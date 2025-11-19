SEBA HSLC Routine 2026: Download Assam Board Class 10th Exam Datesheet PDF

SEBA HSLC Routine 2026: The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has officially announced the SEBA HSLC Exam Date 2026 for Class 10 students. As per the notification, the Assam HSLC (Matric) Exams 2026 will be conducted from February 10 to February 27, 2026, in two shifts, Morning Shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and Afternoon Shift from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Along with the exam dates, the board has also released the detailed Assam HSLC Routine 2026 in PDF format for students’ convenience.
Students can access the complete Assam Class 10 Exam Date 2026 Time Table PDF on the ASSEB’s Div-1 official website at site.sebaonline.org. Students can also check here for the detailed SEBA HSLC Timetable 2026.
SEBA HSLC Routine 2026: Key Highlights
Students can check the following table for the Assam Class 10th Datesheet 2025-26 details:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA)
|
Exam Name
|
Assam HSLC (Class 10) Examination 2025–26
|
Academic Year
|
2025–26
|
Datesheet Status
|
Released
|
Exam Dates
|
February 10 to February 27, 2026
|
Official Website
|
site.sebaonline.org
Steps to Check SEBA HSLC Routine 2026
Students can check the following steps to download the Assam Class 10th Datesheet 2025-26:
Step 1: Go to the official SEBA website at site.sebaonline.org.
Step 2: On the homepage, click “Notifications” or the “Examination / HSLC” section.
Step 3: Look for the link titled “HSLC Routine 2025-26” or “Class 10 Time Table 20
25-26.”
Step 4: Click the datesheet link, a PDF will open in a new tab.
Step 5: Click the download icon and choose “Save as” to save it to your device.
Step 6: Open the saved PDF and check subject-wise dates and exam timings carefully.
Step 7: Take a printout or save a copy on your phone for easy access during preparation.
Assam Class 10th (HSLC) Exam Schedule 2025-26
Check the table below for Assam Class 10th Exam Schedule 2025-26:
|
Date
|
Morning Shift (9:00 AM – 12:00 PM)
|
Afternoon Shift (1:30 PM – 4:30 PM)
|
10 Feb 2026 (Tue)
|
MIL / English
|
–
|
13 Feb 2026 (Fri)
|
Social Science
|
–
|
14 Feb 2026 (Sat)
|
Music
|
Dance, Wood Craft, Bengali, Home Science, Fine Art, Weaving & Textile Designing, Bodo (E)
|
16 Feb 2026 (Mon)
|
English
|
–
|
20 Feb 2026 (Fri)
|
General Mathematics
|
–
|
23 Feb 2026 (Mon)
|
General Science
|
Music, Dance, Wood Craft, Bengali
|
24 Feb 2026 (Tue)
|
Mainpuri, Santhali
|
–
|
25 Feb 2026 (Wed)
|
Hindi, Garment Designing
|
–
|
26 Feb 2026 (Thu)
|
Advanced Mathematics, History, Geography, Sanskrit, Computer Science, Commerce, Home Science, Nepali, Arabic, Persian
|
Assamese
|
27 Feb 2026 (Fri)
|
Retail Trade NSQF, IT/ITeS NSQF, Private Security NSQF, Health Care NSQF, Agriculture & Horticulture NSQF, Tourism & Hospitality NSQF, Beauty & Wellness NSQF, Automotive NSQF, Electronics & Hardware NSQF, Animal Health Worker NSQF, Agriculture Dairy Worker NSQF
|
Assamese
