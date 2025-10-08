NYT Pips Answers Today (October 8, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: The New York Times Pips Game for October 8 turned up the heat today! While the earlier grids in the week leaned toward simple arithmetic, today’s setup demanded extra focus and a dash of intuition. From Equal and Less Than clues to sneaky Not Equal tiles, every move tested your observation skills.
The easy section gave players a smooth start, but the medium and hard puzzles packed a brain-twisting mix of numbers and logic. Whether you are here to double-check your answers or learn from today’s tricky spots, we have all the step-by-step solutions for Pips Game.
Today’s NYT Easy Answers
Number (6): 6-3 (horizontally)
Number (11): 6-3 (horizontally), 4-3 (vertically), 1-0 (horizontally)
Number (0): 1-0 (horizontally), 0-0 (vertically)
Final results:
Today’s NYT Medium Answers
Number (6): 6-1 (vertically)
Number (3): 6-1 (vertically), 1-0 (vertically), 1-5 (vertically)
Number (6) [Orange space]: 5-3 (vertically), 3-6 (horizontally)
Number (2): 2-6 (horizontally)
Number (12): 6-0 (horizontally), 2-6 (horizontally)
Number (0): 1-0 (vertically), 6-0 (horizontally), 0-4 (vertically)
Equal (5) [Red space]:1-5 (vertically), 5-4 (vertically)
Number (18): 3-6 (horizontally), 6-4 (vertically), 6-5 (horizontally)
Number (5): 6-5 (horizontally)
Equal (4) [Orange space]: 0-4 (vertically), 5-4 (vertically), 6-4 (vertically)
Final results:
Today’s NYT Hard Answers
Number (11) [Purple space]: 4-4 (horizontally), 3-2 (vertically)
Less Than (1): 0-1 (horizontally)
Number (1): 0-1 (horizontally), 0-3 (vertically)
Not Equal: 0-3 (vertically), 4-1 (vertically)
Equal (1): 4-1 (vertically), 5-1 (vertically), 1-1 (horizontally)
Equal (0) [Red space]: 0-0 (vertically), 6-0 (vertically)
Number (1) [Orange space]: 1-2 (vertically)
Number (11) [Purple space]: 6-0 (vertically), 5-6 (horizontally)
Number (11) [Green space]: 5-6 (horizontally), 5-1 (vertically)
Final results:
Conclusion
The October 8 Pips Game was a proper mind-bender, packed with repeated number sets, equality grids, and overlapping logic patterns that made it one of the week’s most layered challenges yet.
So, if you cracked all three levels without peeking at hints, you deserve bragging rights. But if you stumbled a bit, don’t worry! Tune in again tomorrow for a fresh grid, new color clues, and another shot to get Pips Game Answers.
