JKSSB Recruitment 2026 for 390 Various Vacancies: Check Notification, Salary, Application Process & Other Details

By Manish Kumar
Dec 29, 2025, 16:26 IST

JKSSB Recruitment 2026: The Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited online applications for 390 different posts including Stock Assistant, Fisheries Dev. Assistant, Inspector Fisheries/ Farm Manager, Junior Supervisor / Sub Auditor and others. Check notification pdf, application process and other details here.

JKSSB Recruitment 2026: The Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is a coveted destination for many aspiring job seekers who dream of securing a government job. Recently, JKSSB has opened applications for various UT/Divisional/District Cadre posts belonging to various Departments, Jammu & Kashmir. A total of 390 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Stock Assistant, Fisheries Dev. Assistant, Inspector Fisheries/ Farm Manager, Junior Supervisor / Sub Auditor and others.
The application process will be commenced from January 27, 2026, with the deadline set for February 25, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates seeking to apply for these posts can submit their applications online through official website-https://jkssb.nic.in/

You will get complete details about JKSSB Recruitment 2026 application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Notification

Under the recruitment drive, the organisation is set to recruit a total 390 various posts including Stock Assistant, Fisheries Dev. Assistant, Inspector Fisheries/ Farm Manager, Junior Supervisor / Sub Auditor and others. You can download the detailed notification pdf directly through the link given below-

JKSSB Stock Assistant Recruitment 2026  Download PDF

JKSSB Stock Assistant Recruitment 2026 Important Date

The organisation has uploaded the detailed notification including the online application schedule for these posts. You can check the detailed schedule given below.

Date of Commencement for submission of Online Applications  January 27, 2026
Last date for submission of application February 25, 2026

JKSSB Stock Assistant Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Stock Assistant: Candidates should have a Matric with Science subject.
Dir., Fisheries J&K: B.F.Sc Or B.Sc. Medical (Zoology) or B.Sc Industrial Fish & Fisheries.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.

How To Apply For JKSSB Stock Assistant Recruitment 2026?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://jkssb.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link JKSSB Stock Assistant Recruitment 2026 on the homepage.
Step 3: Now provide the required details as mentioned in the notification to the link.
Step 4: Now submit the application form with the required fee.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

