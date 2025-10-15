Bihar STET Syllabus 2025: Download PDF for Paper 1 and 2, Check Exam Pattern

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Today
By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 15, 2025, 11:08 IST

Bihar STET Syllabus 2025: The Bihar STET Syllabus 2025 outlines the key subjects and topics for candidates aspiring to teach Secondary (Class 9-10) and Higher secondary (Class 11-12) classes. The syllabus is an important resource that adds value to the preparation. Check detailed subject-wise Bihar STET syllabus and topics, exam highlights and download paper-wise pdf below to start your preparation effectively.

Bihar STET Syllabus 2025
Key Points

  • Bihar STET 2025 has two papers: Paper 1 for Classes 9-10 and Paper 2 for 11-12.
  • Each paper includes subject-specific content and pedagogy.
  • Candidates must prepare according to the detailed syllabus for their chosen subject and class level.

Bihar STET Syllabus 2025: The Bihar STET Syllabus 2025 outlines the detailed subjects and topics that candidates need to study for both Paper 1 (for Classes 9 and 10) and Paper 2 (for Classes 11 and 12) of the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test. With the Bihar STET 2025 is going to be held from 14 October till 16 November 2025, aspirants should start preparing early by understanding the section-wise syllabus and key topics for each paper to ensure a strong performance.

The Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 is conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) to recruit eligible teachers for secondary and higher secondary levels. A complete understanding of the Bihar STET syllabus and exam pattern is crucial for effective preparation. Candidates must focus on the paper-specific topics to streamline their study plans and enhance their chances of qualifying the examination.

Bihar STET Syllabus 2025

The Bihar STET 2025 examination is divided into two papers. Paper 1 is meant for candidates aiming to teach Classes 9 and 10, while Paper 2 is intended for those aspiring to teach Classes 11 and 12. Before diving into the detailed syllabus, here is an overview of the Bihar STET 2025 exam structure:

Particulars

Bihar STET Paper 1

Bihar STET Paper 2

Mode of Examination

Online (Computer-Based Test)

Online (Computer-Based Test)

Total Subjects

1 (Subject-specific) + Pedagogy

1 (Subject-specific) + Pedagogy

Subjects Included

Specific subject + Teaching Ability

Specific subject + Teaching Ability

Duration

2 hours 30 minutes

2 hours 30 minutes

Type of Questions

Objective (Multiple Choice Questions)

Objective (Multiple Choice Questions)

Total Questions

150

150

Total Marks

150

150

Bihar STET Paper 1 Syllabus 2025 (For Classes 9 and 10)

Bihar STET Paper 1 is designed for candidates who wish to become teachers for Classes 9 and 10. The syllabus focuses on subject-specific knowledge along with teaching ability. Here’s an overview of the major subjects and their key topics:

Subject

Detailed Topics

Child Development and Pedagogy (Teaching Ability)

- Growth and development of learners

- Learning theories and their application

- Teaching methodologies and techniques

- Classroom management and discipline

- Educational psychology principles

Subject Concerned (Any one chosen by candidate)

- Hindi: Grammar, Literature, Comprehension, Writing Skills

- English: Grammar, Vocabulary, Literature, Comprehension

- Mathematics: Number System, Algebra, Geometry, Mensuration, Statistics

- Science: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Environment

- Social Science: History, Geography, Civics, Economics

- Other subjects: Sanskrit, Urdu, etc., based on the chosen specialization

Bihar STET Syllabus 2025 in Hindi: Download PDF of Paper 1 All Subjects

Bihar STET Paper 1 Syllabus

Download Links

Bihar STET Hindi Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Urdu Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Bangla Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Maithili Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Sanskrit Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Arabic Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Persian Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Bhojpuri Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET English Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Mathematics Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Science Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Social Studies Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Physical Education Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Music Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Fine Arts Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Nritya Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 Syllabus 2025 (For Classes 11 and 12)

Bihar STET Paper 2 is meant for candidates who aspire to teach senior secondary classes (11th and 12th). It also includes questions from the subject concerned and teaching methodology.

Subject

Detailed Topics

Child Development and Pedagogy (Teaching Ability)

- Learner development (adolescents)

- Principles of teaching

- Curriculum and syllabus planning

- Educational evaluation

- Classroom interaction and communication strategies

Subject Concerned (Any one chosen by candidate)

- Hindi: Advanced grammar, Prose, Poetry, Drama

- English: Literature, Grammar, Composition, Phonetics

- Mathematics: Sets, Relations, Functions, Calculus, Statistics, Probability

- Physics: Mechanics, Thermodynamics, Electromagnetism, Modern Physics

- Chemistry: Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry

- Biology: Genetics, Ecology, Human Physiology, Biotechnology

- Commerce: Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics

- Social Science: History, Political Science, Geography, Sociology

- Computer Science: Programming, Networking, Data Structures

Bihar STET Paper 2 Syllabus 2025: Download PDF

Candidates can download the subject-wise Syllabus PDF for the Bihar STET exam 2025 here. The Bihar STET Paper 2 is conducted to test the candidate's eligibility to teach at the higher secondary level (Class 11-12). Download the syllabus PDF from the links given below for the concerned subject of your choice.

Bihar STET Paper 2 Subject-Specific Syllabus

  

Bihar STET Paper 2 Hindi Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 English Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 Maths Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 Zoology Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 Urdu Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 Sociology Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 Sanskrit Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 Psychology Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 Political Science Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 Physics Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 Physical Geography Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 Philosophy Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 Persian Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 Pali Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 Music Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 Maithili Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 Magadhi Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 Home Science Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 History Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 Economics Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 Computer Science Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 Commerce Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 Chemistry Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 Botany Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 Bhojpuri Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 Bangla Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 Arabic Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 Agriculture Syllabus

Download PDF

Bihar STET Commerce Syllabus

Candidates can download the Bihar STET Commerce syllabus from the PDF given below. Those candidates who have opted their subject as Commerce to appear for the exam must necessarily check the syllabus and go through it to prepare well.

Download the Bihar STET Commerce Syllabus

The Bihar STET certification is mandatory for recruitment in government and private secondary schools in Bihar. Candidates are advised to stay updated with the official Bihar STET 2025 notification for exam schedules, admit card releases, and other important updates. Begin your preparation early by covering all subject topics thoroughly and practicing mock tests to boost your confidence and score.

