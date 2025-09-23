Rajasthan School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

Rajasthan School Holidays in October 2025 include both national events and big festivals that students wait for all year. This month starts with Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Vijayadashami, and later brings joyful celebrations like Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. These holidays give children time to celebrate traditions with family, enjoy festivals, and take a small break from studies. Parents and teachers can also use this holiday list to plan family trips, festive gatherings, or study schedules. As many holidays fall close to each other, students can enjoy longer breaks filled with happiness. In this article, you will find the complete list of Rajasthan school holidays in October 2025, including dates and details. Rajasthan School Holidays in October 2025 Rajasthan School Holidays in October 2025 bring a mix of national and festive celebrations for students. From Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti to Diwali and Bhai Dooj, schools will remain closed on these special occasions. Check the complete list of Rajasthan school holidays in October 2025 below.

Holidays Dates Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Thursday, October 2, 2025 Vijayadashami Thursday, October 2, 2025 Diwali Monday, October 20, 2025 Govardhan Puja Wednesday, October 22, 2025 Bhai Dooj Thursday, October 23, 2025 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated to honor the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Schools in Rajasthan remain closed on this day as students and teachers pay tribute to his ideals of truth and non-violence. Many communities organize prayer meetings, cleanliness drives, and cultural activities to remember his contribution to India’s freedom. Vijayadashami Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, marks the victory of good over evil. On this day, people celebrate the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana, and in many places, effigies of Ravana are burnt to symbolize the end of evil. Students enjoy a school holiday to participate in these traditional celebrations with their families.