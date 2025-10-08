RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

NYT Pips Answers Today (October 8, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Oct 8, 2025, 07:00 EDT

Get the NYT Pips Game Answers for October 8, 2025! Find step-by-step solutions and hints for easy, medium, and hard puzzles, including number, equal, less than, and not equal clues, to conquer today's challenging game.

Add as a preferred source on Google
NYT Pips Game Answers Today
NYT Pips Game Answers Today

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: The New York Times Pips Game for October 8 turned up the heat today! While the earlier grids in the week leaned toward simple arithmetic, today’s setup demanded extra focus and a dash of intuition. From Equal and Less Than clues to sneaky Not Equal tiles, every move tested your observation skills. 

The easy section gave players a smooth start, but the medium and hard puzzles packed a brain-twisting mix of numbers and logic. Whether you are here to double-check your answers or learn from today’s tricky spots, we have all the step-by-step solutions for Pips Game.

Check out: NYT Pips Answers Today (October 7, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Today’s NYT Easy Answers 

Pips Easy (1)

  • Number (6): 6-3 (horizontally)

  • Number (11): 6-3 (horizontally), 4-3 (vertically), 1-0 (horizontally)

  • Number (0): 1-0 (horizontally), 0-0 (vertically)

Final results: 

Pips Easy Final (1)

Today’s NYT Medium Answers

Pips Medium (1)

  • Number (6): 6-1 (vertically)

  • Number (3): 6-1 (vertically), 1-0 (vertically), 1-5 (vertically)

  • Number (6) [Orange space]: 5-3 (vertically), 3-6 (horizontally)

  • Number (2): 2-6 (horizontally)

  • Number (12): 6-0 (horizontally), 2-6 (horizontally)

  • Number (0): 1-0 (vertically), 6-0 (horizontally), 0-4 (vertically)

  • Equal (5) [Red space]:1-5 (vertically), 5-4 (vertically)

  • Number (18): 3-6 (horizontally), 6-4 (vertically), 6-5 (horizontally)

  • Number (5): 6-5 (horizontally)

  • Equal (4) [Orange space]: 0-4 (vertically), 5-4 (vertically), 6-4 (vertically)

Final results:

Pips Medium Final (1)

Today’s NYT  Hard Answers

Pips Hard (1)

  • Number (11) [Purple space]: 4-4 (horizontally), 3-2 (vertically)

  • Less Than (1): 0-1 (horizontally)

  • Number (1): 0-1 (horizontally), 0-3 (vertically)

  • Not Equal: 0-3 (vertically), 4-1 (vertically)

  • Equal (1): 4-1 (vertically), 5-1 (vertically), 1-1 (horizontally)

  • Equal (0) [Red space]: 0-0 (vertically), 6-0 (vertically)

  • Number (1) [Orange space]: 1-2 (vertically)

  • Number (11) [Purple space]: 6-0 (vertically), 5-6 (horizontally)

  • Number (11) [Green space]: 5-6 (horizontally), 5-1 (vertically)

Final results:

Pips Hard final (1)

Check out: NYT Pips Answers Today (October 6, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Conclusion

The October 8 Pips Game was a proper mind-bender,  packed with repeated number sets, equality grids, and overlapping logic patterns that made it one of the week’s most layered challenges yet. 

So, if you cracked all three levels without peeking at hints, you deserve bragging rights. But if you stumbled a bit, don’t worry! Tune in again tomorrow for a fresh grid, new color clues, and another shot to get Pips Game Answers.

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags