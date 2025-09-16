CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 Released at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, Download September 21 Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
By Manish Kumar
Sep 16, 2025, 11:06 IST

Get all details about CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 here
CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 Out : The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has released the admit cards for the Staff Nurse (HSSN25) recruitment exam. The written exam for the Staff Nurse posts is scheduled to be held on September 21, 2025 from 11.00 a.m to 01.15 pm across the state.
Candidates who have registered successfully for these exams can download their admit cards from the official CG Vyapam website-https://vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 Download

The CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 download link is available on the official website. However we have provided the link below to download directly the hall ticket

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

How to download CG Vyapam Admit Card 2025?

You can download the Staff Nurse Hall ticket after following the steps given below-

  • First you go to the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.
  • Then go to the 'Admit Card' tab on the home page.
  • Clink on the link-संचालनालय, स्वास्थ्य सेवायें, छत्तीसगढ़ के अंतर्गत स्टाफ नर्स पदों की भर्ती परीक्षा (HSSN25) के प्रवेश पत्र
  • Fill in your required details (login credentials.
  • Download CG Vyapam Admit Card.
  • Print the admit card for future reference.

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse 2025 Exam Day Instructions

Candidates appearing in the exam scheduled on September 21, 2025 are advised to follow strictly the exam day guidelines at exam venue. Check the details given below-

  • Candidates must be present in the examination centre at least 2 hours before the start time of the examination so that the candidates can be verified and frisked.
  • Entry in the examination centre after 10:30 am is prohibited.
  • Come to the examination wearing light coloured half sleeve clothes.
  • Wear slippers as footwear.
  • Any type of ear jewellery is prohibited.
  • It is prohibited to go out of the examination hall in the first half hour of the examination and in the last half hour after the examination.
  • It is completely prohibited to carry any type of communication device, electronic device, electronic watch, purse, pouch, scarf, belt, cap etc. in the examination hall.



