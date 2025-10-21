Assam Board SEBA Class 10 Syllabus 2025-2026: Download Subject Wise PDF Here

Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 SEBA - Assam Board SEBA Class 10 Syllabus 2025-2026: The class 10 syllabus 2025-26 seba has been officially released by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA). The updated syllabus provides students with a clear outline of all subjects and chapters they need to prepare for the academic year.
It is designed to help students focus on important topics and manage their studies effectively throughout the session. Teachers can also use this syllabus to plan lessons, assignments, and examinations systematically. Students are advised to go through the complete syllabus carefully to ensure they cover every topic before the final exams. Check the table below to download the subject-wise syllabus in PDF format.
Assamese
Hindi
English
General Science
General Mathematics
Social Science
For more subjects students can refer to the pdf link given below.
The syllabus for Class 10 under SEBA for the academic year 2025‑26 is now clearly available and provides students a solid framework to plan their studies. While the topics may largely be familiar, the key to success lies in structured preparation, timely revision and consistent practice. With the board exam likely scheduled for Feb‑March 2026, there is ample time to cover all units thoughtfully and build confidence.
Tips for the Exam
-
Know Your Syllabus Inside Out - Download the official PDF of the SEBA (Secondary Education Board of Assam) syllabus from the board's website.
-
Deconstruct the Syllabus - Go through each subject's syllabus meticulously. Highlight key topics, note down the weightage given to different units (if specified), and identify areas that might require more time and effort.
-
Craft a Realistic and Effective Study Timetable - Design a study timetable that is realistic and sustainable.
-
Don't just study one subject all day. Employ a strategy of mixing different types of subjects. For example, pair a theory-heavy subject like Social Science (History, Geography, Economics, Political Science) with a problem-solving subject like Mathematics or Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology).
-
Assign more time to subjects or topics you find challenging or those that carry higher weightage in the exam.
-
The prescribed NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) or SEBA textbooks are the most crucial resource for your exam preparation. These books are specifically designed to cover the entire syllabus in a comprehensive and accessible manner.
-
Solving previous years' question papers is an invaluable part of your preparation. It familiarizes you with the exam pattern, the types of questions asked, and the marking scheme.
-
Don't just solve papers; solve them under exam-like conditions. Set a timer, sit in a quiet environment, and try to complete the paper within the stipulated time.
Analyze Your Performance, after each practice session, critically analyze your answers. Identify where you lost marks, understand the correct approach, and work on improving those.
Also Check -
