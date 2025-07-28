Chhattisgarh School Holiday List 2025: Month-Wise Public, Government And Festival Holidays

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon
School Holiday List 2025: Planning school activities and vacations becomes much easier when you have a clear list of holidays. In this article, students will be able to learn about the list of public holidays along with school holidays for the year 2025. Check the complete article to know.

Chhattisgarh School Holiday List 2025: The Chhattisgarh School Holiday List 2025 includes all national, regional, religious, and seasonal holidays that all the schools in the state follow. With this holiday list, students, parents and teachers will be able to organise everything accordingly. The article also highlights special closures declared by the government. 

Chhattisgarh Month-Wise Holiday List 2025

Below is the month-wise table of school holidays in Chhattisgarh for 2025, including national, state, and school-specific closures.

Month

Date & Day

Holiday / Occasion

Holiday Type

January

26 January (Sunday)

Republic Day

Gazetted Holiday

Feb

26 February (Wednesday)

Maha Shivaratri

Gazetted Holiday

March

14 March (Friday)

Holi (Dolyatra)

Gazetted + Restricted
 

31 March (Monday)

Eid‑ul‑Fitr

Gazetted Holiday

April

6 April (Sunday)

Ram Navami

Restricted Holiday
 

10 April (Thursday)

Mahavir Jayanti

Gazetted Holiday
 

14 April (Monday)

Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti

Restricted Holiday
 

18 April (Friday)

Good Friday

Gazetted Holiday

May

12 May (Monday)

Buddha Purnima

Gazetted Holiday

June

7 June (Saturday)

Eid‑ul‑Adha (Bakrid)

Gazetted Holiday

July

6 July (Sunday)

Muharram

Gazetted Holiday
 

9–10 July

Monsoon‑related school closure

Special (Rain)
 

24 July (Thursday)

Hareli Tihar

Chhattisgarh Festival

August

9 August (Saturday)

Raksha Bandhan

Restricted Holiday
 

15 August (Friday)

Independence Day

Gazetted Holiday
 

16 August (Saturday)

Janmashtami

Gazetted Holiday
 

26 August (Tuesday)

Hartalika Teej

Restricted Holiday

September

5 September (Friday)

Eid‑e‑Milad

Gazetted Holiday

October

2 October(Thursday)

Dussehra & Gandhi Jayanti

Gazetted Holiday
 

20 October (Monday)

Diwali / Deepavali

Gazetted + Restricted
 

27 October (Monday)

Chhath Puja

Restricted Holiday

November

5 November (Wednesday)

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Gazetted Holiday

December

18 December (Thursday)

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti

Restricted Holiday
 

25 December (Thursday)

Christmas

Gazetted Holiday

To download the official list of Chattiagarh School Holidays 2025, students can also download the PDF for FREE. 

Why is the list important for Parents and Students?

The list is important for students in the following ways: 

  • Helps in scheduling the holidays and study schedule. 

  • Enables travel and family event planning

  • Ensures that students stay informed about closures. 

