Bihar Police Constable Driver Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern, Check Subject-Wise Topics Here

Bihar Police Constable Driver Syllabus 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has officially shared the Bihar Police Constable Driver Syllabus along with the recruitment notice for 4361 Constable Driver posts.

Candidates who are planning to apply or preparing for this exam must understand the full syllabus and exam pattern. They must know the syllabus for topics to study and the exam pattern for included subjects, questions asked, and mark distribution in the paper.

Bihar Police Constable Driver Syllabus 2025 Overview

The Bihar Police Constable Driver post comes under the Bihar Police Department and involves both driving responsibilities and general assistance duties. Candidates must go through several stages, a written exam, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), driving skill test, and document verification to get selected.