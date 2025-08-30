WBJEEB Released PUBDET Counselling 2025 Schedule: Check Dates & Seat Matrix at wbjeeb.nic.in

PUBDET Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the Presidency University Bachelor's Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET) Counselling 2025 schedule today, August 30, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the important dates, seat matrix, and fee details at wbjeeb.nic.in/pubdet. The official website of WBJEEB released the PUBDET counseling notification on August 26, 2025. Registration for PUBDET 2025 counseling is set to begin on September 2.
Latest News | KCET 2025 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result Declared at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Details here
PUBDET Counselling 2025 Dates and Detailed Schedule
Candidates will need to keep the following important dates related to PUBDET Counselling 2025 as mentioned here:
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Seat Matrix release date
|
August 30, 2025
|
Registration and Choice Filling window
|
September 2 - 4, 2025
|
Choice Locking Date
|
September 4, 2025
|
Round 1 Seat Allotment Result release date
|
September 6, 2025
|
Round 1 Seat Acceptance & Document Verification date
|
September 6 - 8, 2025
|
Round 2 Seat Allotment Result release date
|
September 10, 2025
|
Round 2 Seat Acceptance & Document Verification date
|
September 10 - 12, 2025
PUBDET Counselling 2025 Official Schedule
Latest News:
- TS LAWCET 2025 Phase 1 Provisional Allotment List Released at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in; Check Complete List Here
- CBSE Board Announce Last Date for Class 10 & 12 Direct Admissions and Subject Change; Details Here
Important Documents for PUBDET Counselling 2025
Candidates must carry the following documents for verification to their allotted institutions:
- PUBDET 2025 Admit Card
- PUBDET 2025 Rank Card
- Class 10th Marksheet & Certificate
- Class 12th Marksheet & Certificate
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- Domicile Certificate of West Bengal (if applicable)
- Passport-size photographs
- Seat allotment letter (downloaded online)
- Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhar Card/ Voter ID/ Passport)
Latest News on NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1:
Related Stories
PUBDET Counselling 2025: Important Point to Remember
- Candidates must stick to the deadline and register for PUBDET counselling on time. No late registrations will not be accepted.
- After seat allotment and acceptance, students are required to report for document verification to confirm their seat.
- Failure to pay the seat acceptance fee or verify documents will lead to cancellation of the seat.
- The entire counselling application process is online therefore candidates do not need to visit the WBJEEB office.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation