Gujarat Nursing Council Result 2024-25 OUT at gujaratnursingcouncil.org: Download GNM, ANM Marksheet

Gujarat Nursing Council Result 2025 Released: Gujarat Nursing Council has recently declared the exam results for various GNM, ANM and post-basic diploma courses for the exams held in September/October 2024 and December 2024. The Gujarat Nursing Council Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- gujaratnursingcouncil.org. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their Gujarat Nursing Council GNM results using the direct link provided below. Students can check and download their gujaratnursingcouncil.org results using their seat number.
Gujarat Nursing Council Result 2025 [Latest Result]
Gujarat Nursing Council GNM Results 2025
As per the latest update, Gujarat Nursing Council released the results of GNM and ANM courses. The students can check their Gujarat Nursing Council results on the official website- gujaratnursingcouncil.org
Gujarat Nursing Council ANM GNM Result
How to Check Gujarat Nursing Council ANM, GNM Results?
Gujarat Nursing Council students can check their results online at the university's official website. The students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the result PDF of Gujarat Nursing Council 1st year result 2024.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat Nursing Council- gujaratnursingcouncil.org
Step 2: Click on the ‘Result of ANM/GNM 2024’ section
Step 3: Fill in the required details and click on the proceed button.
Step 4: The result PDF will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Download Gujarat Nursing Council Results
Check here the direct link for Gujarat Nursing Council GNM Result 2025 for various semester examinations.
Course
Result Links
GNM Second Year Examination December 2024
ANM Second Year Examination December 2024
ANM First Year Examination September 2024
GNM First Year Examination September 2024
|Click here
Post Basic Diploma in Nurse Practitioner Midwifery Educator Program October 2024
|Click here
Post Basic Diploma in Critical Care Nursing October 2024
|Click here
Post Basic Diploma in Emergency and Disaster Nursing Examination October 2024
|Click here
