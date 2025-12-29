NCHMCT JEE 2026: Application Forms Out at exams.nta.nic.in; Check Important Exam Dates and Steps to Apply Here

NCHMCT JEE Application 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2026 application forms. Candidates interested in applying for the exam can visit the official website to apply at exams.nta.nic.in. Candidates can apply online until 5 PM on January 25, 2026. The national-level exam is conducted for admission to B.Sc. (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) programs at NCHMCT-affiliated institutes.

NCHM JEE 2026 Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates and schedule for NCHMCT JEE 2026 exam here: