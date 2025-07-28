NYT Wordle Hint Today:The New York Times' Wordle puzzle #1500 is a one-of-a-kind test of your vocabulary and ability to think strategically. It gives you a five-letter word that might not be clear right away. But it becomes clear when you do it the right way. If you want to keep winning or just want to feel good about solving the puzzle, you need to know the specific hints for this one. Let's look at what makes today's Wordle different and how to solve it successfully. Is Today's Wordle (#1500) a Tricky One? Wordle number 1500 might be harder than it looks. In fact, the average solve rate shows that it's not too hard because it has a letter combination that isn't very common. And a character that shows up more than once. You can figure it out, though, if you use the right strategy and make a few smart guesses. Don't let the fact that it's hard to read at first stop you; look for letter patterns and positions that are common.

Wordle Hint Today for July 28, 2025 Here are some more clear clues for Wordle no. 1500 to help you find the right answer: How Many Vowels are in Wordle #1500 Today? Today's Wordle answer features just one vowel. So, look for words where a single vowel plays a central role. What Letter Does Wordle #1500 Start With? The Wordle for July 28, 2025, begins with the letter 'S'. Does Wordle Answer Today Have Any Repeated Letters? Yes, Wordle answer today for July 28, 2025 includes one repeated consonant, and they are adjacent! Final Clue for Wordle No. 1500 Think of a word that means smart, wise, or shrewd. It means having common sense or a good understanding of things. What is the Best Wordle Strategy for Today? To master today’s Wordle, consider these expert tips: Start with words that have a lot of letters in them, like R, S, T, L, N, and E, and a mix of vowels. Even though "S" is the first letter of the day, words like "SLATE" or "CRANE" can still be good first guesses to find out where letters are and what they are.

Utilize Color Clues:

Green The letter is correct and in the right spot. Lock it in! Yellow The letter is in the word but in the wrong position. Move it around in your next guess. Gray The letter is not in the word at all. Eliminate it from your vocabulary for subsequent tries. With only one vowel and a repeated consonant, prioritize words that fit this structural pattern. This can help you avoid making guesses that don't work.

Don't use letters you've already crossed out (except in Hard Mode). Every guess should give you new information or back up what you already know. What is Today's Wordle Answer for July 28, 2025? If you want to keep your Wordle streak going, the answer to Wordle #1500 on Monday, July 28, 2025, is... SAVVY "SAVVY" is the right answer to all the clues. It starts with "S," ends with "Y," and has one vowel ("A").. Then, it has a consonant that repeats ("V"). It goes along with the idea of being smart or knowing a lot.