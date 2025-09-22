IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Telangana School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

By Anisha Mishra
Sep 22, 2025, 16:54 IST

This article details the school holidays in Telangana for October 2025, primarily due to major festivals. It highlights that Dussehra holidays are scheduled from September 24 to October 2, 2025, as per the 2025-26 academic calendar. Parents are advised to confirm specific dates with their children's schools, as exact holiday schedules may vary. Check out the complete details below.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Telangana School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days
Telangana School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

In Telangana, October 2025 will have a good number of school holidays because of big festivals. This article provides a comprehensive overview of the anticipated school holidays in Telangana for October 2025, allowing families to plan their time accordingly. However, the exact dates can vary depending on the school and location. 

Dussehra holidays will be held from 24th September 2025 to 02 October 2025 for schools in Telangana. It is stated that the holidays will be as per the academic calendar of 2025-26. We request parents to check with their children’s school for the holidays list for the year 2025. Teachers and working parents want to know these holidays to spend quality time with their families. Telangana has its own set of cultural events,  regional festivals. Here’s the full School Holiday Calendar for 2025. You can view the October Month Holidays, including the dussehra breaks.

Also Check| Telangana School Holiday List

School Holidays list in Telangana - October 2025

Here’s a table outlining the school holidays in Telangana for October 2025. Please note that these dates are subject to change by the state education department.

Date

Day

Holiday

October 2

Thursday

Dussehra

October 21

Tuesday

Diwali

October 22

Wednesday

Goverdhan Puja

  • Dussehra: Dussehra is a major festival for Hindus in Telangana, celebrated in a unique way. It generally takes place in September or October of every year. During this time, people greet their friends, family, neighbours, and relatives. 

  • Diwali: Diwali is a very famous Hindu festival, celebrating the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. People celebrate by lighting lamps, people greet their family members, friends, and relatives, exchanging gifts, and enjoying family time.

Important Note for Students and Parents: The holiday schedule listed here is a general guide. It is essential for parents and students to cross-check with their specific school's official calendar or announcements. Local schools may have their own schedules, especially for regional festivals like Durga Pooja. Any last-minute changes due to unforeseen circumstances, such as weather conditions, will also be communicated locally.

This article will be updated regularly with the newest information on this topic. We will add new ideas, detailed analyses, and the latest news as it happens. Our team checks all important sources and research to give our readers full and correct information. We suggest you read this article often. This way, you will get more knowledge and a better understanding of this important topic as it changes. By staying updated with this article, you will always be well-informed.

State-Wise School Holidays 2025

For a state-wise holiday list, please download the respective school holiday calendar 2025 PDF at the links provided below.

Delhi School Holidays List in 2025Himachal Pradesh School Holidays List in 2025
UP School Holidays List in 2025Bihar School Holidays List in 2025
Rajasthan School Holidays List in 2025 Jharkhand School Holidays List in 2025
Punjab School Holidays List in 2025 Assam School Holidays List in 2025
Haryana School Holidays List in 2025 Maharashtra School Holidays List in 2025
Telangana School Holidays List in 2025 Karnataka School Holidays List in 2025
Tamil Nadu School Holidays List in 2025 Kerala School Holidays List in 2025
Gujarat School Holidays List in 2025 Chhattisgarh School Holiday List
Also Check| School Holidays in October 2025 List

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News