TS POLYCET 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result OUT at tgpolycet.nic.in; Check Status Here

The Department of Technical Education, Telangana, has released the TS POLYCET 2025 final phase seat allotment result today, July 28, 2025. Students who applied for counselling can check their result on the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in. Those who get a seat must pay the fee and do self-reporting online between July 28 and 29, 2025.

After that, students can report to their allotted colleges from July 28 to 30, 2025. Make sure to complete all steps on time to confirm your seat.

TS POLYCET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Check the following table for the TS POLYCET Counselling 2025 Important Dates: