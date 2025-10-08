UGC NET December 2025 Application Form
Focus
Quick Links

Dhvani Missile vs BrahMos: Key Specifications Comparison

By Kirti Sharma
Oct 8, 2025, 14:22 IST

India's DRDO plans to flight-test the Dhvani hypersonic missile by the end of 2025. This Hypersonic Glide Vehicle is designed to fly at speeds over Mach 6, with an estimated range of up to 10,000 km. The Dhvani missile, with its advanced stealth and scramjet technology, will place India in an exclusive club of countries with hypersonic weapons.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

The BrahMos and Dhvani are two generations of Indian missile technology. BrahMos as an established supersonic workhorse, and Dhvani as the next-generation hypersonic game-changer. Although both are precision-guided and strategic deterrence missiles, their technical characteristics vary extensively in terms of speed, reach, maneuverability, and technical advancement.

As India awaits the trial of Dhvani by the end of 2025, a point-by-point comparison illustrates how this new missile can overtake BrahMos in some key areas.

BrahMos vs Dhvani: Key Specifications Comparison

Feature

BrahMos Missile

Dhvani Hypersonic Missile

Type

Supersonic Cruise Missile

Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV)

Speed

Mach 2.8–3.5 (3,400–4,300 km/h)

Mach 6+ (7,400+ km/h)

Range

290–800 km (BrahMos-NG up to 1,000 km)

6,000–10,000 km (estimated)

Propulsion

Solid rocket booster + liquid ramjet

Rocket booster + scramjet/hypersonic glide

Flight Altitude

15 km (high) to 10 m (sea-skimming)

High-altitude launch, low-altitude glide with maneuverability

Maneuverability

Limited mid-flight adjustments

Highly maneuverable during hypersonic glide

Guidance

Inertial + GPS + active radar homing

Inertial + satellite + terrain matching + plasma-resistant comms

Stealth

Moderate (radar cross-section reduced)

Advanced stealth (blended wing-body, low radar signature)

Thermal Resistance

Standard materials

Ultra-high-temp ceramics (2,000–3,000°C)

Payload

200–300 kg (conventional)

300–500 kg (conventional or nuclear)

Launch Platforms

Land, sea, air, submarine

Land-based (potential for naval adaptation)

Developed By

BrahMos Aerospace (India-Russia JV)

DRDO (India) – fully indigenous

Status

Operational since 2006

Test expected by end-2025

Stealth and Indigenous Development

Dhvani boasts sophisticated stealth design with a wing-body and reduced radar cross-section, as opposed to BrahMos that depends on sea-skimming and speed for evasiveness. 

Additionally, whereas BrahMos is a collaborative venture with Russia, Dhvani is purely indigenous and manufactured by DRDO, and hence a significant milestone towards India's independence in strategic weapons.

Also Read | What is the Indus Water Treaty? Check the history and significance of this agreement

Brahmos or Dhvani: Which of the Missiles is Superior?

Dhvani is superior to BrahMos in every technical detail and is more powerful in nearly all respects. While BrahMos is still a very effective supersonic cruise missile with established combat performance, Dhvani is a quantum leap in missile technology.

Dhvani’s speed over Mach 6 is more than double that of BrahMos, drastically reducing enemy reaction time and making interception nearly impossible. Its 6,000–10,000 km range gives it intercontinental reach, far exceeding BrahMos’s 1,000 km limit, allowing it to strike deep strategic targets across continents.

In contrast to the relatively predictable powered trajectory of BrahMos, Dhvani is a hypersonic glide body that separates from a booster and flies erratically at high speeds, making it very difficult to intercept even with the most sophisticated missile defense systems such as THAAD or Iron Dome. Its low-observable design and unstable glide trajectory also minimize windows of detection, improving survivability.

Also, Dhvani is entirely indigenous, indigenous in development by DRDO, which is a key achievement of India's indigenization in defense. It has the capability to carry heavier payloads, like nuclear warheads, and is designed with state-of-the-art thermal shielding to protect against harsh re-entry temperatures.

While BrahMos is superior in tactical and regional use, Dhvani is a strategic missile for high-impact long-range deterrence. Once functional, it will place India among the world's leading powers in hypersonic technology, along with the US, Russia, and China.

Once deployed, Dhvani will complement BrahMos by covering the strategic long-range strike role, while BrahMos remains supreme in tactical and regional operations

Also Checkout: History of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK)

Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News