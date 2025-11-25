Bihar Police Driver Exam Date 2025: Check Full Exam Schedule PDF, Guidelines and More

Bihar Police Driver Exam Date 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has officially declared the Bihar Police Driver Exam Date 2025 for the recruitment of Constable Drivers under Advt. No. 02/2025. CSBC conducts this exam every year to fill thousands of driver posts, and this time, the board aims to recruit 4361 Constable Drivers. The Bihar Police Driver Admit Card 2025 will be available for download from 3rd December 2025 on the official CSBC website. Candidates preparing for the exam can now refer to the latest notification, which confirms that the Bihar Police Driver written exam will be held on 10th December 2025. Candidates who are planning to appear for the can check Bihar Police Driver Exam Timing 2025, exam pattern, admit card details, and other important updates to help them stay ahead.

Bihar Police Driver Exam Date 2025 Out According to the latest CSBC notification, the Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025 is scheduled for 10th December 2025, and will be held from 12 PM to 2 PM. All applicants are advised to keep checking the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in, for any new updates, changes in the exam schedule, or important notices regarding the recruitment process. Candidates appearing for the exam must reach their allotted exam center by 9:30 AM on 10th December 2025 to complete verification formalities and avoid last-minute rush. Bihar Police Driver Exam Schedule 2025 The latest update on the Bihar Police Driver Exam Date 2025 has now been released, ensuring that all applicants stay fully prepared for the upcoming recruitment process. Below is an overview of the Bihar Police Driver Exam Schedule 2025, including important dates, admit card details, and the selection process:

Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Exam Name Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025 Post Constable Driver Exam Mode Offline (Written Examination) Bihar Police Driver Exam Date 2025 10th December 2025 Admit Card Release Date 3rd December 2025 Selection Process Written Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Driving Skill Test, Document Verification, Medical Examination Official Website csbc.bihar.gov.in Bihar Police Driver Admit Card 2025 The Bihar Police Driver Admit Card 2025 will be available for download from 3rd December 2025 on the official CSBC website. Candidates must log in using their registration number and date of birth to access their hall ticket. The admit card will include important information such as exam date and exam timing, exam centre details, roll number, and reporting time.

Make sure to carry a printed admit card to the exam hall, as entry will not be allowed without it. Bihar Police Driver Exam Timing 2025 The written examination for the Bihar Police Driver post will be held on 10th December 2025 from 12 PM to 2 PM. All candidates are strongly advised to reach their exam center well before time to avoid delays. Reporting time for all applicants is 9:30 AM. Related Links: Bihar Police Constable Driver Salary 2025

Bihar Police Constable Driver Syllabus 2025

Bihar Police Constable Driver Eligibility Criteria 2025 Bihar Police Driver Selection Process 2025 The selection procedure for the Bihar Police Driver recruitment consists of several important stages. Candidates must qualify in each step to move forward in the process. The following are the phases: Written Examination

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Document Verification (DV)

Medical Examination