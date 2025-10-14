Assam Board SEBA Class 9 Syllabus 2025-2026: Download Subject Wise PDF Here

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
By Aayesha Sharma
Oct 14, 2025, 12:27 IST

Assam Board SEBA Class 9 Syllabus 2025-2026: Assam Board SEBA Class 9 Syllabus 2025–2026 has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA). The updated syllabus provides a complete subject-wise outline to help students focus on key topics and prepare efficiently for exams. Students can check this article to download the syllabus PDFs for all subjects.

Assam Board SEBA Class 9 Syllabus 2025-2026
Assam Board SEBA Class 9 Syllabus 2025-2026

Assam Board SEBA Class 9 Syllabus 2025-2026: The Assam Board SEBA Class 9 Syllabus 2025–2026 has been officially released by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA). The updated syllabus provides students with a clear outline of all subjects and chapters they need to prepare for the academic year. 

It is designed to help students focus on important topics and manage their studies effectively throughout the session. Teachers can also use this syllabus to plan lessons, assignments, and examinations systematically. Students are advised to go through the complete syllabus carefully to ensure they cover every topic before the final exams. Check the table below to download the subject-wise syllabus in PDF format.

Assam Board SEBA Class 9 Syllabus 2025-2026

Assam Board (SEBA) has released the latest Class 9 syllabus for the academic year 2025–2026. This updated syllabus helps students understand the topics they need to study for each subject. It also guides teachers and students to plan lessons and exam preparation better. Check the below table to download the Assam Board SEBA Class 9 Syllabus 2025-2026 for all subjects in PDF format.

Subjects

Download PDF

Assamese

Download PDF

English

Download PDF 

Hindi

Download PDF

Bengali

Download PDF

Students can click on the below link to download the Assam Board SEBA Class 9 Syllabus 2025-2026 for all subjects

Assam Board SEBA Class 9 Syllabus 2025-2026 PDF for All Subjects

Steps to Download Assam Board SEBA Class 9 Syllabus 2025-2026

Students can download the Assam Board SEBA Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26 by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Assam Board at sebaonline.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the “Syllabus” or “Academic Section” option.

Step 3: Click on “Class 9 Syllabus 2025-2026.”

Step 4: A list of subjects will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Choose your subject and click on the download link.

Step 6: The syllabus PDF will open, click on the download icon to save it to your device.

Step 7: You can now open the file anytime and start preparing for your exams.


