School Assembly News Headlines Today 29th July, 2025: 19-Year-Old Divya Deshmukh Crowned FIDE Women’s World Cup Champion And Get Other Important News Updates Here

School Assembly: The purpose of the morning school assemblies is to educate, motivate, and engage students in the latest global events. Every day, several important announcements and events occur that all students need to be aware of. Check the important news headlines for today.

Jul 28, 2025, 18:02 IST

School Assembly News Headlines: Need a script to present yourself as the speaker for the news headlines of tomorrow's school assembly news headlines? Don’t worry, we have got you covered.  All of the important news events that you can address at your school assembly will be covered in this article, with a focus on sports, the national economy, and international politics. This allows you to write your screenplay the day before the school assembly. The news highlights offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality, ranging from environmental projects and awareness days to national education reforms and adjustments to school policies.

National News Headlines For School Assembly

  • Operation Sindoor debate: 'They never asked how many enemy aircraft we shot down’ - Rajnath Singh hits out at opposition over queries

  • Aadhaar, voter ID valid for SIR in Bihar: SC tells poll panel; says no interim stay on draft electoral roll publication

  • Pahalgam attack mastermind Suleman Shah killed in Kashmir encounter: Sources

  • ‘Free bus rides to push up the number of female commuters’

  • SC Slams MP Minister: No Public Apology Yet for Remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi

  • Legacy of Chola dynasty provides road map for modern India, says PM Modi in Tamil Nadu

International News Headlines For School Assembly

  • Thailand, Cambodia agree to ‘immediate, unconditional’ ceasefire: Malaysia

  • US-China talks to restart as hopes grow for trade war truce extension

  • An American Airlines jet at Denver International Airport was evacuated due to a landing gear incident

  • Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister says South Korea remains the ‘enemy’ and there’s ‘no interest’ in talks

  • Trump’s AI Tool Targets Massive Federal Regulation Cuts, Sparks Legal and Ethical Debate

Sports News Assembly School Headlines

  • Chess | Historic! 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh crowned FIDE Women’s World Cup champion

  • R Ashwin rips into Ben Stokes: 'Your frustration, not our problem!' — Defends Ravindra Jadeja, Washington

  • Liverpool agrees £65.5m sale of winger Luis Díaz to Bayern Munich

  • Jagadeesan replaces Pant in India squad for fifth Test at The Oval

  • ‘Terror and sports cannot go together’: Congress on Asia Cup matches against Pakistan

  • IND vs ENG fifth Test: Shardul, Kamboj likely to be benched as India searches for ‘Perfect 11

Thought Of The Day

"The truest echo of our steps isn't in the sound they make, but in the ripple they leave behind."

Meaning: This thought encourages us to consider the lasting impact of our actions rather than just the immediate impression. It suggests that what truly matters is not the fleeting attention or recognition we might receive ("the sound"), but the enduring, often unseen, effects our choices and deeds have on the world and the people around us ("the ripple"). It's a call to be mindful of our influence, recognising that even small actions can create far-reaching consequences.

