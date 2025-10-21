Karnataka SSLC Science Previous Year Question Papers: Download Free PDF Here

Karnataka SSLC Science Previous Year Question Papers: The Karnataka SSLC Science 2026 exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on March 23, 2026, and students must start preparing well in advance to score high marks. One of the most effective ways to prepare is by solving Karnataka SSLC Science Previous Year Question Papers.
These papers help students understand the exam pattern, identify important topics, and practice answering questions within the given time. By solving past question papers, students can also assess their preparation level, improve time management, and build confidence for the actual exam. Students can check this article to download the Karnataka SSLC Science Previous Year Question Papers.
Karnataka SSLC Science Exam 2026: Key Highlights
Students preparing for the Karnataka SSLC Science Exam 2026 must be aware of the key details to plan their study schedule effectively. Check the table below for Karnataka SSLC Science Exam 2026 details:
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Science Exam 2026
|
Exam Date
|
March 23, 2026 (Tentative)
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Exam Type
|
Theory+ Practical
|
Subjects Covered
|
Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Environmental Science
|
Result Declaration
|
May 2026 (tentative)
|
Official Website
|
kseab.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka SSLC Science Previous Year Question Papers PDF
Students can check the given table below for Karnataka SSLC Science Previous Year Question Papers PDF:
|
Years
|
Download PDF
|
2024 Exam 1
|
To be updated
|
2024 Exam 2
|
To be updated
|
2024 Exam 3
|
To be updated
|
2023
|
To be updated
|
June/July 2022
|
2021
|
September 2020
|
June 2020
Importance of Solving Karnataka SSLC Science Previous Year Question Papers
Solving previous year question papers is one of the best ways for students to prepare effectively for the Karnataka SSLC Science Exam. It helps them understand the exam pattern, manage time, and gain confidence before the actual exam.
-
Understand Exam Pattern: Helps students know the type of questions asked, marks distribution, and time allocation.
-
Identify Important Topics: Repeated questions show which chapters are important for exams.
-
Improve Time Management: Practicing papers helps complete the exam within the given 3 hours.
-
Boost Confidence: Familiarity with questions reduces exam fear and builds self-confidence.
-
Check Preparation Level: Shows which topics are strong and which need more revision.
-
Practice Answering: Helps students write answers neatly and correctly, improving scoring chances.
