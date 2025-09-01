IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Begins Soon at mcc.nic.in; Check Expected Date and Time

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 1, 2025, 12:01 IST

NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule is expected to be released soon on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee. Candidates who have qualified their NEET PG 2025 exams can apply for the counselling process soon at mcc.nic.in. 

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to commence the NEET PG Counselling 2025 registration process soon. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences issued the NEET PG 2025 scorecard on August 29, 2025. NBEMS will be issuing the NEET PG AIQ 50% Seats scorecards on September 5, 2025. 

According to the details provided on the official notification, the All India 50% Quota Scorecard of candidates who are eligible for online counseling  for All India 50% quota seats can be seen and downloaded from NBEMS website natboard.edu.in on or after September 5, 2025. Students can visit the candidate login link to download the scorecards. 

When will NEET PG 2025 Counselling Commence

Since the All India 50% Quota Scorecard of candidates who are eligible for online counseling  for All India 50% quota is expected to be issued on September 5, it is expected that the counselling process will begin by this week. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates on the NEET PG 2025 counselling. 

NEET PG 2025 Details

This year a total of 2,30,114  students appeared for the NEET PG 2025 exams from which 1,28,116 have qualified for admissions. The Medical Counselling Committee conducts the NEET PG 2025 counselling for admissions to postgraduate programmes offered in Medical colleges across the country, Students who have qualified for NEET PG counselling can apply for the round 1 seat allotment through the link available on the official website.

NEET PG 2025 Scorecard Out

NBEMS on August 29 issued the NEET PG scorecards. The link to download the scorecard is available on the candidate login. Candidates must note that the scorecards will be valid for a period of 6 months. To participate in the counselling process students must have a copy of their scorecards. 

