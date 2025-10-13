SSC GD Result 2025
CBSE Class 12th Exam Pattern 2025-26: Subject-wise Marking Scheme & Key Changes

By Anisha Mishra
Oct 13, 2025, 17:21 IST

Check the latest CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2025-26 with revised question paper pattern, detailed subject-wise marking scheme, section-wise weightage, and key changes for Science, Commerce, and Humanities. Prepare effectively for the 2026 board exams starting in the month of February.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the tentative exam schedule for Class 12 Board Exams 2026, which are set to begin in February 2026. With the half-yearly exams almost over, this is the right time for students to shift their focus towards full-fledged preparation for the annual board exams. To prepare effectively and score well, students must stay updated with the latest question paper structure, marking scheme, and subject-wise weightage.

Understanding the exam pattern is crucial for time management, prioritising key sections, and maximising scores in the upcoming board exams. This article provides a detailed subject-wise CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2025-26, including the marking scheme, chapter/unit-wise weightage, and the latest changes introduced by the board for this academic year.

Check| CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26 

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme (2025-26)

Here is the key information about the CBSE Class 12 examination pattern and marking scheme, organized into tables.

I. Question Paper Typology Breakdown

Question Type

Percentage of Total Marks

Description

Competency-Based Questions

20%

Includes MCQs, case-based questions, and source-based integrated questions designed to test conceptual application.

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

30%

Standard objective questions.

Constructed Response (Short & Long Answer)

50% (Reduced from 40%)

Descriptive questions that test depth of understanding.

II. Subject-Wise Marks Distribution (Maximum 100 Marks)

Stream / Subject Group

Theory Exam Marks

Practical / Internal Assessment

Total Marks

Science Subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Comp. Science)

70 marks

30 marks (Practical)

100

Mathematics

80 marks

20 marks (Internal Assessment)

100

Commerce Subjects (Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics)

80 marks

20 marks (Project Work / Internal Assessment)

100

III. General Examination Criteria

Criteria

Details

Maximum Marks (Per Subject)

100 marks (Theory + Practical/Project)

Passing Requirement

Must secure a minimum of 33% aggregate marks and at least 33% in each individual subject.

Underlying Principle

Aligned with NEP 2020, focusing on analytical skills and real-life applicability over memorization.

CBSE Board Exam 2025-26: Major Updates

cbse class 12 exam pattern

Subject-wise Exam Pattern for CBSE Class 12th for 2025-26

For the 2025-26 academic year, CBSE Class 12 science stream exams will see competency-based questions (MCQs, case/source-based) increase to 50% weightage (from 40%), while constructed response questions (short/long answers) will decrease to 30% (from 40%).

CBSE Class 12 English (Core) Exam Pattern 2025-26

The CBSE Class 12 English Core exam in 2025 will have three sections: Reading, Writing & Grammar, and Literature. It will be an 80-mark theory paper with 20 marks for Internal Assessment, including MCQs, competency-based questions, and short/long answers.

Component

Marks

Included Question Types

Section A: Reading

22

Comprehension based on unseen passages — narrative, descriptive, and factual formats, including case-based passages with visual/verbal cues.

Section B: Writing & Grammar

18

Writing formats such as notices, invitations (formal/informal) with replies, letters (applications, editorial), reports or articles, and grammar-based sentence transformation.

Section C: Literature

40

Questions from prose, poetry, and plays in the prescribed textbooks and supplements focused on comprehension, interpretation, analysis, and inference

CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme For English

Components

Marks

Reading Comprehension

20

Creative Expression (Writing Tasks)

20

Literary Section (Main & Supplementary Texts)

40

Internal Assessment Breakdown

  

Listening Test

5

Speaking Test

5

Project-Based Assessment

10

CBSE Class 12 Science Exam Pattern 2025-26

The CBSE Class 12 Science exam pattern for 2025-26 will likely combine competency-based, MCQ, and constructed-response questions. All three Science papers (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) will follow this 3-hour offline format.

Part

Question Format

Marks Allotted

Part A

16 Questions (mix of MCQs, very short and short responses)

16 Marks

Part B

5 Questions – Short Answer (2 marks each)

10 Marks

Part C

7 Questions – Short Answer (3 marks each)

21 Marks

Part D

2 Questions – Case-Based (4 marks each)

8 Marks

Part E

3 Questions – Long Answer (5 marks each)

15 Marks

Theory Total

                                 

70 Marks

Practical Exam

Activities, experiments, viva, and record work

30 Marks

Grand Total

Combined score of theory and practical

100 Marks

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2025-26

The CBSE Class 12 Physics exam (2025-26) will be a 100-mark paper, split into a 70-mark theory section and a 30-mark practical section. The theory paper will include MCQs, strategic questions, short answers, and long answers.

