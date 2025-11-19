AHSEC HS Routine 2026: Download Assam Board Class 12th Exam Datesheet PDF

HS Final Exam Routine 2026 Assam - The Assam Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 has been officially released by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) for all streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts. Students appearing for the AHSEC HS 2nd Year Exam 2026 can now download the complete Assam HS Routine 2026 PDF from the official website www.ahsec.assam.gov.in. The date sheet provides subject-wise exam dates, timings, and important guidelines for theory and practical exams. Students must know that the exam will be conducted in two shifts - morning, 9 AM to 12 PM and afternoon shift 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.
Knowing the Assam 12th Exam Schedule 2026 will help students organise their study plan efficiently and perform confidently in the board exams. Stay updated here for the latest information on the AHSEC HS Exam Routine 2026, admit card release, and exam day instructions.
HS Final Exam Routine 2026 Assam - Key Highlights
The Assam Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2026 is scheduled to commence on February 11, 2026, as officially announced by the state's Chief Minister. The complete subject-wise routine for the theory and practical examinations has been released by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Assam Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2026
|
Conducting Body
|
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC)
|
Academic Year
|
2025–2026
|
Streams Covered
|
Science, Commerce, and Arts
|
Exam Type
|
Annual Board Examination
|
Assam HS Exam Dates 2026
|
OUT
|
Practical Exams
|
January 2026 (Tentative)
|
Date Sheet Release Date
|
Yes
|
Official Website
|
www.ahsec.assam.gov.in
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Date Sheet Format
|
PDF Download
HS Final Exam Routine 2026 Assam
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has officially released the Assam Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 for all streams.
|
AHSEC HS Exam Dates
|
Morning Shift Papers (9 am to 12 pm)
|
Afternoon Shift Papers (1:30 pm to 4:30 pm)
|
11 February 2026 (Wed)
|
–
|
English
|
12 February 2026 (Thur)
|
|
Swadesh Adhyayan
|
14 February 2026 (Sat)
|
–
|
Mordern Indian Languages / Alternative English
|
16 February 2026 (Mon)
|
–
|
Anthropology or Sociology or Salesmanship and Advertising
|
20 February 2026 (Fri)
|
–
|
Statistics
|
21 February 2026 (Sat)
|
Music (Group A)
|
Computer Science & Application
|
23 February 2026 (Mon)
|
-
|
Biology/ Insurance / History
|
24 February 2026 (Tue)
|
Music (Group B)
|
Vocational Paper-I
|
25 February 2026 (Wed)
|
|
Tai Language
|
26 February 2026 (Thur)
|
|
Bihu
|
27 February 2026 (fri)
|
–
|
Mathematics
|
28 February 2026 (Sat)
|
Music (Group C)
|
NSQF Subjects
|
5 March 2026 (Thur)
|
–
|
Physics/ Accountancy/ Education
IT/ITeS/ Retail Trade/ Agriculture (Dairy Farmer/ Floriculturist)/ Heath Care/ Private Security/ Tourism & Hispotality/ Beauty & Wellness/ Electronics/ Automotive/ Physical Education/ Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
|
6 March 2026 (Fri)
|
Vocational Paper-II
|
Community Science (Earlier Home Science)
|
7 March 2026 (Sat)
|
–
|
Logic & Philosophy / Finance/ Psychology
|
9 March 2026 (Mon)
|
|
Chemistry/ Business Studies/ Political Science
|
10 March 2026 (Tue)
|
–
|
Business Mathematics & Statistics/ Geography/ Geology
|
11 March 2026 (Wed)
|
–
|
Advance Languages, Arabic, Persian, Sanskrit
|
12 March 2026 (Thur)
|
–
|
Economics
|
13 March 2026 (Fri)
|
|
Multimedia & Web Technology
|
14 March 2026 (Sat)
|
–
|
Fine Arts/ Economic Geography/ Biotechnology
|
16 March 2026 (Mon)
|
Entrepreneurship Development
|
Advanced Sanskrit
Steps to Download Assam Class 12 Date Sheet 2026
Follow the steps below to easily download the AHSEC HS 2nd Year Exam Routine 2026 PDF from the official website:
-
Visit the official website of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) — www.ahsec.assam.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, go to the “Examination” or “Latest Notification” section.
-
Look for the link titled “Assam HS Final Exam Routine 2026” or “AHSEC Class 12 Date Sheet 2026.”
-
Click on the link to open the Assam 12th Exam Schedule 2026 PDF on your screen.
-
Download and save the PDF file for future reference.
-
It is recommended to take a printout of the date sheet and keep it for daily exam preparation and planning.
