CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 Released at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, Download September 21 Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 Out : The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has released the admit cards for the Staff Nurse (HSSN25) recruitment exam. The written exam for the Staff Nurse posts is scheduled to be held on September 21, 2025 from 11.00 a.m to 01.15 pm across the state.

Candidates who have registered successfully for these exams can download their admit cards from the official CG Vyapam website-https://vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 Download

The CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 download link is available on the official website. However we have provided the link below to download directly the hall ticket

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 Download Link

How to download CG Vyapam Admit Card 2025?

You can download the Staff Nurse Hall ticket after following the steps given below-