IELTS vs TOEFL vs PTE: Which English Test Is the Easiest for Study or Work Abroad?

Thinking which English test is easiest: IELTS, TOEFL or PTE? Well, it can be challenging at times to choose the right English test. Most of you look for an English test that matches your current knowledge and skills. As a result, you will be able to score high marks in the test. IELTS, TOEFL, and PTE are the top English language proficiency tests for studying or working abroad. All three are widely accepted in many countries. But each of them has a different test format and requirements. So, which one is easy? It depends on your choice and strengths. Thus, you should first understand what this test is all about before applying. Let’s discuss the IELTS vs TOEFL vs PTE to identify which English test works well with your career goals. Which English Test Is Easiest: IELTS, TOEFL or PTE? IELTS stands for International English Language Testing System. It’s designed to check how well you can study, work, and thrive in places where English is spoken. More than 12500 institutions around the world accept IELTS.

There are two IELTS options, i.e. Academic or General Training. IELTS is divided into four sections: Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking. The overall test duration is 2 hours and 45 minutes. The test will be conducted on paper or on a computer. TOEFL is one of the widely accepted English Language tests for Study, Work, and Beyond. It is accepted by 13,000+ institutions in more than 160 countries. It covers all universities in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany and thousands of other leading universities around the globe. The TOEFL test is divided into four sections: reading, listening, speaking and writing. The overall test duration shall be about 2 hours. It is a computer-based test conducted at an authorised test centre or at home (monitored by a live human proctor). PTE stands for Pearson Test of English for studying, working or living abroad. The scores of this computer-based test are accepted by 3,900+ universities and colleges worldwide. It is typically divided into three parts: Speaking & Writing, Reading, and Listening. It is a computer-based test with a unique combination of AI scoring and human expertise.

IELTS Academic vs General IELTS, TOEFL or PTE: Quick Comparison We have compared IELTS vs TOEFL vs PTE in terms of various parameters to determine which is easier. This includes test style, speaking, timing, difficulty level, and other areas. Feature IELTS TOEFL PTE Test Style Human + Paper/Computer Fully Computer Fully computer-based test Scores are accepted by 12500+ institutions 13,000+ institutions 3,900+ universities and colleges worldwide Sections Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking Reading, listening, speaking and writing Speaking & Writing, Reading, and Listening Speaking Face-to-face Microphone Microphone Writing Task-based Long Hours Integrated and Academic Discussion task Short and different tasks Timing 2 hours and 45 min 2 hours 2 hours Results Time 1-13 days 4-10 days Typically 48 hours Difficulty Level Moderate Moderate-Difficult Easy-Moderate