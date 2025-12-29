BPSC AEDO Admit Card 2025 (Out Jan 3): Download Hall Ticket & Exam Dates

BPSC AEDO Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam dates for the BPSC Assistant Education Development Officer Exam 2025. The BPSC AEDO Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between January 10 and January 16, 2026. As per the official notice, the BPSC AEDO Admit Card 2025 will get released on January 3, 2026. The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.
BPSC AEDO Admit Card 2025: Official Notice
The BPSC AEDO Exam 2025 will be conducted in three phases between January 10 and January 16, 2026 at various exam centres within Bihar. The commission will start releasing the e-amit cards from January 3, 2026. Check the official Notice Below
आवश्यक सूचना— Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) December 27, 2025
विज्ञापन संख्या-87/2025 के अंतर्गत सहायक शिक्षा विकास पदाधिकारी (AEDO) प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा तीन चरणों में दिनांक 10.01.2026 से 16.01.2026 तक राज्य के जिलों में अवस्थित परीक्षा केन्द्रों में आयोजित की जायेगी।
उक्त परीक्षा में सम्मिलित होने वाले अभ्यर्थियों को परीक्षा… pic.twitter.com/YxxzoRDfHX
BPSC AEDO Exam Date 2025
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam dates for the AEDO exam 2025-26 . The written exam will be conducted on January 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, and 16, 2026, at various exam centres across Bihar. Candidates can check the official notice for the complete schedule and shift details.
BPSC AEDO Admit Card 2025: Overview
BPSC will start releasing the e-admit card from January 3, 2026 and the detailed examination centre details will be released from January 8, 2026. The admit card contains important details such as candidates' information as well as examination centre details. Check the table below for BPSC AEDO Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation