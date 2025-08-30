TS LAWCET 2025 Phase 1 Provisional Allotment List Released at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in; Check Complete List Here

TS LAWCET 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) Admission 2025 Phase 1 Provisional Seat Allotment List on August 29, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their allocation at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in. Allotted candidates will need to visit their colleges to complete the document verification process to proceed with the admission. Candidates will need to visit their allotted colleges for verification of certificates from August 30, 2025 to September 04, 2025.

How to Check the TS LAWCET 2025 Seat Allotment List?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their TS LAWCET 2025 seat allotment list online: