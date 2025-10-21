Assam Board SEBA Class 10 Syllabus 2025-2026: Download Subject Wise PDF Here

Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 SEBA - Assam Board SEBA Class 10 Syllabus 2025-2026: The class 10 syllabus 2025-26 seba has been officially released by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA). The updated syllabus provides students with a clear outline of all subjects and chapters they need to prepare for the academic year.

It is designed to help students focus on important topics and manage their studies effectively throughout the session. Teachers can also use this syllabus to plan lessons, assignments, and examinations systematically. Students are advised to go through the complete syllabus carefully to ensure they cover every topic before the final exams. Check the table below to download the subject-wise syllabus in PDF format.