Dhvani Missile vs BrahMos: Key Specifications Comparison

The BrahMos and Dhvani are two generations of Indian missile technology. BrahMos as an established supersonic workhorse, and Dhvani as the next-generation hypersonic game-changer. Although both are precision-guided and strategic deterrence missiles, their technical characteristics vary extensively in terms of speed, reach, maneuverability, and technical advancement. As India awaits the trial of Dhvani by the end of 2025, a point-by-point comparison illustrates how this new missile can overtake BrahMos in some key areas. BrahMos vs Dhvani: Key Specifications Comparison Feature BrahMos Missile Dhvani Hypersonic Missile Type Supersonic Cruise Missile Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV) Speed Mach 2.8–3.5 (3,400–4,300 km/h) Mach 6+ (7,400+ km/h) Range 290–800 km (BrahMos-NG up to 1,000 km) 6,000–10,000 km (estimated) Propulsion Solid rocket booster + liquid ramjet Rocket booster + scramjet/hypersonic glide Flight Altitude 15 km (high) to 10 m (sea-skimming) High-altitude launch, low-altitude glide with maneuverability Maneuverability Limited mid-flight adjustments Highly maneuverable during hypersonic glide Guidance Inertial + GPS + active radar homing Inertial + satellite + terrain matching + plasma-resistant comms Stealth Moderate (radar cross-section reduced) Advanced stealth (blended wing-body, low radar signature) Thermal Resistance Standard materials Ultra-high-temp ceramics (2,000–3,000°C) Payload 200–300 kg (conventional) 300–500 kg (conventional or nuclear) Launch Platforms Land, sea, air, submarine Land-based (potential for naval adaptation) Developed By BrahMos Aerospace (India-Russia JV) DRDO (India) – fully indigenous Status Operational since 2006 Test expected by end-2025

Stealth and Indigenous Development Dhvani boasts sophisticated stealth design with a wing-body and reduced radar cross-section, as opposed to BrahMos that depends on sea-skimming and speed for evasiveness. Additionally, whereas BrahMos is a collaborative venture with Russia, Dhvani is purely indigenous and manufactured by DRDO, and hence a significant milestone towards India's independence in strategic weapons. Brahmos or Dhvani: Which of the Missiles is Superior? Dhvani is superior to BrahMos in every technical detail and is more powerful in nearly all respects. While BrahMos is still a very effective supersonic cruise missile with established combat performance, Dhvani is a quantum leap in missile technology.

Dhvani's speed over Mach 6 is more than double that of BrahMos, drastically reducing enemy reaction time and making interception nearly impossible. Its 6,000–10,000 km range gives it intercontinental reach, far exceeding BrahMos's 1,000 km limit, allowing it to strike deep strategic targets across continents. In contrast to the relatively predictable powered trajectory of BrahMos, Dhvani is a hypersonic glide body that separates from a booster and flies erratically at high speeds, making it very difficult to intercept even with the most sophisticated missile defense systems such as THAAD or Iron Dome. Its low-observable design and unstable glide trajectory also minimize windows of detection, improving survivability. Also, Dhvani is entirely indigenous, indigenous in development by DRDO, which is a key achievement of India's indigenization in defense. It has the capability to carry heavier payloads, like nuclear warheads, and is designed with state-of-the-art thermal shielding to protect against harsh re-entry temperatures.