Telangana School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

In Telangana, October 2025 will have a good number of school holidays because of big festivals. This article provides a comprehensive overview of the anticipated school holidays in Telangana for October 2025, allowing families to plan their time accordingly. However, the exact dates can vary depending on the school and location. Dussehra holidays will be held from 24th September 2025 to 02 October 2025 for schools in Telangana. It is stated that the holidays will be as per the academic calendar of 2025-26. We request parents to check with their children’s school for the holidays list for the year 2025. Teachers and working parents want to know these holidays to spend quality time with their families. Telangana has its own set of cultural events, regional festivals. Here’s the full School Holiday Calendar for 2025. You can view the October Month Holidays, including the dussehra breaks.

School Holidays list in Telangana - October 2025 Here's a table outlining the school holidays in Telangana for October 2025. Please note that these dates are subject to change by the state education department. Date Day Holiday October 2 Thursday Dussehra October 21 Tuesday Diwali October 22 Wednesday Goverdhan Puja Dussehra: Dussehra is a major festival for Hindus in Telangana, celebrated in a unique way. It generally takes place in September or October of every year. During this time, people greet their friends, family, neighbours, and relatives.

Diwali: Diwali is a very famous Hindu festival, celebrating the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. People celebrate by lighting lamps, people greet their family members, friends, and relatives, exchanging gifts, and enjoying family time.