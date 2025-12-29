Want to Work for the UN? Here’s How the JPO, YPP, and Internships Actually Work

Have you ever dreamt of working for the United Nations? Many individuals aim to improve education, participate in peace missions and solve global challenges. The goal seems challenging if you don’t have years of experience. Many students wonder, “How do I get into the UN without any experience?” The good news is that the UN has clear routes built for beginners like you. JPO, YPP, and Internship-to-Staff Pathway are three popular pathways to start your UN career. This programme offers unique job roles and exposure to help you understand how the UN system works. Read on to know how the JPO, YPP, and Internship-to-Staff pathways can help you get entry-level UN roles. Entry-Level UN Roles: JPO, YPP, Internship-to-Staff Pathway Getting a first job in the UN is no cakewalk. But it is possible if you follow the right career path. JPO, YPP, and the Internship-to-Staff pathway can help you get global exposure and build confidence. The best part? It can add value to your resume and can be considered as “experience” when applying for a full-time role. Learn about JPO, YPP, and the Internship-to-Staff pathway in a detailed manner.

Junior Professional Officer (JPO) Programme JPO is a great pathway for those seeking professional training and UN field experience. If you have the right skills and curiosity to learn about the multilateral system, the UN JPO Programme is a great option. What is it?

As a JPO, you will be hired under bilateral agreements between the UN and donor countries. Some countries support only their own nationals, while others also sponsor talent from developing countries. The objective of the programme is simple. It helps you gain experience in UN multilateral international cooperation and support its various mandates. Who can apply? Must be a national of a donor country (a few countries sponsor talents from developing countries).

There is no general age limit. But many countries want candidates not to be more than 32 years old. Each donor country sets its own age requirements. Visit the official website for all the latest information.

Must have a Master’s degree and at least two years of relevant professional experience. Or, a Bachelor's degree and at least 4 years of work experience.

Proficiency in English and French.

Why is it a Perfect Career Option? You get professional coaching, counselling and mentoring.

You gain global exposure.

Many JPOs get the opportunity to work in full-time roles after the programme. UN Young Professionals Programme (YPP) The Young Professionals Programme (YPP) is a direct recruitment initiative that opens doors for your dream UN career. What is it? YPP is designed to recruit skilled professionals who aim to work as international civil servants with the UN Secretariat. It includes an entrance exam, which is held once a year in different subject areas. This programme leads to professional development opportunities for those who successfully join the UN. Who Can Apply? Must be a national of a participating country.

Must hold a Bachelor's degree or a 3-year equivalent degree.

Should be 32 years or younger in the year of the examination.

You should be fluent in either English or French.

It offers a clear pathway to build a lasting career in the UN. It helps you start as a professional and gain international exposure.

You will get the opportunity to work with various departments and duty stations. Internship-to-Staff Pathway Many individuals start their UN journey as interns. Internships may not offer a permanent job. But it helps you gain valuable experience and enhance your resume. What is it?

UN internships are allowed for students enrolled in bachelor's/master's/PhD programmes. This opportunity is also open for recent graduates. You gain professional experience, join real-time projects, and learn how the UN really functions. The internships are available both in remote and on-site locations. Who Can Apply

Must be a student enrolled in a degree or a recent graduate.

You should fulfil the specific requirements of the respective department.

Some internships are paid, while others are unpaid. It particularly depends on the agency.