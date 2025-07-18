Bihar Police Constable Driver Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern, Check Subject-Wise Topics Here

Bihar Police Constable Driver Syllabus 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has officially shared the Bihar Police Constable Driver Syllabus along with the recruitment notice for 4361 Constable Driver posts.
Candidates who are planning to apply or preparing for this exam must understand the full syllabus and exam pattern. They must know the syllabus for topics to study and the exam pattern for included subjects, questions asked, and mark distribution in the paper.
Bihar Police Constable Driver Syllabus 2025 Overview
The Bihar Police Constable Driver post comes under the Bihar Police Department and involves both driving responsibilities and general assistance duties. Candidates must go through several stages, a written exam, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), driving skill test, and document verification to get selected.
Check the details overview of Bihar Police Constable Driver 2025 in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC)
|
Post Name
|
Constable Driver
|
Total Vacancies
|
4361
|
Total Questions
|
100
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Marking Scheme
|
+1 mark for each correct answer
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, PET, Skill Test, Document Verification
|
Official Website
|
www.csbc.bihar.gov.in
Bihar Police Constable Driver Syllabus 2025
Candidates must focus on all the topics included in the official syllabus to perform well in the Bihar Police Constable Driver Exam 2025. These topics will help in building a strong foundation and crafting an effective study plan.
|
Subject
|
Topics Covered
|
General Awareness
|
|
Geography & Economy
|
|
Current Affairs
|
|
Motor Vehicle Act & Rules
|
|
Vehicle Parts and Their Functions
|
|
Lubricants and Their Uses
|
|
Vehicle Maintenance
|
|
Common Mechanical/Technical Faults
|
Bihar Police Constable Driver Exam Pattern 2025
The Bihar Police Constable Driver Exam 2025 will be held in offline mode (pen and paper-based format). The exam is designed to test both your general awareness and technical knowledge related to vehicles.
-
Total Marks: 100
-
Exam Duration: 2 hours
-
Marking Scheme: Each correct answer carries 1 mark
The written test is divided into the following sections:
|
Subject Area
|
Weightage
|
General Knowledge & Current Affairs
|
60%
|
Motor Vehicle Act, Traffic Rules, and Road Signs
|
20%
|
Vehicle Parts, Lubricants, Maintenance, and Common Mechanical Faults
|
20%
|
Total
|
100%
Candidates must perform well in all sections to increase their chances of selection. This exam evaluates your awareness of general topics and your understanding of driving laws and vehicle mechanics.
