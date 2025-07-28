RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links
Live

TS POLYCET 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result OUT at tgpolycet.nic.in; Check Status Here

The Department of Technical Education, Telangana, has declared the TS POLYCET 2025 final phase seat allotment result on July 28, 2025. Students can check results at tgpolycet.nic.in and complete fee payment and self-reporting by July 29. College reporting is allowed till July 30, and classwork will begin on July 31, 2025.


Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Jul 28, 2025, 18:29 IST
TS POLYCET 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result
TS POLYCET 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result

HIGHLIGHTS

  • TS POLYCET Final Phase Allotment Result 2025 released on July 28.
  • Fee payment and online self-reporting open from July 28 to 29, 2025.
  • Classwork for allotted students will begin from July 31, 2025.

The Department of Technical Education, Telangana, has released the TS POLYCET 2025 final phase seat allotment result today, July 28, 2025. Students who applied for counselling can check their result on the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in. Those who get a seat must pay the fee and do self-reporting online between July 28 and 29, 2025. 

After that, students can report to their allotted colleges from July 28 to 30, 2025. Make sure to complete all steps on time to confirm your seat.

TS POLYCET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Check the following table for the TS POLYCET Counselling 2025 Important Dates:

Event

Date

Provisional allotment of seats on or before

28-Jul-25

Payment of Fee, Self Reporting through website

July 28–29, 2025

Reporting at the allotted College

July 28–30, 2025

Last date for updating candidates' joining details by college

31-Jul-25

Commencement of Academic Session

28-Jul-25

Orientation

July 28–30, 2025

Commencement of Class work

31-Jul-25
LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Jul 28, 2025, 15:41 IST

    TS POLYCET Final Phase Allotment Result 2025: What's next after result?

    Candidates who get a seat in the final phase must first log in and download their provisional allotment order. They must complete the self-reporting online between July 29 and 30, 2025, and also report physically at the allotted college between July 28 and 30, even after online reporting. Carry original documents, photocopies, and pay the admission fee as instructed.

  • Jul 28, 2025, 14:45 IST

    TS POLYCET Final Phase Allotment Result 2025: How to Check?

    Students can check their result by following steps:

    • Visit the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in.
    • Click on the TS POLYCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Link.
    • Enter login details like registration number and password.
    • Download and print it out for future use.
  • Jul 28, 2025, 13:44 IST

    TS POLYCET Final Phase Allotment Result 2025 Out

    TS POLYCET Final Phase Allotment Result 2025 has been released today, 28th July on the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in.

  • Jul 28, 2025, 13:40 IST

    TS POLYCET Final Phase Allotment Result 2025: Login Details

    Candidates can download their result as it has been released, check the following details to download result:

    • Registration number
    • Password
  • Jul 28, 2025, 13:37 IST

    TS POLYCET Final Phase Allotment Result 2025: Result Out

    TS POLYCET Final Phase Allotment Result 2025 has been released on the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in/college_allotment.aspx.

  • Jul 28, 2025, 13:19 IST

    TS POLYCET Final Phase Seat Allotment Result 2025: Date and Time

    TS POLYCET Final Phase Seat Allotment Result 2025 is going to be released today 28th July, 2025.

  • Jul 28, 2025, 13:17 IST

    TS POLYCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result: Steps to Check

    • Go to the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in

    • Click on “TS POLYCET Final Phase Seat Allotment 2025”

    • Log in using your registration number and password

    • View your allotment result on the screen

    • Download and save it for future reference

  • Jul 28, 2025, 13:13 IST

    TS POLYCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result: Official Website to Check

    Candidates can check the TS POLYCET Final Phase Seat Allotment Result 2025 on the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in, once released.

How to Check TS POLYCET Final Phase Allotment Result?

Check the following steps to check TS POLYCET Seat Allotment 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says "TS POLYCET Final Phase Seat Allotment 2025"

Step 3: Enter your login details like registration number and password.

Step 4: Your seat allotment result will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and save a copy for future use.

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News