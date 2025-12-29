BPSC AEDO Admit Card 2025 (Out Jan 3): Download Hall Ticket & Exam Dates

BPSC AEDO Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam dates for the BPSC Assistant Education Development Officer Exam 2025. The BPSC AEDO Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between January 10 and January 16, 2026. As per the official notice, the BPSC AEDO Admit Card 2025 will get released on January 3, 2026. The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

BPSC AEDO Admit Card 2025: Official Notice

The BPSC AEDO Exam 2025 will be conducted in three phases between January 10 and January 16, 2026 at various exam centres within Bihar. The commission will start releasing the e-amit cards from January 3, 2026. Check the official Notice Below