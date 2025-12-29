NCHMCT JEE 2026: Application Forms Out at exams.nta.nic.in; Check Important Exam Dates and Steps to Apply Here

Key Points
- NTA has released the NCHMCT JEE 2026 application forms.
- Interested candidates can apply online at exams.nta.nic.in until 5 PM on January 25, 2026.
- The forms are for admission to B.Sc. programs at NCHMCT-affiliated institutes.
NCHMCT JEE Application 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2026 application forms. Candidates interested in applying for the exam can visit the official website to apply at exams.nta.nic.in. Candidates can apply online until 5 PM on January 25, 2026. The national-level exam is conducted for admission to B.Sc. (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) programs at NCHMCT-affiliated institutes.
NCHM JEE 2026 Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates and schedule for NCHMCT JEE 2026 exam here:
|Event
|Date(s)
|NCHM JEE 2026 date
|April 25, 2026 (11 AM - 1 PM)
|Applications Submission Last Date
|December 26, 2025 - January 25, 2026 till 5 PM
|Fee Submission Last Date
|January 25, 2026 till 11:50 PM
How to apply for NCHMCT JEE 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply online for NCHM JEE 2026:
- Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in
- Click on ‘NCHM (JEE)’
- Under ‘Candidate Activity’, click on “Registration for NCHM(JEE)-2026”
- Click on ‘Registration for NCHM(JEE)-2026’
- Begin new registration
- Provide your personal details to create an account
- Log in using your details
- In the dashboard, fill the NCHMCT JEE application form
- Upload the required documents in prescribed format
- Pay the online application fee
- Review and submit the form and download the confirmation page
