WBJEE Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration, Choice Filling Close Today, Allotment Result on September 3

Sep 1, 2025, 08:34 IST

WBJEE 2025 round 1 counselling registration and choice filling window to close today. Round 1 allotment result will be announced on September 3 2025 at wbjeeb.nic.in. Check complete schedule, registration details here. 

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will close the WBJEE 2025 counselling round 1 registration and choice filling window today, September 1, 2025. Candidates eligible to participate in the WBJEE Counselling rounds can complete the registration and choice filling process for round 1 allotment through the link available on the official website. 

The WBJEE counselling 2025 round 1 registration and choice filling window is available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. To apply students can visit the official website and login using their JEE Main application number and password. Before entering the registration number however students must select their type of registration from the drop down box given. 

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling - Click Here

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule

The complete schedule for WBJEE 2025 round 1 counselling is provided below

 Events Dates 

Candidate registration, payment of registration fee and choice filling

August 28 to September 1, 2025

Candidates may modify and can lock their choices by

September 1, 2025

1st round of seat allotment result

September 3, 2025

Payment of Seat acceptance fee


Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (If upgradation choice = NO or allotted in 1st choice) 


(Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their web site to know their timings and detail requirements for admission) 

September 3 to 7, 2025

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling

The WBJEE counselling 2025 round 1 registration and choice filling link will be available until today. When registering for the counselling round students need to select their type of registration. Students can select from the options JEE(Main) Seats (Have Only JEE(Main) Rank),  Both WBJEE & JEE(Main) Seats (Have Both WBJEE & JEE(Main) and WBJEE Seats (Have Only WBJEE Rank)

Steps to Register for WBJEE Counselling 2025

The WBJEE 2025 round 1 counselling registration and choice filling window will close today. Follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB

Step 2: Click on WBJEE Examination section

Step 3: Click on the registration and choice filling link

Step 4: Enter the type of registration, JEE Main application number and Password

Step 5: Register and enter the choices for allotment

Step 6: Lock the choices filled

Step 7: Save and submit

WBJEE Counselling 2025 What After Round 1 Allotment

After the WBJEE Round 1 allotment result is announced, students can download the round 2 seat allotment results on September 9, 2025. Candidates allotted seats in the second round of counselling must complete the admission process from September 9 to 11, 2025. Details regarding further admission procedures will be notified soon. 

Also Read: WBJEEB Released PUBDET Counselling 2025 Schedule: Check Dates & Seat Matrix at wbjeeb.nic.in

