School Holiday on 13 October 2025 (Monday) - Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

School Holiday October 13, 2025 - October ushers in India's vibrant festive season, bringing with it numerous school holidays in 2025 that offer a welcome and much-anticipated break for students and their families. This period is particularly significant, not only due to the ongoing heavy rainfall experienced in some states, which can sometimes disrupt daily routines, but also because of a series of culturally rich and deeply meaningful festivals. As Diwali, the festival of lights, approaches, schools across different states have begun to announce and implement holiday schedules for their students. These holidays are not merely a pause from academic life; they provide invaluable opportunities for families to come together, participate in traditional rituals, travel to their ancestral homes, and engage in the joyous celebrations that define this time of year.

The extended breaks allow for a holistic experience of these cultural events, fostering a sense of community and strengthening familial bonds, while also offering a much-needed period of rest and rejuvenation before the final academic stretch of the year. Schools will Remain Closed in These States Karanatka School Closed for 10 Days According to the latest update, schools in Karnataka have been given an unexpected break. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that from October 8 to October 18, all government and aided schools in the state will remain closed. The reason behind this sudden decision is the ongoing Caste-Based Socio-Educational Survey. Teachers across the state are currently engaged in carrying out this survey. Initially, the survey began on September 22 and was supposed to end by Tuesday, but the work has been delayed in several districts. Therefore, the Chief Minister and his cabinet have decided to extend the survey period by 10 days, during which no academic activities will be conducted in schools.

Diwali vacation 2025 for school in Rajasthan According to the orders issued by the Education Department, Diwali holidays has started across the state. This time, Diwali holidays will be from 13th October to 24th October. That means a total of 12 days of mid-term holidays have brought a gift of happiness for the students and teachers. However, due to 12th October being Sunday, the holidays in schools will start from tomorrow i.e. 13th October. UP School Holiday According to the holiday list released by the Uttar Pradesh Education Department, Diwali holidays have been declared for schools across the state from October 20th to 23rd. Additionally, a Sunday holiday on October 19th is already scheduled, giving students five consecutive days of rest. Bihar School Holiday In Bihar, Diwali holidays will begin on October 18th and continue for several days. Preparations for Chhath Puja will begin across the state immediately after Diwali, and schools will remain closed during this time as well.

West Bengal Schools Closed (Darjeeling and Kalimpong) Due to heavy rains and landslides in the Darjeeling hills over the past weekend, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) announced school closures as a precautionary measure. While schools are expected to reopen on October 13, parents should stay updated on local announcements for any potential extended closures. Jammu Division (Jammu & Kashmir) Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as some areas may still experience irregular rainfall. If conditions worsen, local announcements regarding school operations will be made. Parents and students are advised to keep a check on the latest update regarding the school holiday from the authorities. Chath Puja School Holiday There will be four days of holidays from October 25th to October 28th in most districts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Monday, October 27th and Tuesday, October 28th have been declared as major holidays. Chhath Puja holiday has been added to the holiday list of Uttar Pradesh on October 27th, while most schools, colleges and government offices will remain completely closed on October 28th as it is the main day of Chhath. Bihar will also have a complete holiday on both October 27th and 28th. In metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, schools and educational institutions will also remain closed locally. In some states, this holiday may extend from one to three days depending on local conditions.

School Holiday Tomorrow in These States State / Region Holiday Period Reason / Occasion Details Karnataka October 8 – October 18, 2025 Caste-Based Socio-Educational Survey All government and aided schools closed; teachers engaged in survey work. Uttar Pradesh October 19 – October 23, 2025 Diwali Holidays Includes Sunday (Oct 19); total 5-day break. Bihar October 18 – October 28, 2025 Diwali & Chhath Puja Extended holidays covering Diwali and Chhath Puja preparations. Rajasthan October 12 – October 24, 2025 Diwali Holidays 12-day mid-term holidays; official from Oct 13, Sunday (Oct 12) included. West Bengal (Darjeeling & Kalimpong) Until October 13, 2025 (tentative) Heavy Rain & Landslides Schools closed by GTA as precaution; reopening expected Oct 13. Jammu Division (Jammu & Kashmir) To be announced (weather dependent) Irregular Rainfall Authorities monitoring; possible local closures. Jharkhand October 25 – October 28, 2025 Chhath Puja Four-day holiday in most districts. Delhi October 27 – October 28, 2025 (local) Chhath Puja Local closures in schools and offices. Maharashtra October 27 – October 28, 2025 (local) Chhath Puja Observed mainly in metro areas like Mumbai. West Bengal (Kolkata) October 27 – October 28, 2025 (local) Chhath Puja Local holiday observed in metropolitan regions.