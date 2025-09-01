WBJEE Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration, Choice Filling Close Today, Allotment Result on September 3

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will close the WBJEE 2025 counselling round 1 registration and choice filling window today, September 1, 2025. Candidates eligible to participate in the WBJEE Counselling rounds can complete the registration and choice filling process for round 1 allotment through the link available on the official website.
The WBJEE counselling 2025 round 1 registration and choice filling window is available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. To apply students can visit the official website and login using their JEE Main application number and password. Before entering the registration number however students must select their type of registration from the drop down box given.
WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule
The complete schedule for WBJEE 2025 round 1 counselling is provided below
|Events
|Dates
|
Candidate registration, payment of registration fee and choice filling
|
August 28 to September 1, 2025
|
Candidates may modify and can lock their choices by
|
September 1, 2025
|
1st round of seat allotment result
|
September 3, 2025
|
Payment of Seat acceptance fee
Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (If upgradation choice = NO or allotted in 1st choice)
(Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their web site to know their timings and detail requirements for admission)
|
September 3 to 7, 2025
WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling
The WBJEE counselling 2025 round 1 registration and choice filling link will be available until today. When registering for the counselling round students need to select their type of registration. Students can select from the options JEE(Main) Seats (Have Only JEE(Main) Rank), Both WBJEE & JEE(Main) Seats (Have Both WBJEE & JEE(Main) and WBJEE Seats (Have Only WBJEE Rank)
Steps to Register for WBJEE Counselling 2025
The WBJEE 2025 round 1 counselling registration and choice filling window will close today. Follow the steps provided below to register
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB
Step 2: Click on WBJEE Examination section
Step 3: Click on the registration and choice filling link
Step 4: Enter the type of registration, JEE Main application number and Password
Step 5: Register and enter the choices for allotment
Step 6: Lock the choices filled
Step 7: Save and submit
WBJEE Counselling 2025 What After Round 1 Allotment
After the WBJEE Round 1 allotment result is announced, students can download the round 2 seat allotment results on September 9, 2025. Candidates allotted seats in the second round of counselling must complete the admission process from September 9 to 11, 2025. Details regarding further admission procedures will be notified soon.
