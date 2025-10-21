Assam TET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Assam Board SEBA Class 10 Syllabus 2025-2026: Download Subject Wise PDF Here

By Simran Akhouri
Oct 21, 2025, 14:34 IST

Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 SEBA - The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), has released the Assam Board SEBA Class 10 Syllabus for 2025-2026. This updated syllabus offers a comprehensive, subject-wise overview, designed to assist students in concentrating on essential topics and preparing effectively for their exams. Students can access and download the syllabus PDFs for all subjects from this article.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 SEBA
Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 SEBA

Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 SEBA - Assam Board SEBA Class 10 Syllabus 2025-2026: The class 10 syllabus 2025-26 seba has been officially released by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA). The updated syllabus provides students with a clear outline of all subjects and chapters they need to prepare for the academic year. 

It is designed to help students focus on important topics and manage their studies effectively throughout the session. Teachers can also use this syllabus to plan lessons, assignments, and examinations systematically. Students are advised to go through the complete syllabus carefully to ensure they cover every topic before the final exams. Check the table below to download the subject-wise syllabus in PDF format.

Assamese

Download PDF

Hindi

Download PDF

English

Download PDF

General Science

Download PDF

General Mathematics

Download PDF

Social Science

Download PDF

For more subjects students can refer to the pdf link given below.

Assam Seba Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 PDF

The syllabus for Class 10 under SEBA for the academic year 2025‑26 is now clearly available and provides students a solid framework to plan their studies. While the topics may largely be familiar, the key to success lies in structured preparation, timely revision and consistent practice. With the board exam likely scheduled for Feb‑March 2026, there is ample time to cover all units thoughtfully and build confidence.

Tips for the Exam

  1. Know Your Syllabus Inside Out - Download the official PDF of the SEBA (Secondary Education Board of Assam) syllabus from the board's website.

  2. Deconstruct the Syllabus -  Go through each subject's syllabus meticulously. Highlight key topics, note down the weightage given to different units (if specified), and identify areas that might require more time and effort.

  1. Craft a Realistic and Effective Study Timetable - Design a study timetable that is realistic and sustainable. 

  1. Don't just study one subject all day. Employ a strategy of mixing different types of subjects. For example, pair a theory-heavy subject like Social Science (History, Geography, Economics, Political Science) with a problem-solving subject like Mathematics or Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology). 

  1. Assign more time to subjects or topics you find challenging or those that carry higher weightage in the exam.

  1. The prescribed NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) or SEBA textbooks are the most crucial resource for your exam preparation. These books are specifically designed to cover the entire syllabus in a comprehensive and accessible manner.

  2. Solving previous years' question papers is an invaluable part of your preparation. It familiarizes you with the exam pattern, the types of questions asked, and the marking scheme.

  3. Don't just solve papers; solve them under exam-like conditions. Set a timer, sit in a quiet environment, and try to complete the paper within the stipulated time. 

Analyze Your Performance, after each practice session, critically analyze your answers. Identify where you lost marks, understand the correct approach, and work on improving those.

Also Check - 

Assam Board SEBA Class 9 Syllabus 2025-2026

Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News