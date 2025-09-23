Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025
Focus
Rajasthan School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 23, 2025, 12:11 IST

Rajasthan School Holidays in October 2025 include both national and festive occasions such as Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Vijayadashami, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. These holidays give students time to celebrate traditions, enjoy family moments, and take a short academic break. The article also provides a state-wise school holiday list for October 2025 across different regions.

Rajasthan School Holidays in October 2025 include both national events and big festivals that students wait for all year. This month starts with Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Vijayadashami, and later brings joyful celebrations like Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. These holidays give children time to celebrate traditions with family, enjoy festivals, and take a small break from studies. 

Parents and teachers can also use this holiday list to plan family trips, festive gatherings, or study schedules. As many holidays fall close to each other, students can enjoy longer breaks filled with happiness. In this article, you will find the complete list of Rajasthan school holidays in October 2025, including dates and details.

Rajasthan School Holidays in October 2025

Rajasthan School Holidays in October 2025 bring a mix of national and festive celebrations for students. From Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti to Diwali and Bhai Dooj, schools will remain closed on these special occasions. Check the complete list of Rajasthan school holidays in October 2025 below.

Holidays

Dates

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

Thursday, October 2, 2025

Vijayadashami

Thursday, October 2, 2025

Diwali

Monday, October 20, 2025

Govardhan Puja

Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Bhai Dooj

Thursday, October 23, 2025

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated to honor the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Schools in Rajasthan remain closed on this day as students and teachers pay tribute to his ideals of truth and non-violence. Many communities organize prayer meetings, cleanliness drives, and cultural activities to remember his contribution to India’s freedom.

Vijayadashami

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, marks the victory of good over evil. On this day, people celebrate the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana, and in many places, effigies of Ravana are burnt to symbolize the end of evil. Students enjoy a school holiday to participate in these traditional celebrations with their families.

Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most awaited holidays in Rajasthan. Families decorate their homes with lamps and candles, worship Goddess Lakshmi, and celebrate with sweets and firecrackers. Students look forward to this holiday as it brings joy, togetherness, and festive excitement.

Govardhan Puja

Govardhan Puja is celebrated the day after Diwali, marking the story of Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhan Hill to protect villagers. In Rajasthan, people prepare traditional dishes and offer them to Lord Krishna as a symbol of gratitude. Schools remain closed, giving students time to enjoy rituals and family gatherings.

Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj is a festival that strengthens the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers’ long life and prosperity, while brothers give gifts in return. The holiday gives children time to celebrate sibling love and family togetherness.

