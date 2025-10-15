School Holiday on October 16, 2025 (Thursday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in These States Due to Festivals and Local Events

School Holiday October 2025: Looking for school holiday updates for October 16, 2025? Many schools across India are closed this week due to Diwali celebrations, Kali Puja, Chhath Puja, and other regional events. In addition, heavy rainfall in some areas, including parts of Tamil Nadu, has led authorities to declare holidays for schools and colleges to ensure the safety of students. While exact dates vary from state to state, students in several regions are already enjoying festive or weather-related breaks, and parents and students are advised to stay alert for last-minute holiday announcements. From Rajasthan’s 12-day Diwali vacation to Karnataka’s extended closure for a socio-educational survey, here’s the complete state-wise school holiday list for October 16, 2025. School Holiday on October 16, 2025

While October 16 itself does not mark a nationwide holiday, several states, including Rajasthan, Bihar, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Maharashtra, have ongoing or overlapping breaks around this date due to Diwali and regional observances. Students across India are enjoying festive holidays in mid-October, making this week a celebratory period in many regions. School Holiday Update in Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rain Disrupts Classes on October 16, 2025 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu on next two days, including Chennai, where continuous showers since morning have disrupted schools and daily life. Heavy rain is also expected in the hilly regions of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari.

District Collectors in affected areas are likely to declare holidays for schools and colleges, ensuring the safety of students and parents. Students and parents are advised to stay updated with local notifications before heading out. Festival Holidays Announced Across States! Apart from weather-related closures, schools in several states are observing festive breaks this week. Here’s a look at the state-wise Diwali and regional festival holiday schedule: Rajasthan: 12-Day Diwali Vacation The Rajasthan Education Department has declared an extended Diwali vacation for schools. Holiday Dates: October 13 to October 24, 2025

October 13 to October 24, 2025 Total Holidays: 12 days (including weekends) Since October 12 is a Sunday, the vacation officially starts on October 13, giving students a long festive break to celebrate Diwali with their families.

Uttar Pradesh: 5-Day Diwali Break In Uttar Pradesh, schools will remain closed for Diwali from October 20 to October 23, 2025. With October 19 (Sunday) included, students will enjoy a 5-day continuous holiday. This schedule ensures enough time for students and staff to take part in festive preparations and celebrations. Check Related Updates Punjab School Diwali Holidays 2025 Announced

UP School Diwali Holidays 2025 Announced

Rajasthan School Diwali Holidays 2025 Announced Bihar: Long Holidays for Diwali and Chhath Puja In Bihar, schools will remain closed for an extended period from October 20 to October 29, 2025, on account of Diwali and Chhath Puja. This 10-day holiday applies to all government and private schools across the state, allowing students and families to celebrate the festivals and participate in traditional rituals.

West Bengal: Holidays for Kali Puja and Diwali In West Bengal, schools will remain closed from October 20 to October 23, 2025.

Major Festival Days: Kali Puja (October 20), Diwali (October 21), Bhai Dooj (October 23) Students are advised to check with their respective schools for official holiday circulars, as schedules may vary slightly across districts. Maharashtra: Diwali Vacation Between October 20 and 23 In Maharashtra, most schools will observe Diwali vacation between October 20 and 23, 2025.

However, since holiday schedules can differ among schools and educational boards, parents are advised to confirm the exact dates with their local institutions. Karnataka: Schools Closed Till October 18 for Socio-Educational Survey Schools in Karnataka have been declared closed from October 8 to October 18, 2025, due to the ongoing Caste-Based Socio-Educational Survey being conducted across the state.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced this closure to ensure smooth execution of the survey. Schools are expected to reopen after October 18.