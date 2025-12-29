Current Affairs Quiz 29 Dec 2025: FIDE World Rapid Championship 2025

CGPSC Admit Card 2025
Dec 29, 2025

Current Affairs Quiz 29 Dec 2025: Jagran Josh brings today’s special Current Affairs Quiz to help aspirants assess their knowledge and give a fresh boost to exam preparation. Let’s take a look at the selected questions and correct answers for 29 December 2025. This quiz includes questions related to the FIDE World Rapid Championship 2025, Parvati–Arga Bird Sanctuary, and other important topics.

1. Who won the FIDE World Rapid Championship 2025 title?

(A) Arjun Erigaisi
 (B) Koneru Humpy
 (C) Magnus Carlsen
 (D) Aleksandra Goryachkina

Correct Answer: (C) Magnus Carlsen
In chess, India’s Arjun Erigaisi and Koneru Humpy won bronze medals in the men’s and women’s categories respectively. The titles at the 2025 FIDE World Rapid and Women’s World Rapid Championships, held in Doha, Qatar, were won by Magnus Carlsen (men’s) and Aleksandra Goryachkina (women’s).

2. Who won the men’s singles title at the Senior National Badminton Championship 2025?

(A) Bharat Raghav
 (B) Rithvik Sanjeevi S
 (C) Kidambi Srikanth
 (D) Lakshya Sen

Correct Answer: (B) Rithvik Sanjeevi S

At the Senior National Badminton Championship 2025 held in Vijayawada, Surya Karishma Tamiri won the women’s singles title, while Rithvik Sanjeevi S clinched the men’s singles crown. He defeated Bharat Raghav 21-16, 22-20 in the final.

3. Which bird sanctuary of Uttar Pradesh has been declared an Eco-Sensitive Zone by the central government?

(A) Samaspur Bird Sanctuary
 (B) Parvati–Arga Bird Sanctuary
 (C) Okhla Bird Sanctuary
 (D) Patna Bird Sanctuary

Correct Answer: (B) Parvati–Arga Bird Sanctuary

The central government has declared the Parvati–Arga Bird Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh as an Eco-Sensitive Zone. Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh stated that the move aims to promote responsible eco-tourism and strengthen biodiversity. Spread over 1,084 hectares, the sanctuary hosts migratory birds from Central Asia and Tibet.

4. With which organization’s laboratory has NTH recently signed an MoU to enhance cooperation in research areas?

(A) ISRO
 (B) DRDO
 (C) CSIR
 (D) Department of Atomic Energy

Correct Answer: (B) DRDO
The National Test House (NTH) has signed an MoU with a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)—the Defence Materials & Stores Research & Development Establishment (DMSRDE)—to strengthen cooperation in research, testing, and training. NTH functions under the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

5. Who has been appointed captain of the Indian team for the ICC Under-19 ODI World Cup 2026?

(A) Vihaan Malhotra
 (B) Ayush Mhatre
 (C) Rohit Sharma
 (D) Virat Kohli

Correct Answer: (B) Ayush Mhatre

The BCCI announced India’s 15-member squad for the ICC Under-19 ODI World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia from 15 January to 6 February. Ayush Mhatre has been named captain, while Vihaan Malhotra will serve as vice-captain.

