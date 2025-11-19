RRB NTPC Result 2025
AHSEC HS Routine 2026: Download Assam Board Class 12th Exam Datesheet PDF

By Simran Akhouri
Nov 19, 2025, 16:32 IST

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has officially released the Assam Class 12 Date Sheet 2026. This date sheet is available for all streams, including Science, Commerce, and Arts. Students preparing for the AHSEC HS 2nd Year Exam 2026 can download the complete Assam HS Routine 2026 PDF from the official website, www.ahsec.assam.gov.in. For more information, check the article below.

AHSEC Class 12 Exam Date 2026
HS Final Exam Routine 2026 AssamThe Assam Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 has been officially released by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) for all streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts. Students appearing for the AHSEC HS 2nd Year Exam 2026 can now download the complete Assam HS Routine 2026 PDF from the official website www.ahsec.assam.gov.in. The date sheet provides subject-wise exam dates, timings, and important guidelines for theory and practical exams. Students must know that the exam will be conducted in two shifts - morning, 9 AM to 12 PM and afternoon shift 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

Knowing the Assam 12th Exam Schedule 2026 will help students organise their study plan efficiently and perform confidently in the board exams. Stay updated here for the latest information on the AHSEC HS Exam Routine 2026, admit card release, and exam day instructions.

HS Final Exam Routine 2026 Assam - Key Highlights

The Assam Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2026 is scheduled to commence on February 11, 2026, as officially announced by the state's Chief Minister. The complete subject-wise routine for the theory and practical examinations has been released by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Assam Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2026

Conducting Body

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC)

Academic Year

2025–2026

Streams Covered

Science, Commerce, and Arts

Exam Type

Annual Board Examination

Assam HS Exam Dates 2026

OUT

Practical Exams

January 2026 (Tentative)

Date Sheet Release Date

Yes

Official Website

www.ahsec.assam.gov.in

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Date Sheet Format

PDF Download

HS Final Exam Routine 2026 Assam

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has officially released the Assam Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 for all streams. 

AHSEC HS Exam Dates 

Morning Shift Papers (9 am to 12 pm)

Afternoon Shift Papers (1:30 pm to 4:30 pm)

11 February 2026 (Wed)

English

12 February 2026 (Thur)

 

Swadesh Adhyayan

14 February 2026 (Sat)

Mordern Indian Languages / Alternative English

16 February 2026 (Mon)

Anthropology or Sociology or Salesmanship and Advertising

20 February 2026 (Fri)

Statistics

21 February 2026 (Sat)

Music (Group A)

Computer Science & Application

23 February 2026 (Mon)

-

Biology/ Insurance / History

24 February 2026 (Tue)

Music (Group B)

Vocational Paper-I

25 February 2026 (Wed)

 

Tai Language

26 February 2026 (Thur)

 

Bihu

27 February 2026 (fri)

Mathematics

28 February 2026 (Sat)

Music (Group C)

NSQF Subjects

5 March 2026 (Thur)

Physics/ Accountancy/ Education

IT/ITeS/ Retail Trade/ Agriculture (Dairy Farmer/ Floriculturist)/ Heath Care/ Private Security/ Tourism & Hispotality/ Beauty & Wellness/ Electronics/ Automotive/ Physical Education/ Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

6 March 2026 (Fri)

Vocational Paper-II

Community Science (Earlier Home Science)

7 March 2026 (Sat)

Logic & Philosophy / Finance/ Psychology

9 March 2026 (Mon)

 

Chemistry/ Business Studies/ Political Science

10 March 2026 (Tue)

Business Mathematics & Statistics/ Geography/ Geology

11 March 2026 (Wed)

Advance Languages, Arabic, Persian, Sanskrit

12 March 2026 (Thur)

Economics

13 March 2026 (Fri)

 

Multimedia & Web Technology

14 March 2026 (Sat)

Fine Arts/ Economic Geography/ Biotechnology

16 March 2026 (Mon)

Entrepreneurship Development

Advanced Sanskrit

Steps to Download Assam Class 12 Date Sheet 2026

Follow the steps below to easily download the AHSEC HS 2nd Year Exam Routine 2026 PDF from the official website:

  1. Visit the official website of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) — www.ahsec.assam.gov.in.

  2. On the homepage, go to the “Examination” or “Latest Notification” section.

  3. Look for the link titled “Assam HS Final Exam Routine 2026” or “AHSEC Class 12 Date Sheet 2026.”

  4. Click on the link to open the Assam 12th Exam Schedule 2026 PDF on your screen.

  5. Download and save the PDF file for future reference.

  6. It is recommended to take a printout of the date sheet and keep it for daily exam preparation and planning.

