PSSSB Group C Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 159 Vacancies from Dec 5 at sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Group C recruitment 2025: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the PSSSB Group C Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF to recruit eligible candidates for 159 vacancies across multiple departments in the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between December 5 and December 27, 2025.

PSSSB Group C Recruitment 2025 has been released for posts such as Hostel Superintendent, Junior Technician, Store Keeper, Librarian, and Machine Operator. Interested candidates can apply online between December 5 and December 27, 2025 after visiting the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written examination and the final letter will be released after document verification.

PSSSB Group C Notification 2025 PDF Download Candidates interested in applying for the PSSSB Group C Vacancy 2025 must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the PSSSB Group C Notification 2025 PDF. PSSSB Group C Notification 2025 PDF Download PSSSB Group C Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights PSSB Group C Notification 2025 has been released to recruit eligible candidates for 159 vacancies across multiple departments in the state. Check the table below for PSSSB Group C Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights Particulars Details Organization Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) Recruitment Year 2025 Advertisement Number Advt. 13/2025 Total Vacancies 159 Posts Available Hostel Superintendent, Junior Technician, Store Keeper, Librarian, Machine Operator, etc. Application Start Date 5th December 2025 Application Mode Online Official Website sssb.punjab.gov.in

What is the Eligibility Criteria for PSSSB Group C Recruitment 2025? Candidates interested in applying for PSSSB Group C Recruitment 2025 must meet all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below for PSSSB Group C Recruitment 2025 Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed graduation or a diploma in relevant fields depending on the post.

Age Limit: The age of the candidate must be between 18 and 37 years. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates. How to Apply Online for PSSSB Group C Recruitment? Interested candidates will be able to apply online for the PSSSB Group C Vacancy 2025 after visiting the official website from December 5, 2025. Candidates can follow the step-by-step process below to apply online for PSSSB Group C Vacancy 2025