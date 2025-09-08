Schools Holiday (8 September)
Bihar STET 2025: Apply Online Begins at secondary.biharboardonline.com - Check Registration Last Date, Eligibility and More

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 8, 2025, 17:04 IST

Bihar STET Apply Online 2025: The Bihar Board has begun the online application process for the Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025. Bihar STET apply online starts from 8 September and the registrations will close on 16 September 2025. Candidates can apply via secondary.biharboardonline.com. Get the application form link, other details on this page.

Bihar STET 2025
Bihar STET Apply Online 2025: As per the media reports, the application process for the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 is going to start from today, 08 September 2025. Bihar STET is a mandatory exam for candidates who aim to teach in secondary and higher secondary schools across Bihar. The online application window started on 8 September 2025 and will close on 16 September 2025

What is STET?

STET (State Teacher Eligibility Test) is a state-level examination conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). It assesses a candidate's eligibility to teach secondary (Classes 9-10) and higher secondary (Classes 11-12) students in government or aided schools in Bihar.

Bihar STET Vacancy 2025 – Overview

The Bihar STET is going to be conducted by the Bihar Secondary Education Board. The official notification is expected to be released on 08 September 2025.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025

Conducted By

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Notification Date

8 September 2025 (Expected)

Application Dates

8 September-16 September 2025

Selection Process

Written Exam → Results (Score-based eligibility)

Official Website

secondary.biharboardonline.com

Mode of Exam

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Papers

Paper I (Class 9-10), Paper II (Class 11-12)

Negative Marking

No negative marking

Exam Dates

04-25 October 2025

Result Declaration

01 November 2025

Bihar STET Apply Online 2025 Link

Candidates can start applying on the BSEB official portal for Bihar STET exam 2025. Access the link given below to apply for the Bihar STET.

Bihar STET Apply Online 2025

Apply Here

Bihar STET Application Form

The candidates who wish to apply for the Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) can visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. The official notification for Bihar STET is still awaited. It is expected to be released today. Once the notification is released the candidates can start applying.

Bihar STET 2025: Exam Structure and Subject Details

Candidates who are going to apply for the Bihar STET exam must go through the Bihar STET syllabus and exam pattern very carefully. candidates can download the syllabus and exam structure from the link provided below.

Download Bihar STET Paper 1 & 2 Syllabus

Bihar STET Eligibility

Candidates must meet certain eligibility requirements, in order to apply for the Bihar STET exam. The eligibility criteria includes the educational qualifications and the age limit. The details for the eligibility criteria are provided below:

Bihar STET Qualifications

In order to be eligible for the Bihar STET exam, candidates must possess the following educational qualifications:

  • Paper I (Classes 9-10):

    • Bachelor’s degree in the relevant subject with at least 50% marks plus B.Ed., or

    • Four-year integrated B.Ed. course, or coursework as per NCTE norms.

  • Paper II (Classes 11-12):

    • Master’s degree in relevant subject with at least 50% marks plus B.Ed., or equivalent credentials per NCTE norms.

    • Some subjects may allow exceptions (e.g. Computer Science without B.Ed.)

Bihar STET 2025: Age Limit and Relaxation Criteria

The candidates applying for Bihar STET must be of a certain age as on 01 August 2025. The details are provided below:

  • General (Male): up to 37 years

  • General (Female) / BC / EBC: up to 40 years

  • SC / ST: up to 42 years

Bihar STET Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

The BSEB is soon expected to release the Bihar STET 2025 notification. Candidates can visit the official portal for the information related to the Bihar STET application form important dates.

Event

Date

Notification & Apply Online

8 September 2025 (Expected)

Last Date to Apply

16 September 2025

Exam Dates

4-25 October 2025

Result Declaration

1 November 2025

Bihar STET 2025: Certificate Validity

The candidates who will clear the Bihar STET exam will get a certificate which proves their eligibility for the teaching positions across the state of Bihar. The validity of Bihar STET certificate is for lifetime, which means, if the candidate has qualified the Bihar STET exam once, then they are eligible to apply for the teaching posts for a lifetime. They didn’t need to reappear for the exam.

Bihar STET Vacancy 2025

Currently, specifics like total vacancies and category-wise distribution are not yet released. The detailed breakdown will be available once the official notification is published. Stay tuned to the BSEB portal for updates.


