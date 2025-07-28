Chhattisgarh School Holiday List 2025: Month-Wise Public, Government And Festival Holidays

Chhattisgarh School Holiday List 2025: The Chhattisgarh School Holiday List 2025 includes all national, regional, religious, and seasonal holidays that all the schools in the state follow. With this holiday list, students, parents and teachers will be able to organise everything accordingly. The article also highlights special closures declared by the government.
Chhattisgarh Month-Wise Holiday List 2025
Below is the month-wise table of school holidays in Chhattisgarh for 2025, including national, state, and school-specific closures.
|
Month
|
Date & Day
|
Holiday / Occasion
|
Holiday Type
|
January
|
26 January (Sunday)
|
Republic Day
|
Gazetted Holiday
|
Feb
|
26 February (Wednesday)
|
Maha Shivaratri
|
Gazetted Holiday
|
March
|
14 March (Friday)
|
Holi (Dolyatra)
|
Gazetted + Restricted
|
31 March (Monday)
|
Eid‑ul‑Fitr
|
Gazetted Holiday
|
April
|
6 April (Sunday)
|
Ram Navami
|
Restricted Holiday
|
10 April (Thursday)
|
Mahavir Jayanti
|
Gazetted Holiday
|
14 April (Monday)
|
Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti
|
Restricted Holiday
|
18 April (Friday)
|
Good Friday
|
Gazetted Holiday
|
May
|
12 May (Monday)
|
Buddha Purnima
|
Gazetted Holiday
|
June
|
7 June (Saturday)
|
Eid‑ul‑Adha (Bakrid)
|
Gazetted Holiday
|
July
|
6 July (Sunday)
|
Muharram
|
Gazetted Holiday
|
9–10 July
|
Monsoon‑related school closure
|
Special (Rain)
|
24 July (Thursday)
|
Hareli Tihar
|
Chhattisgarh Festival
|
August
|
9 August (Saturday)
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
Restricted Holiday
|
15 August (Friday)
|
Independence Day
|
Gazetted Holiday
|
16 August (Saturday)
|
Janmashtami
|
Gazetted Holiday
|
26 August (Tuesday)
|
Hartalika Teej
|
Restricted Holiday
|
September
|
5 September (Friday)
|
Eid‑e‑Milad
|
Gazetted Holiday
|
October
|
2 October(Thursday)
|
Dussehra & Gandhi Jayanti
|
Gazetted Holiday
|
20 October (Monday)
|
Diwali / Deepavali
|
Gazetted + Restricted
|
27 October (Monday)
|
Chhath Puja
|
Restricted Holiday
|
November
|
5 November (Wednesday)
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti
|
Gazetted Holiday
|
December
|
18 December (Thursday)
|
Guru Ghasidas Jayanti
|
Restricted Holiday
|
25 December (Thursday)
|
Christmas
|
Gazetted Holiday
To download the official list of Chattiagarh School Holidays 2025, students can also download the PDF for FREE.
|
Chhattisgarh School Holiday List 2025
Why is the list important for Parents and Students?
The list is important for students in the following ways:
-
Helps in scheduling the holidays and study schedule.
-
Enables travel and family event planning
-
Ensures that students stay informed about closures.
