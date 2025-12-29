JKSSB Recruitment 2026 for 390 Various Vacancies: Check Notification, Salary, Application Process & Other Details

JKSSB Recruitment 2026: The Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is a coveted destination for many aspiring job seekers who dream of securing a government job. Recently, JKSSB has opened applications for various UT/Divisional/District Cadre posts belonging to various Departments, Jammu & Kashmir. A total of 390 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Stock Assistant, Fisheries Dev. Assistant, Inspector Fisheries/ Farm Manager, Junior Supervisor / Sub Auditor and others.

The application process will be commenced from January 27, 2026, with the deadline set for February 25, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates seeking to apply for these posts can submit their applications online through official website-https://jkssb.nic.in/ You will get complete details about JKSSB Recruitment 2026 application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Notification Under the recruitment drive, the organisation is set to recruit a total 390 various posts including Stock Assistant, Fisheries Dev. Assistant, Inspector Fisheries/ Farm Manager, Junior Supervisor / Sub Auditor and others. You can download the detailed notification pdf directly through the link given below- JKSSB Stock Assistant Recruitment 2026 Download PDF JKSSB Stock Assistant Recruitment 2026 Important Date The organisation has uploaded the detailed notification including the online application schedule for these posts. You can check the detailed schedule given below. Date of Commencement for submission of Online Applications January 27, 2026 Last date for submission of application February 25, 2026 JKSSB Stock Assistant Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria