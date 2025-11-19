SEBA HSLC Routine 2026: Download Assam Board Class 10th Exam Datesheet PDF

SEBA HSLC Routine 2026: The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has officially announced the SEBA HSLC Exam Date 2026 for Class 10 students. As per the notification, the Assam HSLC (Matric) Exams 2026 will be conducted from February 10 to February 27, 2026, in two shifts, Morning Shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and Afternoon Shift from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Along with the exam dates, the board has also released the detailed Assam HSLC Routine 2026 in PDF format for students’ convenience.

Students can access the complete Assam Class 10 Exam Date 2026 Time Table PDF on the ASSEB’s Div-1 official website at site.sebaonline.org. Students can also check here for the detailed SEBA HSLC Timetable 2026.

SEBA HSLC Routine 2026: Key Highlights

Students can check the following table for the Assam Class 10th Datesheet 2025-26 details: