Engineer's Day 2025: Date, Theme and Whose Birth Anniversary is celebrated on 15 September?

Engineer’s Day is a special occasion that celebrates the hard work, creativity, and dedication of engineers who shape the world around us. From the bridges we cross and the buildings we live in, to the technology we use every day, engineers play a key role in making life easier and society more advanced. Every year in India, this day is observed with great respect and enthusiasm to remind us of the importance of engineering in nation-building. It is also a day to inspire young minds to take up engineering as a career and to honour the legacy of one of India’s greatest engineers, Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.
Engineer’s Day 2025 Date
Engineer’s Day in India is observed on 15 September every year. In 2025, it will fall on Monday, 15 September 2025. The date remains the same annually, and the celebrations take place across schools, colleges, universities, and engineering institutions throughout the country.
Engineer’s Day 2025 Theme
Each year, Engineer’s Day is celebrated with a specific theme that reflects the changing needs and advancements of the modern world. The theme for Engineer’s Day 2025 is expected to be “Deep Tech & Engineering Excellence: Driving India’s Techade.” This theme highlights how cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum computing, and sustainable innovations are driving India towards becoming a global leader in technology. It also encourages engineers to focus on excellence, problem-solving, and innovation to address challenges and build a better future.
Whose Birth Anniversary is Celebrated on 15 September?
Engineer’s Day in India is observed on 15 September to mark the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, one of the greatest engineers and visionaries in Indian history. Born on 15 September 1861 in Muddenahalli, Karnataka, Sir M. Visvesvaraya made remarkable contributions in the fields of irrigation, flood management, and infrastructure development. He also served as the Dewan of Mysore from 1912 to 1918 and played a key role in modernizing the state with new industries, educational institutions, and public works. His dedication and engineering brilliance earned him the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in 1955. Today, his birthday is remembered not only to honour his legacy but also to inspire future generations of engineers to follow his path of innovation, discipline, and service to the nation.
