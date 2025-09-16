MP Police Constable Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern: Check Subject Wise Topics & Download PDF

MP Police Constable Syllabus 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 7500 vacancies for Constable (General Duty) posts. Candidates eyeing this post should start their preparation now to cover the entire syllabus within the allotted time. MPESB Police Constable syllabus covers three sections, namely GK & Reasoning, Intellectual Ability & Mental Aptitude and Science & Simple Arithmetic. Candidates will get 2 hours to solve 100 MCQs in the exam. Therefore, it is necessary to clear the basics and master the core concepts of all the topics outlined in the syllabus. This article outlines the latest MP Police Constable Syllabus for all subjects along with the exam pattern and marking scheme here. MP Police Constable Syllabus 2025

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the exam requirements along with exam-specific subjects in the official notification. Mastering all the chapters specified in the syllabus can maximise your chances of success. You will be able to prioritise only those chapters that can appear in the question paper. Look at the overview of the MP Police Constable syllabus tabulated below. Exam Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) Post Name Constable (General Duty) Vacancies 7500 Selection Process Written Exam & Physical Efficiency Test Question Type MCQs Maximum Marks 100 Negative Marking No MP Police Constable Syllabus PDF Free access to the MP Police Constable syllabus PDF can help exam-takers simplify their overall preparation. They will be able to focus more on the chapters that are important from the exam viewpoint. Thus, downloading the syllabus PDF can be advantageous for their preparation.

MP Police Constable Syllabus PDF Download MP Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should be aware of the MP Police Constable exam pattern to get an idea of the test format, number of questions, marking scheme, duration, maximum marks, and other details. The written exam comprises 100 multiple-choice questions worth 100 marks. The test duration will be 2 hours. As per the official marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark, and there shall be no negative marking for incorrect answers or unattempted questions. Check the MP Police Constable exam pattern below in detail: Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Exam Duration General Knowledge & Reasoning 40 40 2 hours Intellectual Ability & Mental Aptitude 30 30 Science & Simple Arithmetic 30 30 Total 100 100

MP Police Constable Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics The MP Police Constable syllabus is divided into various subjects, namely GK & Reasoning, Intellectual Ability & Mental Aptitude and Science & Simple Arithmetic. The standard of questions will be at the level of Class VIII of the MP Board of Secondary Education. You must build strong fundamentals across all the topics to score well in the exam and get shortlisted for the further rounds. Check the subject-wise syllabus for the MP Police Constable exam discussed below. MP Police Constable Syllabus for General Knowledge General Knowledge is one of the crucial sections that evaluates candidates’ current events and recent happenings across the world. It includes the following important topics: History

Geography

Economics

Science & Technology

Sports

Indian National Movement

Polity

Culture

Constitution

Countries and Capitals

Current Affairs, etc

MP Police Constable Syllabus for Reasoning The reasoning section is designed to assess test-takers' logical thinking and decision-making skills. Some of the crucial topics for this subject are as follows: Verbal Reasoning

Decision Making

Analogy

Blood Relation

Coding and Decoding

Statement & Conclusion

Ranking

Series

Clock & Calendars

Figure Classification

Sitting Arrangements

Puzzles, etc MP Police Constable Syllabus for Science The science section covers questions from areas like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, etc. It involves the following important topics: Physics

Biology

Chemistry

Behavioural Sciences

Earth Sciences

Social Sciences, etc MP Police Constable Syllabus for Mathematics The mathematics section aims to evaluate candidates' ability to understand numbers, calculation speed, and grip over accuracy. It includes the following important topics: