Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Business Study Model Paper with Marking Scheme 2026: Download PDF

Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Business Study: Students appearing for HBSE Commerce papers can get the model paper and section-wise marking scheme for the Class 11 Business Study from here. Haryana Board releases model papers and marking schemes every year to give students an idea how what question papers for each subject will look like. These sample papers also provide section-wise markings so that students can understand the different answer techniques to score well in the exams. It’s like a trial attempt for students who are looking to practice for the exam. Students can also find question structure and guidelines to help them plan for their studies. Also Check: Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Model Papers & Marking Scheme 2026: Download Subject-Wise PDF Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Business Study Model Paper 2026

Given here are some multiple-choice questions from the Class 11 Business Study model paper for the session 2025-26. To access complete questions from the paper, check out the direct link shared in the table. 1.Which of the categories of Industries covers oil refinery and sugar mills? (A) Genetic Industry (B) Extractive Industry (C) Manufacturing Industry (D) Construction Industry 2.Environment protection means making the environment free from: (A)Water Pollution (B)Air Pollution (C)Noise Pollution (D)All of above 3.DTH services are provided by__________ (A) Transport Companies (B) Bank (C) Cellular Companies (D) None of the above 4.The Headquarter of WTO is situated in __________: (A) Singapore (B) Geneva (C) Delhi (D) London 5.Business between ________________ is called International Business. (A) Two Cities (B) Two Districts

(C) Two States (D) Two Countries 6.Public deposits are the deposits that are raised directly from: (A) The Public (B) The Directors (C) The Auditors (D) The Owners 7.The facility of ‘Home Delivery’ of goods is generally provided by (A) Wholesaler (B) Retailer (C) Agent (D) Producer 8.E-Business includes: (A) E-Commerce (B) Production (C) Production Development (D) All of the Above 9. -------------- Bank is known as ‘ Apex Bank of India. (A) State Bank of India (B) Central Bank of India (C) Reserve Bank of India (D) None of the above 10. _______is the example of ‘Manufacturer→Wholesaler→Retailer→Consumer’ (A) Retail Trade (B) Wholesale Trade (C) Indirect Trade (D) Direct Trade 11.Full form of G.S.T. is --------------- (A) Good Sales Tax (B) Goods & Service Tax (C) Gross Sales Tax (D) None of These 12.The Central Government of India and the Govt. of Haryana held the

paid up capital of ABC Limited to the extent of 26% and 25% respectively. From this contribution of capital in a company it is clear that Govt. exercises control over the paid up capital of the company. Identify the Public Enterprise established in the name of ABC Company: (A) Government Company (B) Statutory Corporation (C) Departmental Undertakings (D) None of above Click on the link below to access the full questions from the model paper. HBSE Class 11 Business Study Model Paper 2026 PDF HBSE Class 11 Business Study Marking Scheme 2026 Marking scheme released by the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) gives you a concrete idea of how questions are set in the paper. Model papers are an accurate representation of what your question papers would look like; it’s just the content will be different. But students can get an idea of patterns and section wise marking in the paper. It also offers answering techniques for students who are appearing for the exam by sharing answers to every question. Students can find the HBSE Class 11 Business Study Markings Scheme PDF for the session 2026 from here.

HBSE Class 11 Business Study Marking Scheme 2026 PDF Generic Exam Pattern for Class 11 Business Studies Here’s a generic representation of the exam pattern and question paper structure for class 11 Business Studies. Students can use this to understand the examination structure for the session 2026. Annual Examination 80 Marks Based on NCERT (Entire Syllabus) Internal Assessment 20 Marks Includes periodic assessment projects, classroom participation, and attendance. Total 100 Marks Question Paper Structure The question paper carries a maximum of 35 questions, which are divided into multiple sections. Students should understand the structure well to answer it accurately as per the section requirements. MCQs ( Multiple Choice Questions) 1 Mark: Typically consists of 20 questions which carry 1 mark each. Answers can be of one word or a sentence.