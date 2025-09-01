NEET PG Counselling 2025 Begins Soon at mcc.nic.in; Check Expected Date and Time

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to commence the NEET PG Counselling 2025 registration process soon. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences issued the NEET PG 2025 scorecard on August 29, 2025. NBEMS will be issuing the NEET PG AIQ 50% Seats scorecards on September 5, 2025.

According to the details provided on the official notification, the All India 50% Quota Scorecard of candidates who are eligible for online counseling for All India 50% quota seats can be seen and downloaded from NBEMS website natboard.edu.in on or after September 5, 2025. Students can visit the candidate login link to download the scorecards.

When will NEET PG 2025 Counselling Commence

Since the All India 50% Quota Scorecard of candidates who are eligible for online counseling for All India 50% quota is expected to be issued on September 5, it is expected that the counselling process will begin by this week. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates on the NEET PG 2025 counselling.