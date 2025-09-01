WBJEE Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration, Choice Filling Close Today, Allotment Result on September 3

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will close the WBJEE 2025 counselling round 1 registration and choice filling window today, September 1, 2025. Candidates eligible to participate in the WBJEE Counselling rounds can complete the registration and choice filling process for round 1 allotment through the link available on the official website.

The WBJEE counselling 2025 round 1 registration and choice filling window is available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. To apply students can visit the official website and login using their JEE Main application number and password. Before entering the registration number however students must select their type of registration from the drop down box given.

