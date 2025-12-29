CGPSC Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

BPSC AEDO Admit Card 2025 (Out Jan 3): Download Hall Ticket & Exam Dates

By Mohd Salman
Dec 29, 2025, 17:38 IST

BPSC will release the AEDO Admit Card 2025 on January 3, 2026, via bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The exam for 935 vacancies is scheduled to be conducted between January 10 and January 16, 2026. Detailed centre codes will be available starting January 8. Carry a printed hall ticket and valid photo ID.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
BPSC AEDO Admit Card 2025
BPSC AEDO Admit Card 2025

BPSC AEDO Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam dates for the BPSC Assistant Education Development Officer Exam 2025. The BPSC AEDO Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between January 10 and January 16, 2026. As per the official notice, the BPSC AEDO Admit Card 2025 will get released on January 3, 2026. The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

BPSC AEDO Admit Card 2025: Official Notice

The BPSC AEDO Exam 2025 will be conducted in three phases between January 10 and January 16, 2026 at various exam centres within Bihar. The commission will start releasing the e-amit cards from January 3, 2026. Check the official Notice Below

BPSC AEDO Exam Date 2025

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam dates for the AEDO exam 2025-26 . The written exam will be conducted on January 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, and 16, 2026, at various exam centres across Bihar. Candidates can check the official notice for the complete schedule and shift details.

Screenshot 2025-12-26 112304
BPSC AEDO Admit Card 2025: Overview
BPSC will start releasing the e-admit card from January 3, 2026 and the detailed examination centre details will be released from January 8, 2026. The admit card contains important details such as candidates' information as well as examination centre details. Check the table below for BPSC AEDO Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News