Gujarat Nursing Council Result 2024-25 OUT at gujaratnursingcouncil.org: Download GNM, ANM Marksheet

Gujarat Nursing Council Result 2025 Released: Gujarat Nursing Council has recently declared the exam results for various GNM, ANM and post-basic diploma courses for the exams held in September/October 2024 and December 2024. The Gujarat Nursing Council Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- gujaratnursingcouncil.org. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their Gujarat Nursing Council GNM results using the direct link provided below. Students can check and download their gujaratnursingcouncil.org results using their seat number.

Gujarat Nursing Council Result 2025 [Latest Result]

Gujarat Nursing Council GNM Results 2025

