UP Schools Closed Till January 1 Amidst Harsh Weather Conditions and Cold Wave

Schools in UP closed until January 1 due to intense weather conditions and a cold wave. Check the latest updates on school holidays here

UP School Holiday Announced until January 1
UP School Holiday Announced until January 1
Key Points

  • School holiday applicable for CBSE, ICSE and State schools
  • Schools closed until January 1, 2026, due toan intense cold wave
  • Provisions made to helo homeless and vulnerable class during the cold wave

The Uttar Pradesh state government has ordered the closure of schools until class 12 across the state. The schools will remain closed in several districts until January 1, 2026, due to the intense cold wave. The order applies to schools affiliated to CBSE, ICSE and UP board. Students are advised to keep in touch with school authorities regarding the reopening of schools. 

The order has been issued by the state's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, following reports of falling temperatures and dense fog in parts of the state over the last few days. As per reports, the district administrations, including Noida and Ghaziabad, have been instructed to strictly implement the order. Senior officials have also been asked to carry out field inspections to assess the conditions instead of relying on the official reports. 

The state government has also directed authorities to make required arrangements for blankets, bonfires and night shelters, especially for the homeless and other vulnerable sections, to help them cope with the harsh winter conditions. 

Schools Closed in Other States of North India

States of Bihar and Jharlhand are also experiencing falling temperatures. Several districts like Patna, Saharsa and Nalanda have ordered for tje closure of schools until December 31, 2025. Classes are however functional for secior classes in some regions. The local administrations may announce extension of holidays after taking the weather into consideration.

School Holidays Extended in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is facing extremely heavy scnowfall and sub-zero temperatures in may regions. Snow-laden roads and poor visibility has raised safety concerns leading to the state government announcing an extension in the winter holidays announced in the state. Schools will now remain closed until December 31, 2025.

