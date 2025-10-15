Bihar STET Syllabus 2025: Download PDF for Paper 1 and 2, Check Exam Pattern

Key Points
- Bihar STET 2025 has two papers: Paper 1 for Classes 9-10 and Paper 2 for 11-12.
- Each paper includes subject-specific content and pedagogy.
- Candidates must prepare according to the detailed syllabus for their chosen subject and class level.
Bihar STET Syllabus 2025: The Bihar STET Syllabus 2025 outlines the detailed subjects and topics that candidates need to study for both Paper 1 (for Classes 9 and 10) and Paper 2 (for Classes 11 and 12) of the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test. With the Bihar STET 2025 is going to be held from 14 October till 16 November 2025, aspirants should start preparing early by understanding the section-wise syllabus and key topics for each paper to ensure a strong performance.
The Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 is conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) to recruit eligible teachers for secondary and higher secondary levels. A complete understanding of the Bihar STET syllabus and exam pattern is crucial for effective preparation. Candidates must focus on the paper-specific topics to streamline their study plans and enhance their chances of qualifying the examination.
Bihar STET Syllabus 2025
The Bihar STET 2025 examination is divided into two papers. Paper 1 is meant for candidates aiming to teach Classes 9 and 10, while Paper 2 is intended for those aspiring to teach Classes 11 and 12. Before diving into the detailed syllabus, here is an overview of the Bihar STET 2025 exam structure:
|
Particulars
|
Bihar STET Paper 1
|
Bihar STET Paper 2
|
Mode of Examination
|
Online (Computer-Based Test)
|
Online (Computer-Based Test)
|
Total Subjects
|
1 (Subject-specific) + Pedagogy
|
1 (Subject-specific) + Pedagogy
|
Subjects Included
|
Specific subject + Teaching Ability
|
Specific subject + Teaching Ability
|
Duration
|
2 hours 30 minutes
|
2 hours 30 minutes
|
Type of Questions
|
Objective (Multiple Choice Questions)
|
Objective (Multiple Choice Questions)
|
Total Questions
|
150
|
150
|
Total Marks
|
150
|
150
Bihar STET Paper 1 Syllabus 2025 (For Classes 9 and 10)
Bihar STET Paper 1 is designed for candidates who wish to become teachers for Classes 9 and 10. The syllabus focuses on subject-specific knowledge along with teaching ability. Here’s an overview of the major subjects and their key topics:
|
Subject
|
Detailed Topics
|
Child Development and Pedagogy (Teaching Ability)
|
- Growth and development of learners
- Learning theories and their application
- Teaching methodologies and techniques
- Classroom management and discipline
- Educational psychology principles
|
Subject Concerned (Any one chosen by candidate)
|
- Hindi: Grammar, Literature, Comprehension, Writing Skills
- English: Grammar, Vocabulary, Literature, Comprehension
- Mathematics: Number System, Algebra, Geometry, Mensuration, Statistics
- Science: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Environment
- Social Science: History, Geography, Civics, Economics
- Other subjects: Sanskrit, Urdu, etc., based on the chosen specialization
Bihar STET Syllabus 2025 in Hindi: Download PDF of Paper 1 All Subjects
|
Bihar STET Paper 1 Syllabus
|
Download Links
|
Bihar STET Hindi Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Urdu Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Bangla Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Maithili Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Sanskrit Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Arabic Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Persian Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Bhojpuri Syllabus
|
Bihar STET English Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Mathematics Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Science Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Social Studies Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Physical Education Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Music Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Fine Arts Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Nritya Syllabus
Bihar STET Paper 2 Syllabus 2025 (For Classes 11 and 12)
Bihar STET Paper 2 is meant for candidates who aspire to teach senior secondary classes (11th and 12th). It also includes questions from the subject concerned and teaching methodology.
|
Subject
|
Detailed Topics
|
Child Development and Pedagogy (Teaching Ability)
|
- Learner development (adolescents)
- Principles of teaching
- Curriculum and syllabus planning
- Educational evaluation
- Classroom interaction and communication strategies
|
Subject Concerned (Any one chosen by candidate)
|
- Hindi: Advanced grammar, Prose, Poetry, Drama
- English: Literature, Grammar, Composition, Phonetics
- Mathematics: Sets, Relations, Functions, Calculus, Statistics, Probability
- Physics: Mechanics, Thermodynamics, Electromagnetism, Modern Physics
- Chemistry: Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry
- Biology: Genetics, Ecology, Human Physiology, Biotechnology
- Commerce: Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics
- Social Science: History, Political Science, Geography, Sociology
- Computer Science: Programming, Networking, Data Structures
Bihar STET Paper 2 Syllabus 2025: Download PDF
Candidates can download the subject-wise Syllabus PDF for the Bihar STET exam 2025 here. The Bihar STET Paper 2 is conducted to test the candidate's eligibility to teach at the higher secondary level (Class 11-12). Download the syllabus PDF from the links given below for the concerned subject of your choice.
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Subject-Specific Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Hindi Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 English Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Maths Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Zoology Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Urdu Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Sociology Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Sanskrit Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Psychology Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Political Science Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Physics Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Physical Geography Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Philosophy Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Persian Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Pali Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Music Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Maithili Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Magadhi Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Home Science Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 History Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Economics Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Computer Science Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Commerce Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Chemistry Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Botany Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Bhojpuri Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Bangla Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Arabic Syllabus
|
Bihar STET Paper 2 Agriculture Syllabus
Bihar STET Commerce Syllabus
Candidates can download the Bihar STET Commerce syllabus from the PDF given below. Those candidates who have opted their subject as Commerce to appear for the exam must necessarily check the syllabus and go through it to prepare well.
Download the Bihar STET Commerce Syllabus
The Bihar STET certification is mandatory for recruitment in government and private secondary schools in Bihar. Candidates are advised to stay updated with the official Bihar STET 2025 notification for exam schedules, admit card releases, and other important updates. Begin your preparation early by covering all subject topics thoroughly and practicing mock tests to boost your confidence and score.
