Tina Dabi’s Story: From UPSC Rank 1 to National Icon, A Journey of True Grit

Tina Dabi is one of the most inspiring names in India today. She became famous after topping the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2015 at just 22 years old. But her story is not just about winning an exam. It is about hard work, smart preparation, and a strong desire to serve society. Tina Dabi is born into a family of officers. She grew up seeing dedication and discipline in action. From scoring full marks in her Class 12 exams to achieving the top rank in her very first attempt at UPSC, her journey shows that focus and determination can help achieve big dreams. Over the years, Tina Dabi has done more than just shine academically. She has worked to help people, especially in water conservation projects in Rajasthan’s Barmer district. She was honoured with the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Award by the President of India, along with a cash prize of Rs 2 crore for her innovative work.

The story of Tina Dabi inspires students preparing for exams and anyone who wants to make a difference in the world. It teaches us that success is not just about marks or ranks, but about how we use our knowledge and skills to help others. Who is Tina Dabi? Tina Dabi is a celebrated IAS officer who topped the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2015 at the age of 22. She showed exceptional academic talent from a young age. She is known for her dedication and intelligence. Tina Dabi has also made a mark through innovative public service projects, including water conservation in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, earning national recognition and awards for her work. Early Life and Family Background of Tina Dabi Tina Dabi was born in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, into a family of officers. Her father, Jaswant Dabi, worked in the Indian Telecommunication Service. Her mother, Himali Dabi, was an Indian Engineering Services officer before retiring to raise her daughters. Growing up in such a disciplined and supportive environment gave Tina Dabi the confidence and inspiration to aim high from a young age.

She has a younger sister, Ria Dabi, who also became an IAS officer in 2020. Both sisters show that determination and focus can lead to success in challenging fields. Tina Dabi’s husband, Dr. Pradeep Gawande, is an IAS officer as well, while her sister Ria’s husband works in the IPS. Tina Dabi moved to Delhi with her family during her school years. She completed her early education at Carmel Convent School in Bhopal and later studied at the Convent of Jesus and Mary in Delhi. Her parents encouraged her to study hard, explore her interests, and always aim for excellence. Tina Dabi Academic Brilliance Tina Dabi has always been a bright student. She scored full marks in History and Political Science in her Class 12 board exams. This early academic success showed her talent and hard work. She then went on to study Political Science at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, one of the top colleges in India.

Tina Dabi started preparing seriously for the UPSC Civil Services Examination in College. She chose Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject for the UPSC Mains exam, which matched her interests and studies. Her preparation was careful and disciplined. She had a daily routine that balanced studying, revising, and keeping up with current affairs. For example, she studied important topics in the morning when she was most focused, followed by current affairs in the afternoon, and then reviewed her work in the evening. This smart planning helped Tina Dabi cover all her subjects properly. She also believed in revising topics multiple times to remember them well. Her dedication, focus, and strategy made it possible for her to achieve excellent results in her very first attempt at UPSC.

Tina Dabi’s UPSC Success Story At just 22 years old, Tina Dabi achieved something very rare. She topped the UPSC Civil Services Examination in her first attempt. Her success was not just about studying hard; it was also about smart planning, focus, and determination. Tina Dabi scored a total of 1063 marks in the 2015 UPSC exam. She earned 868 marks in the written test and 195 marks in the personality interview. Her highest scores were in Political Science, where she scored 171 marks in Paper 2, showing her deep understanding and analytical skills. Topping UPSC at such a young age made Tina Dabi a role model for students all over India. Her story shows that with discipline, clear goals, and smart strategies, anyone can achieve even the toughest dreams. Tina Dabi Professional Achievements and Public Recognition

After topping the UPSC, Tina Dabi began her career as an IAS officer and quickly made her mark. She was posted as the District Collector of Barmer in Rajasthan, a region that faces severe water scarcity. In Barmer, Tina Dabi led an innovative project to extract water from sand and improve rainwater harvesting. Her efforts not only provided water to many villages but also became a model for other districts in India. She was honoured with the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Award by President Droupadi Murmu at the 6th National Water Awards in 2025. Along with the award, Barmer district received a cash prize of Rs 2 crore for its outstanding work. Tina Dabi has received several other recognitions. She was awarded the President’s Gold Medal for being “First in Order of Merit” at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA).

Tina Dabi's story inspires many aspirants and young officers. She shows that being an IAS is about using knowledge and skills to bring meaningful change to people's lives Personal Life and Lessons From Tina Dabi Apart from her professional achievements, Tina Dabi's personal life has also drawn attention. She first married Athar Aamir Khan, who secured Rank 2 in the same UPSC exam she topped in 2015. They later divorced in 2021. In 2022, Tina Dabi married Dr. Pradeep Gawande, another IAS officer from her cadre. Her life teaches important lessons about resilience, focus, and following one's passion. Tina Dabi shows that success is not only about ranks or awards but also about how we use our skills to help others. Her work in water conservation and community projects reflects her commitment to making a real difference.