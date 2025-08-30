KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
WBJEEB Released PUBDET Counselling 2025 Schedule: Check Dates & Seat Matrix at wbjeeb.nic.in

Aug 30, 2025, 19:32 IST

PUBDET Counselling 2025: The WBJEEB released the PUBDET Counselling 2025 schedule today, August 30, 2025. Candidates can find important dates, seat matrix, and fee details on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/pubdet.

WBJEEB Released PUBDET Counselling 2025 detailed schedule released today, August 30, 2025.
PUBDET Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the Presidency University Bachelor's Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET) Counselling 2025 schedule today, August 30, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the important dates, seat matrix, and fee details at wbjeeb.nic.in/pubdet. The official website of WBJEEB released the PUBDET counseling notification on August 26, 2025. Registration for PUBDET 2025 counseling is set to begin on September 2.

Latest News | KCET 2025 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result Declared at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Details here

PUBDET Counselling 2025 Dates and Detailed Schedule

Candidates will need to keep the following important dates related to PUBDET Counselling 2025 as mentioned here:

Event 

Dates

Seat Matrix release date 

August 30, 2025

Registration and Choice Filling window 

September 2 - 4, 2025

Choice Locking Date 

September 4, 2025

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result release date

September 6, 2025

Round 1 Seat Acceptance & Document Verification date

September 6 - 8, 2025

Round 2 Seat Allotment Result release date 

September 10, 2025

Round 2 Seat Acceptance & Document Verification date

September 10 - 12, 2025

PUBDET Counselling 2025 Official Schedule

Important Documents for PUBDET Counselling 2025

Candidates must carry the following documents for verification to their allotted institutions:

  • PUBDET 2025 Admit Card
  • PUBDET 2025 Rank Card
  • Class 10th Marksheet & Certificate
  • Class 12th Marksheet & Certificate
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)
  • Domicile Certificate of West Bengal (if applicable)
  • Passport-size photographs
  • Seat allotment letter (downloaded online)
  • Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhar Card/ Voter ID/ Passport)

PUBDET Counselling 2025: Important Point to Remember

  • Candidates must stick to the deadline and register for PUBDET counselling on time. No late registrations will not be accepted.
  • After seat allotment and acceptance, students are required to report for document verification to confirm their seat.
  • Failure to pay the seat acceptance fee or verify documents will lead to cancellation of the seat.
  • The entire counselling application process is online therefore candidates do not need to visit the WBJEEB office.