Category

Information

Marks Distribution

  • Theory: 70 marks

  • Practical/Project Work: 30 marks

Type of Questions

  • Multiple Choice Questions (38%)

  • Application-Based Questions (32%)

  • Descriptive – Short & Long Answers (30%)

Exam Duration

The total duration of the written paper is 3 hours.

CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme For Physics

Topics 

Marks 

Unit 1: Electrostatics Unit 2: Current Electricity

16

Unit 3: Magnetic Effects of Current & Magnetism Unit 4: Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Currents

17

Unit 5: Electromagnetic Waves Unit 6: Optics

18

Unit 7: Dual Nature of Radiation & Matter Unit 8: Atoms & Nuclei

12

Unit 9: Electronic Devices

7

Practical 

Two experiments (one from each section)

7+7

Practical file (with activities and experiments recorded)

5

One hands-on activity from any section

3

Project work (investigatory type)

3

Viva, based on experiments and a project

5

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2025-26

The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam for 2025-26 will be 70 marks for the written paper and 30 for practicals. The theory paper has five sections with varied question types and weightage.

Category

Information

Marks Distribution

Theory: 70 marks Practical/Project Work: 30 marks

Type of Questions

  • Multiple Choice Questions (40%)

  • Competency-based (30%)

  • Descriptive – Short & Long Answers (30%)

Exam Duration

The total duration of the written paper is 3 hours.

CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme For Chemistry

Topics 

Marks 

Solutions

7

Electrochemistry

9

Chemical Kinetics

7

d -and f- f-block elements

7

Coordination Compounds

7

Haloalkanes & Haloarnes

6

Alcohol, Phenols & Ethers

6

Aldehydes, Ketones & Carboxylic Acids

8

Amines

6

Biomolecules

7

Practicals

Volumetric Analysis

8

Salt Analysis

8

Content-Based Experiment

6

Project

4

Class record & viva

4

CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2025-26

The CBSE Class 12 Biology exam for 2025-26 will consist of 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practicals, with detailed question distribution provided below.

Category

Information

Marks Distribution

  • Theory: 70 marks

  • Practical/Project Work: 30 marks

Type of Questions

  • Multiple Choice Questions (50%)

  • Competency-based (30%)

  • Descriptive – Short & Long Answers (20%)

Exam Duration

The total duration of the written paper is 3 hours.

CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme For Biology

Topics 

Marks 

Reproduction

16

Genetics & Evolution

20

Biology & Human Welfare

12

Biotechnology & Its Applications

12

Ecology & Environment

10

Practical 

1 Major experiment

5

1 Minor experiment

4

Slide preparation

5

Spotting

7

Practical record + viva voce

4

Investigatory Project and Project record + viva voce

5

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2025-26

Starting 2025-26, the CBSE Class 12 Maths exam will be 100 marks (80 theory, 20 internal assessment). The 3-hour written test will have multiple sections with objective questions and internal choices.

Exam Component

Information

Total Score

100 Marks (divided into 80 for the written exam and 20 for the internal assessment)

Written Paper Structure

  • 55% Objective Type (MCQs, fill-in-the-blanks, true/false, or very short answer type)

  • 25% Application-Based (Case/Source-based)

  • 20% Descriptive (Short & Long Answers)

Internal Evaluation

periodic tests (best 2 out of 3 will be counted) and subject-based activities in Mathematics, each carrying 10 marks.

Time Duration

3 Hours for the theory exam

Qualifying Marks

Minimum 33% required per subject and overall total

CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme For Mathematics

Topic

Marks

Relations & Functions

08

Calculus

35

Algebra

10

Vectors & 3-Dimensional Geometry

14

Linear Programming

05

Probability

08

Understanding the CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2025-26 is vital for effective preparation. With changes aligned with NEP 2020, focusing on competency-based questions and analytical skills, students should prioritize conceptual understanding and application of knowledge. By familiarizing themselves with the subject-wise marking schemes, question paper structures, and key updates, students can strategize their study plans, manage time efficiently, and ultimately achieve success in their 2026 board examinations.

