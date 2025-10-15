Bihar STET Syllabus 2025: Download PDF for Paper 1 and 2, Check Exam Pattern

Key Points Bihar STET 2025 has two papers: Paper 1 for Classes 9-10 and Paper 2 for 11-12.

Each paper includes subject-specific content and pedagogy.

Candidates must prepare according to the detailed syllabus for their chosen subject and class level.

Bihar STET Syllabus 2025: The Bihar STET Syllabus 2025 outlines the detailed subjects and topics that candidates need to study for both Paper 1 (for Classes 9 and 10) and Paper 2 (for Classes 11 and 12) of the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test. With the Bihar STET 2025 is going to be held from 14 October till 16 November 2025, aspirants should start preparing early by understanding the section-wise syllabus and key topics for each paper to ensure a strong performance. The Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 is conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) to recruit eligible teachers for secondary and higher secondary levels. A complete understanding of the Bihar STET syllabus and exam pattern is crucial for effective preparation. Candidates must focus on the paper-specific topics to streamline their study plans and enhance their chances of qualifying the examination.

Bihar STET Syllabus 2025 The Bihar STET 2025 examination is divided into two papers. Paper 1 is meant for candidates aiming to teach Classes 9 and 10, while Paper 2 is intended for those aspiring to teach Classes 11 and 12. Before diving into the detailed syllabus, here is an overview of the Bihar STET 2025 exam structure: Particulars Bihar STET Paper 1 Bihar STET Paper 2 Mode of Examination Online (Computer-Based Test) Online (Computer-Based Test) Total Subjects 1 (Subject-specific) + Pedagogy 1 (Subject-specific) + Pedagogy Subjects Included Specific subject + Teaching Ability Specific subject + Teaching Ability Duration 2 hours 30 minutes 2 hours 30 minutes Type of Questions Objective (Multiple Choice Questions) Objective (Multiple Choice Questions) Total Questions 150 150 Total Marks 150 150

Bihar STET Paper 1 Syllabus 2025 (For Classes 9 and 10) Bihar STET Paper 1 is designed for candidates who wish to become teachers for Classes 9 and 10. The syllabus focuses on subject-specific knowledge along with teaching ability. Here’s an overview of the major subjects and their key topics: Subject Detailed Topics Child Development and Pedagogy (Teaching Ability) - Growth and development of learners - Learning theories and their application - Teaching methodologies and techniques - Classroom management and discipline - Educational psychology principles Subject Concerned (Any one chosen by candidate) - Hindi: Grammar, Literature, Comprehension, Writing Skills - English: Grammar, Vocabulary, Literature, Comprehension - Mathematics: Number System, Algebra, Geometry, Mensuration, Statistics - Science: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Environment - Social Science: History, Geography, Civics, Economics - Other subjects: Sanskrit, Urdu, etc., based on the chosen specialization

Bihar STET Paper 2 Syllabus 2025 (For Classes 11 and 12) Bihar STET Paper 2 is meant for candidates who aspire to teach senior secondary classes (11th and 12th). It also includes questions from the subject concerned and teaching methodology. Subject Detailed Topics Child Development and Pedagogy (Teaching Ability) - Learner development (adolescents) - Principles of teaching - Curriculum and syllabus planning - Educational evaluation - Classroom interaction and communication strategies Subject Concerned (Any one chosen by candidate) - Hindi: Advanced grammar, Prose, Poetry, Drama - English: Literature, Grammar, Composition, Phonetics - Mathematics: Sets, Relations, Functions, Calculus, Statistics, Probability - Physics: Mechanics, Thermodynamics, Electromagnetism, Modern Physics - Chemistry: Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry - Biology: Genetics, Ecology, Human Physiology, Biotechnology - Commerce: Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics - Social Science: History, Political Science, Geography, Sociology - Computer Science: Programming, Networking, Data Structures