UP Schools Closed Till January 1 Amidst Harsh Weather Conditions and Cold Wave

The Uttar Pradesh state government has ordered the closure of schools until class 12 across the state. The schools will remain closed in several districts until January 1, 2026, due to the intense cold wave. The order applies to schools affiliated to CBSE, ICSE and UP board. Students are advised to keep in touch with school authorities regarding the reopening of schools.

The order has been issued by the state's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, following reports of falling temperatures and dense fog in parts of the state over the last few days. As per reports, the district administrations, including Noida and Ghaziabad, have been instructed to strictly implement the order. Senior officials have also been asked to carry out field inspections to assess the conditions instead of relying on the official reports.