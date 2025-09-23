Rajasthan School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

Rajasthan School Holidays in October 2025 include both national events and big festivals that students wait for all year. This month starts with Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Vijayadashami, and later brings joyful celebrations like Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. These holidays give children time to celebrate traditions with family, enjoy festivals, and take a small break from studies.
Parents and teachers can also use this holiday list to plan family trips, festive gatherings, or study schedules. As many holidays fall close to each other, students can enjoy longer breaks filled with happiness. In this article, you will find the complete list of Rajasthan school holidays in October 2025, including dates and details.
Rajasthan School Holidays in October 2025
Rajasthan School Holidays in October 2025 bring a mix of national and festive celebrations for students. From Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti to Diwali and Bhai Dooj, schools will remain closed on these special occasions. Check the complete list of Rajasthan school holidays in October 2025 below.
|
Holidays
|
Dates
|
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|
Thursday, October 2, 2025
|
Vijayadashami
|
Thursday, October 2, 2025
|
Diwali
|
Monday, October 20, 2025
|
Govardhan Puja
|
Wednesday, October 22, 2025
|
Bhai Dooj
|
Thursday, October 23, 2025
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated to honor the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Schools in Rajasthan remain closed on this day as students and teachers pay tribute to his ideals of truth and non-violence. Many communities organize prayer meetings, cleanliness drives, and cultural activities to remember his contribution to India’s freedom.
Vijayadashami
Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, marks the victory of good over evil. On this day, people celebrate the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana, and in many places, effigies of Ravana are burnt to symbolize the end of evil. Students enjoy a school holiday to participate in these traditional celebrations with their families.
Diwali
Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most awaited holidays in Rajasthan. Families decorate their homes with lamps and candles, worship Goddess Lakshmi, and celebrate with sweets and firecrackers. Students look forward to this holiday as it brings joy, togetherness, and festive excitement.
Govardhan Puja
Govardhan Puja is celebrated the day after Diwali, marking the story of Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhan Hill to protect villagers. In Rajasthan, people prepare traditional dishes and offer them to Lord Krishna as a symbol of gratitude. Schools remain closed, giving students time to enjoy rituals and family gatherings.
Bhai Dooj
Bhai Dooj is a festival that strengthens the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers’ long life and prosperity, while brothers give gifts in return. The holiday gives children time to celebrate sibling love and family togetherness.
State-Wise School Holiday List in October 2025
Check the table below for the State-Wise School Holiday List in October 2025:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation