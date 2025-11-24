Who Is Shruti Sharma? Meet the UPSC 2021 Topper (AIR 1) & Her Inspiring Journey

Shruti Sharma, from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, secured AIR 1 in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 on her second attempt. Since childhood, she dreamed of serving the nation, and this strong vision inspired her to pursue the civil services with full dedication. A graduate of St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, Shruti completed her degree in History and later pursued post-graduation at the Delhi School of Economics. She believes her success came from a mix of consistent hard work, disciplined study routines, and understanding her strengths. She selected History as her Optional Subject for UPSC Mains 2021, a choice that aligned with her academic background and helped her gain deeper clarity and confidence in the subject. Who Is Shruti Sharma? Shruti Sharma secured All India Rank 1 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2021, making her one of the most inspiring toppers of the year. A former student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Shruti topped the exam in her second attempt. In the same UPSC Toppers List 2021, Ankita Agarwal secured Rank 2 and Gamini Singla secured Rank 3.

Shruti strongly believes in diversity and inclusiveness. Her love for different cultures, languages, and ideas reflects her open-minded approach to learning. She enjoys reading, exploring new cultures, and watching films, that show her curiosity and eagerness to understand the world around her. Shruti Sharma Profile Check the official details of Shruti Sharma and her UPSC profile in the table below: Attribute Details Name Shruti Sharma Age 26 Rank 1 Attempt 2 Optional Subject History Family Background Father (Architect), Mother (Former Teacher), Brother (Cricketer) Hometown Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh School Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Delhi College & Stream St. Stephen's College, History (Honors) Selected for Indian Administrative Service (IAS)

Early Life and Background of Shruti Sharma It is important to know where she comes from to truly understand Shruti Sharma. Shruti Sharma was born and raised in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. She displayed a deep sense of purpose from a very young age. She always believed that she wanted to work for the nation and contribute to society, and this focused mindset shaped her entire academic and professional path. Her family played a significant role in supporting her dreams. She comes from a well-educated family, with her father working as an architect and her mother as a former teacher. Shruti Sharma grew up in an environment that encouraged curiosity and discipline. Her younger brother, a cricketer, added a sense of motivation and healthy competition in the family. Shruti Sharma was known for her academic dedication and her interest in reading, learning, and observing people. These qualities later helped her in the UPSC journey, where understanding society deeply is essential.

Her schooling began at Cambridge Primary School in Delhi, after which she moved to Sardar Patel Vidyalaya. These institutions helped build her foundation of critical thinking, discipline, and leadership. Her early years reflect the values of hard work and sincerity that continued throughout her UPSC journey. Also Check: Animesh Pradhan UPSC 2023 AIR 2 Ananya Reddy UPSC 2023 AIR 3 Wardha Khan UPSC 2023 AIR 18 Academic Journey of Shruti Sharma The academic path of Shruti Sharma is an example of how strong educational grounding can support UPSC preparation. After completing school at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, she joined St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, one of the most prestigious colleges in India, to pursue a degree in History (Honors). Her interest in the subject grew stronger during her college years, shaping her decision to take History as her optional subject in the UPSC Mains.

During her time at St. Stephen’s, Shruti Sharma developed a habit of analytical thinking, structured reading, and writing skills that are crucial for excelling in the UPSC Mains examination. Her teachers and mentors often considered her a hardworking and focused student, always willing to go the extra mile. After graduating, she pursued her Master’s degree at the Delhi School of Economics. The exposure to advanced academic discussions, research-based learning, and a rigorous curriculum helped Shruti Sharma develop sharper insights and a deeper understanding of social sciences. Later, she joined Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where the academic environment further strengthened her preparation. JNU has been known for producing several civil servants, and being part of this space allowed Shruti Sharma to gain diverse exposure to debates, discussions, and research-oriented study.

Her decision to join Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) after her first attempt proved to be a turning point. The structured environment, regular tests, mentorship, and peer learning helped her refine her strategy and overcome past challenges. Shruti Sharma UPSC Journey The UPSC journey of Shruti Sharma is filled with valuable lessons for every aspirant. Success did not come to her in the first attempt, and this only makes her story more inspiring and relatable. Her First Attempt In her first UPSC attempt in 2019, Shruti Sharma faced a major challenge due to a technical issue. She had intended to write the Mains examination in English, but due to an error at the exam center, she had to write her answers in Hindi. Despite this sudden change, she completed the exam, but missed the Mains cut-off by just one mark.

This was an emotionally difficult moment, but she used the experience positively. Shruti Sharma identified her weak areas, improved her time management, and strengthened her answer-writing skills. Her Second Attempt – AIR 1 Shruti Sharma appeared for her second attempt with improved preparation and deeper understanding of the exam in 2021. This time, she cleared every stage with excellence and secured All India Rank 1. Her choice of History as an optional subject matched her academic interests, which helped her stay consistent and confident during preparation. The following is her strategy: Consistent answer writing

Strict revision cycles

Solving previous year papers

Building conceptual clarity in GS subjects

Staying updated with current affairs

Keeping a disciplined study schedule