
President Trump announces permanent pause on migration from all Third World Countries
India-US Diplomats Discuss Trade Deal and Technology Cooperation in Washington
India, Afghanistan set to resume cargo flights, bypassing Pakistan border blockade
Nepal releases 100 rupees banknote with map comprising 3 Indian territories
Speculation Grows Over Health of Pakistan’s Jailed Former PM Imran Khan
US-Russian Crew Launches to ISS Aboard Soyuz MS-28 for Eight-Month Mission
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
Asia Cup U19 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi named in Ayush Mhatre-led India squad
PM Modi Meets Women’s Blind Cricket Team After T20 World Cup Victory
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Indian team Edge Past New Zealand
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
India's food market to surpass $125 billion by 2030, says report
India on track to surpass $4 trn GDP in FY26 says Chief Economic Advisor
India's marine product exports rise 16%
Thought of the Day
"Study hard what interests you the most in the most undisciplined, irreverent and original manner possible."
Meaning: The quote encourages students to pursue their passions with genuine enthusiasm, not just obligation. It means you should deeply focus on the subjects or hobbies that truly fascinate you, even if they aren't part of the required curriculum. The phrase "undisciplined, irreverent, and original manner" suggests throwing out the rigid, formal rules sometimes. Instead, learn by experimenting, being creative, and questioning everything to find your own unique way of understanding the topic, which ultimately leads to the deepest and most rewarding kind of learning.
