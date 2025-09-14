Engineer's Day 2025: Date, Theme and Whose Birth Anniversary is celebrated on 15 September?

Engineer’s Day is a special occasion that celebrates the hard work, creativity, and dedication of engineers who shape the world around us. From the bridges we cross and the buildings we live in, to the technology we use every day, engineers play a key role in making life easier and society more advanced. Every year in India, this day is observed with great respect and enthusiasm to remind us of the importance of engineering in nation-building. It is also a day to inspire young minds to take up engineering as a career and to honour the legacy of one of India’s greatest engineers, Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

Engineer’s Day 2025 Date

Engineer’s Day in India is observed on 15 September every year. In 2025, it will fall on Monday, 15 September 2025. The date remains the same annually, and the celebrations take place across schools, colleges, universities, and engineering institutions throughout the country.