AHSEC HS Routine 2026: Download Assam Board Class 12th Exam Datesheet PDF

HS Final Exam Routine 2026 Assam - The Assam Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 has been officially released by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) for all streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts. Students appearing for the AHSEC HS 2nd Year Exam 2026 can now download the complete Assam HS Routine 2026 PDF from the official website www.ahsec.assam.gov.in. The date sheet provides subject-wise exam dates, timings, and important guidelines for theory and practical exams. Students must know that the exam will be conducted in two shifts - morning, 9 AM to 12 PM and afternoon shift 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

Knowing the Assam 12th Exam Schedule 2026 will help students organise their study plan efficiently and perform confidently in the board exams. Stay updated here for the latest information on the AHSEC HS Exam Routine 2026, admit card release, and exam day instructions.