SEBA HSLC Routine 2026: Download Assam Board Class 10th Exam Datesheet PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Nov 19, 2025, 16:31 IST

SEBA HSLC Routine 2026: Assam Class 10th Datesheet 2025-26 has been released by SEBA on its official website, site.sebaonline.org. The HSLC exams will be conducted from February 10 to 27, 2026. Students can download the official timetable PDF and plan their preparation effectively as per the subject-wise exam schedule.

Assam Class 10th (HSLC) Datesheet 2026 OUT
Assam Class 10th (HSLC) Datesheet 2026 OUT

SEBA HSLC Routine 2026: The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has officially announced the SEBA HSLC Exam Date 2026 for Class 10 students. As per the notification, the Assam HSLC (Matric) Exams 2026 will be conducted from February 10 to February 27, 2026, in two shifts, Morning Shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and Afternoon Shift from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Along with the exam dates, the board has also released the detailed Assam HSLC Routine 2026 in PDF format for students’ convenience.

Students can access the complete Assam Class 10 Exam Date 2026 Time Table PDF on the ASSEB’s Div-1 official website at site.sebaonline.org. Students can also check here for the detailed SEBA HSLC Timetable 2026.

SEBA HSLC Routine 2026: Key Highlights

Students can check the following table for the Assam Class 10th Datesheet 2025-26 details:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA)

Exam Name

Assam HSLC (Class 10) Examination 2025–26

Academic Year

2025–26

Datesheet Status

Released

Exam Dates

February 10 to February 27, 2026

Official Website

site.sebaonline.org

Steps to Check SEBA HSLC Routine 2026

Students can check the following steps to download the Assam Class 10th Datesheet 2025-26:

Step 1: Go to the official SEBA website at site.sebaonline.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click “Notifications” or the “Examination / HSLC” section.

Step 3: Look for the link titled “HSLC Routine 2025-26” or “Class 10 Time Table 20

25-26.”

Step 4: Click the datesheet link, a PDF will open in a new tab.

Step 5: Click the download icon and choose “Save as” to save it to your device.

Step 6: Open the saved PDF and check subject-wise dates and exam timings carefully.

Step 7: Take a printout or save a copy on your phone for easy access during preparation.

Assam Class 10th (HSLC) Exam Schedule 2025-26

Check the table below for Assam Class 10th Exam Schedule 2025-26:

Date

Morning Shift (9:00 AM – 12:00 PM)

Afternoon Shift (1:30 PM – 4:30 PM)

10 Feb 2026 (Tue)

MIL / English

13 Feb 2026 (Fri)

Social Science

14 Feb 2026 (Sat)

Music

Dance, Wood Craft, Bengali, Home Science, Fine Art, Weaving & Textile Designing, Bodo (E)

16 Feb 2026 (Mon)

English

20 Feb 2026 (Fri)

General Mathematics

23 Feb 2026 (Mon)

General Science

Music, Dance, Wood Craft, Bengali

24 Feb 2026 (Tue)

Mainpuri, Santhali

25 Feb 2026 (Wed)

Hindi, Garment Designing

26 Feb 2026 (Thu)

Advanced Mathematics, History, Geography, Sanskrit, Computer Science, Commerce, Home Science, Nepali, Arabic, Persian

Assamese

27 Feb 2026 (Fri)

Retail Trade NSQF, IT/ITeS NSQF, Private Security NSQF, Health Care NSQF, Agriculture & Horticulture NSQF, Tourism & Hospitality NSQF, Beauty & Wellness NSQF, Automotive NSQF, Electronics & Hardware NSQF, Animal Health Worker NSQF, Agriculture Dairy Worker NSQF

Assamese

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

