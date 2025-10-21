Karnataka SSLC Science Previous Year Question Papers: Download Free PDF Here

Assam TET Result 2025
Karnataka SSLC Science Previous Year Question Papers help students prepare effectively for the 2026 exam. By practicing these papers, students can understand the exam pattern, identify important topics, improve time management, assess preparation levels, and boost confidence, ensuring better performance in both theory and practical sections of the exam. Check here to download the Karnataka SSLC Science Previous Year Question Papers PDF.

Karnataka SSLC Science Previous Year Question Papers
Karnataka SSLC Science Previous Year Question Papers

Karnataka SSLC Science Previous Year Question Papers: The Karnataka SSLC Science 2026 exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on March 23, 2026, and students must start preparing well in advance to score high marks. One of the most effective ways to prepare is by solving Karnataka SSLC Science Previous Year Question Papers. 

These papers help students understand the exam pattern, identify important topics, and practice answering questions within the given time. By solving past question papers, students can also assess their preparation level, improve time management, and build confidence for the actual exam. Students can check this article to download the Karnataka SSLC Science Previous Year Question Papers.

Karnataka SSLC Science Exam 2026: Key Highlights

Students preparing for the Karnataka SSLC Science Exam 2026 must be aware of the key details to plan their study schedule effectively. Check the table below for Karnataka SSLC Science Exam 2026 details:

Aspect

Details

Exam Name

Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Science Exam 2026

Exam Date

March 23, 2026 (Tentative)

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Total Marks

100 Marks

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Exam Type

Theory+ Practical

Subjects Covered

Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Environmental Science

Result Declaration

May 2026 (tentative)

Official Website

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC Science Previous Year Question Papers PDF

Students can check the given table below for Karnataka SSLC Science Previous Year Question Papers PDF:

Years

Download PDF

2024 Exam 1

To be updated

2024 Exam 2

To be updated

2024 Exam 3

To be updated

2023

To be updated

June/July 2022

Download PDF

2021

Download PDF

September 2020

Download PDF

June 2020

Download PDF

Importance of Solving Karnataka SSLC Science Previous Year Question Papers

Solving previous year question papers is one of the best ways for students to prepare effectively for the Karnataka SSLC Science Exam. It helps them understand the exam pattern, manage time, and gain confidence before the actual exam.

  • Understand Exam Pattern: Helps students know the type of questions asked, marks distribution, and time allocation.

  • Identify Important Topics: Repeated questions show which chapters are important for exams.

  • Improve Time Management: Practicing papers helps complete the exam within the given 3 hours.

  • Boost Confidence: Familiarity with questions reduces exam fear and builds self-confidence.

  • Check Preparation Level: Shows which topics are strong and which need more revision.

  • Practice Answering: Helps students write answers neatly and correctly, improving scoring chances.

Also Check: 

Karnataka SSLC Question Paper 2025

