If You Have Sniper Eyes Then Spot Santa's Hat In This Christmas-themed Puzzle In 25 Seconds!

Picture puzzles are good for a quick mental workout. These puzzle images also make for excellent brain games for kids and older adults. The puzzles are usually designed by artists in a tricky way, in which they hide objects in plain sight. These puzzles can reveal how good your eyes are. Solving these puzzles is an indicator of a high-performing brain and exceptional visual sharpness. The skill to identify anomalies and hidden details reveals mental sharpness in real-life situations. On Jagran Josh, we publish new, exciting puzzles every day. You may test your brainpower with puzzles that challenge you to find a mouse hidden in the kitchen, spot three bells in a Christmas party, identify four cats hidden among tigers, spot three bananas among Pikachus, and find a Rudolph among reindeer. In today's Christmas-themed puzzle, we challenge you to find Santa's hat. For added difficulty, we have put a timer of 25 seconds. This makes the task more thrilling. Are you ready to flex your mental muscles and tell the world you are a visual genius?

If you take pride in your visual sharpness, mental agility, and the ability to spot nuisances and hidden details that most people often miss, then do not miss this opportunity to shine light on your cognitive superpowers. And sharing is caring! Don't forget to SHARE this tricky picture puzzle with your friends and family. Challenge them to locate Santa's hat before time runs out. Let's see how quickly they find it. Can you find the classic red Santa hat in this Christmas-themed brainteaser in 25 seconds? Image: Dudolf This illustration, drawn by a Hungarian artist Dudas, shows a crowd of snowmen in striped hats. But wait! There is one snowman who is wearing Santa's hat. Yes you guessed it right, it is your task to spot that snowmen and well along with that, the Santa's hat. The iconic Santa's hat has no stripes. That should be your key visual cue here to locate it.