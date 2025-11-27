School Holiday on 28 November 2025 (Friday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday 28th November 2025: As India moves deeper into the post-monsoon transition period, several states have announced a school holiday on 28 November 2025 due to heavy rainfall, IMD alerts, poor air quality, and ongoing regional events. Students, especially in the Delhi-NCR, southern states, and parts of eastern India, have been eagerly checking updates as weather fluctuations continue to impact school schedules. Many districts have issued precautionary closures to ensure student safety, while some regions are implementing hybrid classes due to pollution. Below is a detailed, state-wise breakdown to help students and parents stay informed. Major Reasons Behind 28 November School Holiday Reason for School Closure States/Cities Affected Explanation Heavy Rainfall & IMD Weather Alerts Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka Continuous rainfall and IMD’s yellow/orange alerts have disrupted transport and raised safety concerns, prompting district authorities to shut schools. Very Poor Air Quality & Pollution Measures Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram (NCR Region) AQI levels remain in the “very poor” to “severe” category; some schools shifted to hybrid/online mode to minimise children’s exposure. Local Festivals & Community Events Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, West Bengal City-specific events and regional festivals resulted in short-term holidays declared by district officials. Administrative Orders & Precautionary Closures Uttar Pradesh (select districts), Rajasthan, Odisha Holidays declared due to civic preparations, weather-based precautions, or school-level events. Post–Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas Calendar Adjustments Delhi, Punjab, Haryana Following the 24 November holiday, some schools adjusted schedules, extending the weekend break.

State-Wise School Holiday Updates for 28 November 2025 Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Continuous rainfall over the last few days and IMD’s orange/yellow alerts have pushed several districts including Chennai surroundings, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Puducherry regions to keep schools closed on 28 November. Authorities have urged parents to track district-level bulletins for further updates. Delhi-NCR Delhi schools remain open but many are operating in hybrid mode due to pollution levels hovering between very poor and severe. Noida and Ghaziabad schools have granted relaxation, allowing online classes for younger students on 28 November. This step aims to safeguard children from heightened pollution exposure. Uttar Pradesh Some districts in UP have announced a holiday due to local weather changes and civic arrangements. However, most schools have resumed after the election-related breaks, operating normally from this week.

Punjab & Haryana While schools reopened after Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Shaheedi Diwas on 24 November, a few regions have short operational adjustments. No major statewide shutdown has been declared for 28 November. Andhra Pradesh Steady rainfall in coastal areas and IMD alerts have resulted in temporary holiday announcements for lower-lying districts. Schools in cities like Nellore and Tirupati continue to monitor rainfall intensity. Maharashtra Some schools in Mumbai suburbs and Konkan belt have issued local holidays due to ongoing regional events and intermittent rain forecasts. The closures are district-specific rather than statewide. Gujarat Select schools in coastal districts have announced a day off due to heavy wind patterns and local festivals. Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara remain open as usual.

Karnataka Coastal Karnataka districts such as Udupi and Mangaluru may observe precautionary closures owing to rainfall alerts. Bengaluru schools remain unaffected. West Bengal A handful of districts have announced holidays due to local events and preparations for upcoming fairs. Kolkata schools remain operational. Odisha Some schools in coastal belts have issued precautionary closures due to unstable weather predictions and administrative orders. The school holiday on 28 November 2025 varies across states, influenced by rainfall, IMD alerts, rising pollution levels, and district-specific events. Students in Chennai, Puducherry, parts of Andhra Pradesh, and select districts across India can expect a confirmed holiday, while others especially in Delhi-NCR may experience hybrid or partially online classes. As weather and air quality remain unpredictable, students are advised to follow official school notices and district updates for real-time information.