WBJEEB Released PUBDET Counselling 2025 Schedule: Check Dates & Seat Matrix at wbjeeb.nic.in

PUBDET Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the Presidency University Bachelor's Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET) Counselling 2025 schedule today, August 30, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the important dates, seat matrix, and fee details at wbjeeb.nic.in/pubdet. The official website of WBJEEB released the PUBDET counseling notification on August 26, 2025. Registration for PUBDET 2025 counseling is set to begin on September 2.

PUBDET Counselling 2025 Dates and Detailed Schedule

Candidates will need to keep the following important dates related to PUBDET Counselling 2025 as mentioned here: