Bihar STET 2025: Apply Online Begins at secondary.biharboardonline.com - Check Registration Last Date, Eligibility and More

Bihar STET Apply Online 2025: As per the media reports, the application process for the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 is going to start from today, 08 September 2025. Bihar STET is a mandatory exam for candidates who aim to teach in secondary and higher secondary schools across Bihar. The online application window started on 8 September 2025 and will close on 16 September 2025. What is STET? STET (State Teacher Eligibility Test) is a state-level examination conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). It assesses a candidate's eligibility to teach secondary (Classes 9-10) and higher secondary (Classes 11-12) students in government or aided schools in Bihar. Bihar STET Vacancy 2025 – Overview The Bihar STET is going to be conducted by the Bihar Secondary Education Board. The official notification is expected to be released on 08 September 2025.

Particulars Details Exam Name Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 Conducted By Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Notification Date 8 September 2025 (Expected) Application Dates 8 September-16 September 2025 Selection Process Written Exam → Results (Score-based eligibility) Official Website secondary.biharboardonline.com Mode of Exam Computer-Based Test (CBT) Papers Paper I (Class 9-10), Paper II (Class 11-12) Negative Marking No negative marking Exam Dates 04-25 October 2025 Result Declaration 01 November 2025 Bihar STET Apply Online 2025 Link Candidates can start applying on the BSEB official portal for Bihar STET exam 2025. Access the link given below to apply for the Bihar STET. Bihar STET Apply Online 2025 Apply Here

Bihar STET Application Form The candidates who wish to apply for the Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) can visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. The official notification for Bihar STET is still awaited. It is expected to be released today. Once the notification is released the candidates can start applying. Bihar STET 2025: Exam Structure and Subject Details Candidates who are going to apply for the Bihar STET exam must go through the Bihar STET syllabus and exam pattern very carefully. candidates can download the syllabus and exam structure from the link provided below. Download Bihar STET Paper 1 & 2 Syllabus Bihar STET Eligibility Candidates must meet certain eligibility requirements, in order to apply for the Bihar STET exam. The eligibility criteria includes the educational qualifications and the age limit. The details for the eligibility criteria are provided below:

Bihar STET Qualifications In order to be eligible for the Bihar STET exam, candidates must possess the following educational qualifications: Paper I (Classes 9-10):

Bachelor’s degree in the relevant subject with at least 50% marks plus B.Ed., or



Four-year integrated B.Ed. course, or coursework as per NCTE norms.

Paper II (Classes 11-12):

Master’s degree in relevant subject with at least 50% marks plus B.Ed., or equivalent credentials per NCTE norms.



Some subjects may allow exceptions (e.g. Computer Science without B.Ed.) Bihar STET 2025: Age Limit and Relaxation Criteria The candidates applying for Bihar STET must be of a certain age as on 01 August 2025. The details are provided below: General (Male): up to 37 years

General (Female) / BC / EBC: up to 40 years

SC / ST: up to 42 years

Bihar STET Recruitment 2025: Important Dates The BSEB is soon expected to release the Bihar STET 2025 notification. Candidates can visit the official portal for the information related to the Bihar STET application form important dates. Event Date Notification & Apply Online 8 September 2025 (Expected) Last Date to Apply 16 September 2025 Exam Dates 4-25 October 2025 Result Declaration 1 November 2025 Bihar STET 2025: Certificate Validity The candidates who will clear the Bihar STET exam will get a certificate which proves their eligibility for the teaching positions across the state of Bihar. The validity of Bihar STET certificate is for lifetime, which means, if the candidate has qualified the Bihar STET exam once, then they are eligible to apply for the teaching posts for a lifetime. They didn’t need to reappear for the exam.