School Assembly News Headlines 29 November, 2025 - Regular engagement with current events is an ongoing educational necessity. This practice is essential for cultivating students' critical-thinking skills and fostering news literacy. By encouraging this habit, a natural curiosity is developed, which allows students to deeply investigate contemporary issues and formulate their own independent viewpoints. Crucially, this prepares them for responsible citizenship, enabling them to make informed decisions in a constantly changing world. Through this process, they gain a vital understanding of India's advancements, its difficulties, and its international standing.

Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly

National News Headlines for School Assembly