CBSE Class 12th Exam Pattern 2025-26: Subject-wise Marking Scheme & Key Changes

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the tentative exam schedule for Class 12 Board Exams 2026, which are set to begin in February 2026. With the half-yearly exams almost over, this is the right time for students to shift their focus towards full-fledged preparation for the annual board exams. To prepare effectively and score well, students must stay updated with the latest question paper structure, marking scheme, and subject-wise weightage.
Understanding the exam pattern is crucial for time management, prioritising key sections, and maximising scores in the upcoming board exams. This article provides a detailed subject-wise CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2025-26, including the marking scheme, chapter/unit-wise weightage, and the latest changes introduced by the board for this academic year.
Check| CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26
CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme (2025-26)
Here is the key information about the CBSE Class 12 examination pattern and marking scheme, organized into tables.
I. Question Paper Typology Breakdown
|
Question Type
|
Percentage of Total Marks
|
Description
|
Competency-Based Questions
|
20%
|
Includes MCQs, case-based questions, and source-based integrated questions designed to test conceptual application.
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
30%
|
Standard objective questions.
|
Constructed Response (Short & Long Answer)
|
50% (Reduced from 40%)
|
Descriptive questions that test depth of understanding.
II. Subject-Wise Marks Distribution (Maximum 100 Marks)
|
Stream / Subject Group
|
Theory Exam Marks
|
Practical / Internal Assessment
|
Total Marks
|
Science Subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Comp. Science)
|
70 marks
|
30 marks (Practical)
|
100
|
Mathematics
|
80 marks
|
20 marks (Internal Assessment)
|
100
|
Commerce Subjects (Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics)
|
80 marks
|
20 marks (Project Work / Internal Assessment)
|
100
III. General Examination Criteria
|
Criteria
|
Details
|
Maximum Marks (Per Subject)
|
100 marks (Theory + Practical/Project)
|
Passing Requirement
|
Must secure a minimum of 33% aggregate marks and at least 33% in each individual subject.
|
Underlying Principle
|
Aligned with NEP 2020, focusing on analytical skills and real-life applicability over memorization.
CBSE Board Exam 2025-26: Major Updates
Subject-wise Exam Pattern for CBSE Class 12th for 2025-26
For the 2025-26 academic year, CBSE Class 12 science stream exams will see competency-based questions (MCQs, case/source-based) increase to 50% weightage (from 40%), while constructed response questions (short/long answers) will decrease to 30% (from 40%).
CBSE Class 12 English (Core) Exam Pattern 2025-26
The CBSE Class 12 English Core exam in 2025 will have three sections: Reading, Writing & Grammar, and Literature. It will be an 80-mark theory paper with 20 marks for Internal Assessment, including MCQs, competency-based questions, and short/long answers.
|
Component
|
Marks
|
Included Question Types
|
Section A: Reading
|
22
|
Comprehension based on unseen passages — narrative, descriptive, and factual formats, including case-based passages with visual/verbal cues.
|
Section B: Writing & Grammar
|
18
|
Writing formats such as notices, invitations (formal/informal) with replies, letters (applications, editorial), reports or articles, and grammar-based sentence transformation.
|
Section C: Literature
|
40
|
Questions from prose, poetry, and plays in the prescribed textbooks and supplements focused on comprehension, interpretation, analysis, and inference
CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme For English
|
Components
|
Marks
|
Reading Comprehension
|
20
|
Creative Expression (Writing Tasks)
|
20
|
Literary Section (Main & Supplementary Texts)
|
40
|
Internal Assessment Breakdown
|
Listening Test
|
5
|
Speaking Test
|
5
|
Project-Based Assessment
|
10
CBSE Class 12 Science Exam Pattern 2025-26
The CBSE Class 12 Science exam pattern for 2025-26 will likely combine competency-based, MCQ, and constructed-response questions. All three Science papers (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) will follow this 3-hour offline format.
|
Part
|
Question Format
|
Marks Allotted
|
Part A
|
16 Questions (mix of MCQs, very short and short responses)
|
16 Marks
|
Part B
|
5 Questions – Short Answer (2 marks each)
|
10 Marks
|
Part C
|
7 Questions – Short Answer (3 marks each)
|
21 Marks
|
Part D
|
2 Questions – Case-Based (4 marks each)
|
8 Marks
|
Part E
|
3 Questions – Long Answer (5 marks each)
|
15 Marks
|
Theory Total
|
—
|
70 Marks
|
Practical Exam
|
Activities, experiments, viva, and record work
|
30 Marks
|
Grand Total
|
Combined score of theory and practical
|
100 Marks
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2025-26
The CBSE Class 12 Physics exam (2025-26) will be a 100-mark paper, split into a 70-mark theory section and a 30-mark practical section. The theory paper will include MCQs, strategic questions, short answers, and long answers.
|
Category
|
Information
|
Marks Distribution
|
|
Type of Questions
|
|
Exam Duration
|
The total duration of the written paper is 3 hours.
CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme For Physics
|
Topics
|
Marks
|
Unit 1: Electrostatics Unit 2: Current Electricity
|
16
|
Unit 3: Magnetic Effects of Current & Magnetism Unit 4: Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Currents
|
17
|
Unit 5: Electromagnetic Waves Unit 6: Optics
|
18
|
Unit 7: Dual Nature of Radiation & Matter Unit 8: Atoms & Nuclei
|
12
|
Unit 9: Electronic Devices
|
7
|
Practical
|
Two experiments (one from each section)
|
7+7
|
Practical file (with activities and experiments recorded)
|
5
|
One hands-on activity from any section
|
3
|
Project work (investigatory type)
|
3
|
Viva, based on experiments and a project
|
5
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2025-26
The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam for 2025-26 will be 70 marks for the written paper and 30 for practicals. The theory paper has five sections with varied question types and weightage.
|
Category
|
Information
|
Marks Distribution
|
Theory: 70 marks Practical/Project Work: 30 marks
|
Type of Questions
|
|
Exam Duration
|
The total duration of the written paper is 3 hours.
CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme For Chemistry
|
Topics
|
Marks
|
Solutions
|
7
|
Electrochemistry
|
9
|
Chemical Kinetics
|
7
|
d -and f- f-block elements
|
7
|
Coordination Compounds
|
7
|
Haloalkanes & Haloarnes
|
6
|
Alcohol, Phenols & Ethers
|
6
|
Aldehydes, Ketones & Carboxylic Acids
|
8
|
Amines
|
6
|
Biomolecules
|
7
|
Practicals
|
Volumetric Analysis
|
8
|
Salt Analysis
|
8
|
Content-Based Experiment
|
6
|
Project
|
4
|
Class record & viva
|
4
CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2025-26
The CBSE Class 12 Biology exam for 2025-26 will consist of 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practicals, with detailed question distribution provided below.
|
Category
|
Information
|
Marks Distribution
|
|
Type of Questions
|
|
Exam Duration
|
The total duration of the written paper is 3 hours.
CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme For Biology
|
Topics
|
Marks
|
Reproduction
|
16
|
Genetics & Evolution
|
20
|
Biology & Human Welfare
|
12
|
Biotechnology & Its Applications
|
12
|
Ecology & Environment
|
10
|
Practical
|
1 Major experiment
|
5
|
1 Minor experiment
|
4
|
Slide preparation
|
5
|
Spotting
|
7
|
Practical record + viva voce
|
4
|
Investigatory Project and Project record + viva voce
|
5
CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2025-26
Starting 2025-26, the CBSE Class 12 Maths exam will be 100 marks (80 theory, 20 internal assessment). The 3-hour written test will have multiple sections with objective questions and internal choices.
|
Exam Component
|
Information
|
Total Score
|
100 Marks (divided into 80 for the written exam and 20 for the internal assessment)
|
Written Paper Structure
|
|
Internal Evaluation
|
periodic tests (best 2 out of 3 will be counted) and subject-based activities in Mathematics, each carrying 10 marks.
|
Time Duration
|
3 Hours for the theory exam
|
Qualifying Marks
|
Minimum 33% required per subject and overall total
CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme For Mathematics
|
Topic
|
Marks
|
Relations & Functions
|
08
|
Calculus
|
35
|
Algebra
|
10
|
Vectors & 3-Dimensional Geometry
|
14
|
Linear Programming
|
05
|
Probability
|
08
Understanding the CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2025-26 is vital for effective preparation. With changes aligned with NEP 2020, focusing on competency-based questions and analytical skills, students should prioritize conceptual understanding and application of knowledge. By familiarizing themselves with the subject-wise marking schemes, question paper structures, and key updates, students can strategize their study plans, manage time efficiently, and ultimately achieve success in their 2026 board examinations.
Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2025-26
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation