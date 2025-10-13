Assam Board AHSEC Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26: Download Subject Wise PDF

Assam Board AHSEC Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26: The Assam Board has released the official AHSEC Class 12 syllabus for the academic session 2025-26 for Science, Arts, and Commerce streams. This syllabus provides a clear roadmap for students to prepare effectively for their exams and ensures they cover all important topics in each subject.
With the detailed syllabus in hand, students can plan their study schedule, focus on crucial chapters, and track their progress throughout the year. All subjects for every stream, including languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, and Nepali, are available in PDF format. Students can download the syllabus easily and start their preparation confidently.
Assam Board AHSEC Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26 PDF
Students of the Assam Board Class 12 can now access the latest syllabus for the 2025-26 session. Whether you are in Science, Arts, or Commerce stream, the detailed syllabus is available in PDF format for all subjects. By checking the syllabus, students can plan their studies effectively and prepare well for exams. Below is the complete guide to download the Assam Board AHSEC Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26 PDFs.
Assam Board AHSEC Class 12 Science Syllabus 2025-26
Class 12 Science students can view their complete syllabus for all subjects to prepare well for exams. Below is the list of subjects with direct PDF download links.
Subjects
Download PDF
Physics
Chemistry
Biology
Mathematics
Computer Science and Application
Assam Board AHSEC Class 12 Arts Syllabus 2025-26
Class 12 Arts students can easily access their syllabus to plan their studies effectively. Check the subjects below and download the PDF for each one.
Subjects
Download PDF
Economics
Political Science
History
Psycology
Sociology
For more Assam Board AHSEC Class 12 Arts Syllabus 2025-26 PDFs, students can click on the link below:
Assam Board AHSEC Class 12 Arts Syllabus 2025-26
Assam Board AHSEC Class 12 Commerce Syllabus 2025-26
Students of Class 12 Commerce can check the detailed syllabus for all subjects to prepare better for their exams. Below is the list of subjects along with the direct PDF download links.
Subjects
Download PDF
Business Studies
Accountancy
Economics
Statistics
Mathematics
For more Assam Board AHSEC Class 12 Commerce Syllabus 2025-26 PDFs, students can click on the link below:
Assam Board AHSEC Class 12 Commerce Syllabus 2025-26
Subjects for all Streams
Students can click on the link below to download the Assam Board AHSEC Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26 PDFs for all streams:
Subject
Download PDF
English
Hindi
Nepali
Bengali
Steps to Download Assam Board AHSEC Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26
Students can follow these simple steps to download the AHSEC Class 12 syllabus for 2025-26:
Step 1: Open your browser and go to the official Assam Board website at ahsec.assam.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the “Syllabus” section and click on it.
Step 3: Find “Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26” in the list of available syllabi.
Step 4: Click on the download link next to your subject or the full syllabus PDF.
Step 5: Save the PDF on your computer or mobile for easy access anytime.
Step 6: Open the PDF and check all the subjects and topics for your exam preparation.
By following these steps, students can easily access the latest Assam Board Class 12 syllabus and plan their studies accordingly.
