TS LAWCET 2025 Phase 1 Provisional Allotment List Released at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in; Check Complete List Here

TS LAWCET 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) Admission 2025 Phase 1 Provisional Seat Allotment List on August 29, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their allocation at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in. Allotted candidates will need to visit their colleges to complete the document verification process to proceed with the admission. Candidates will need to visit their allotted colleges for verification of certificates from August 30, 2025 to September 04, 2025.
How to Check the TS LAWCET 2025 Seat Allotment List?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their TS LAWCET 2025 seat allotment list online:
- Visit the official website at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in
- Click on 'LLB 3-year & 5-year Course' tab
- Under ‘Application’ tab, click on 'Candidate Allotment Login Phase 1' link
- Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Rank in the respective fields
- Press ‘Login’
- In the candidate dashboard, click on Seat Allotment List link
- Check your status and download the list for future reference
- If the seat is allotted to you, pay the fee online and download the acknowledgement letter
- Receive the allotment letter after successful verification
DIRECT LINK - TS LAWCET Counselling 2025 Provisional Seat Allotment List
DIRECT LINK - TS LAWCET Counselling 2025 College-wise List
Important Documents for TS LAWCET Counselling 2025
Candidates must be carrying the following list of original documents to their allotted institutes for verification:
- Valid ID proof
- Rank card of TS LAWCET 2025
- Class 10 Marksheet
- Class 12 Marksheet
- Qualifying Exam/ Degree Certificate
- Migration Certificate (if applicable)
- Residence Certificate (applicable for Telangana candidate)
- Employer Certificate (if applicable)
- Transfer Certificate (if applicable)
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- Latest Parental Income Certificate by M.R.O. by Govt. of Telangana (applicable for Telangana candidate)
What After TS LAWCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1?
Candidates who weren't able to secure a seat in the TS LAWCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 will need to register for the Phase 2 counselling. The board will conduct the Phase 2 counselling for the vacant seats and release the schedule later.
