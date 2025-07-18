Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Bihar Police Constable Driver Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern, Check Subject-Wise Topics Here

The Bihar Police Constable Driver Syllabus 2025 has been officially released for 4361 vacancies. The exam includes sections on General Awareness, Motor Vehicle Laws, and vehicle mechanics. Candidates must prepare through the detailed syllabus. It covers history, geography, current affairs, and automobile systems. Check the complete syllabus and exam pattern in this article.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma
Jul 18, 2025, 17:23 IST
Bihar Police Constable Driver Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern
Bihar Police Constable Driver Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern

Bihar Police Constable Driver Syllabus 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has officially shared the Bihar Police Constable Driver Syllabus along with the recruitment notice for 4361 Constable Driver posts. 

Candidates who are planning to apply or preparing for this exam must understand the full syllabus and exam pattern. They must know the syllabus for topics to study and the exam pattern for included subjects, questions asked, and mark distribution in the paper.

Bihar Police Constable Driver Syllabus 2025 Overview

The Bihar Police Constable Driver post comes under the Bihar Police Department and involves both driving responsibilities and general assistance duties. Candidates must go through several stages, a written exam, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), driving skill test, and document verification to get selected.

Check the details overview of Bihar Police Constable Driver 2025 in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC)

Post Name

Constable Driver

Total Vacancies

4361

Total Questions

100

Total Marks

100

Marking Scheme

+1 mark for each correct answer

Selection Process

Written Exam, PET, Skill Test, Document Verification

Official Website

www.csbc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police Constable Driver Syllabus 2025

Candidates must focus on all the topics included in the official syllabus to perform well in the Bihar Police Constable Driver Exam 2025. These topics will help in building a strong foundation and crafting an effective study plan.

Subject

Topics Covered

General Awareness

  • Indus Valley Civilization

  • Vedic Culture

  • Maurya & Gupta Periods

  • Sultanate & Mughal Periods

  • Bhakti, Jainism, Buddhism Movements

  • Expansion of British Power

  • Freedom Struggle & Gandhian Era

  • World History & Medieval Period

  • Constitutional Development

  • Preamble, Fundamental Rights, Duties

  • Union & State Legislature

  • Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha

  • Supreme Court

  • Center-State Relations

  • Local Government & PSC

  • Planning in India

  • Official Language

  • Jammu & Kashmir Provisions

Geography & Economy

  • Mountains, Plateaus, Rocks

  • Rivers, Lakes, Waterfalls

  • Climate, Biosphere

  • Earthquakes, Volcanoes

  • Interior of Earth

  • Ocean Tides, Islands

  • Continental Shelf, Soil, Deserts

  • Agriculture & Industry (India & World)

  • Banking, Finance & Money

  • Communication & Trade

  • Population & Settlements

  • Natural Regions

  • Mineral & Energy Resources

  • Our Universe

Current Affairs

  • National & International Events

  • Summits & Obituaries

  • Education & Business News

  • Capitals & Currencies

  • Festivals

  • Indian Financial System

  • Economy, Politics, Banking

  • Science & Technology

  • Books & Authors

  • Awards & Honors

  • Sports & Cultural Events

  • Government Schemes

  • Ministers & Governors

Motor Vehicle Act & Rules

  • Bihar Motor Vehicles Rules, 1992

  • Motor Vehicles Act, 1988

  • Central Vehicle Rules, 1989

Vehicle Parts and Their Functions

  • Engine System

  • Transmission System

  • Braking System

  • Cooling System

  • Fuel System

  • Electrical System

  • Lubrication System

  • Steering & Suspension

  • Wheels & Tires

Lubricants and Their Uses

  • Engine Oil

  • Gear Oil

  • Brake Fluid

  • Coolant

  • Grease

Vehicle Maintenance

  • Scheduled Maintenance

  • Basic Troubleshooting

  • Routine Checks

  • Cleaning and Detailing

Common Mechanical/Technical Faults

  • Engine Faults

  • Suspension Faults

  • Electrical Issues

  • Tire Problems

  • Brake Issues

  • Steering Problems

Bihar Police Constable Driver Exam Pattern 2025

The Bihar Police Constable Driver Exam 2025 will be held in offline mode (pen and paper-based format). The exam is designed to test both your general awareness and technical knowledge related to vehicles.

  • Total Marks: 100

  • Exam Duration: 2 hours

  • Marking Scheme: Each correct answer carries 1 mark

The written test is divided into the following sections:

Subject Area

Weightage

General Knowledge & Current Affairs

60%

Motor Vehicle Act, Traffic Rules, and Road Signs

20%

Vehicle Parts, Lubricants, Maintenance, and Common Mechanical Faults

20%

Total

100%

Candidates must perform well in all sections to increase their chances of selection. This exam evaluates your awareness of general topics and your understanding of driving laws and vehicle mechanics.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation.

