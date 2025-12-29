Current Affairs Quiz 29 Dec 2025: FIDE World Rapid Championship 2025

Current Affairs Quiz 29 Dec 2025: Jagran Josh brings today’s special Current Affairs Quiz to help aspirants assess their knowledge and give a fresh boost to exam preparation. Let’s take a look at the selected questions and correct answers for 29 December 2025. This quiz includes questions related to the FIDE World Rapid Championship 2025, Parvati–Arga Bird Sanctuary, and other important topics. 1. Who won the FIDE World Rapid Championship 2025 title? (A) Arjun Erigaisi

(B) Koneru Humpy

(C) Magnus Carlsen

(D) Aleksandra Goryachkina Correct Answer: (C) Magnus Carlsen

In chess, India’s Arjun Erigaisi and Koneru Humpy won bronze medals in the men’s and women’s categories respectively. The titles at the 2025 FIDE World Rapid and Women’s World Rapid Championships, held in Doha, Qatar, were won by Magnus Carlsen (men’s) and Aleksandra Goryachkina (women’s).

2. Who won the men’s singles title at the Senior National Badminton Championship 2025? (A) Bharat Raghav

(B) Rithvik Sanjeevi S

(C) Kidambi Srikanth

(D) Lakshya Sen Correct Answer: (B) Rithvik Sanjeevi S At the Senior National Badminton Championship 2025 held in Vijayawada, Surya Karishma Tamiri won the women’s singles title, while Rithvik Sanjeevi S clinched the men’s singles crown. He defeated Bharat Raghav 21-16, 22-20 in the final. 3. Which bird sanctuary of Uttar Pradesh has been declared an Eco-Sensitive Zone by the central government? (A) Samaspur Bird Sanctuary

(B) Parvati–Arga Bird Sanctuary

(C) Okhla Bird Sanctuary

(D) Patna Bird Sanctuary Correct Answer: (B) Parvati–Arga Bird Sanctuary The central government has declared the Parvati–Arga Bird Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh as an Eco-Sensitive Zone. Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh stated that the move aims to promote responsible eco-tourism and strengthen biodiversity. Spread over 1,084 hectares, the sanctuary hosts migratory birds from Central Asia and Tibet.